This guy is teaching children?

A high school baseball coach in Utah has been placed on administrative leave after he allegedly poured gasoline on his team’s field in an attempt to burn off some water.

Steve Ross, the head baseball coach at Clearfield High School north of Salt Lake City, is accused of pouring 15 to 20 gallons of gas on various areas of the field. A parent complained during a game on March 23 that the field stunk like gas and now the field has been shut down while the health department determines the extent of the damage. The concern is that the gas could leach into the groundwater, so they’re going to dig it up bit by bit and see how far the gas penetrated.

Using gas to dry a wet baseball field is surprisingly not an original idea by Ross. This YouTube video from 2011 shows the method being employed at a Little League field and it’s just as absurd as you’d imagine.

A local field in Alberta was shut down by the health department in 2010 after some genius soaked it with diesel fuel. A college baseball coach in Los Angeles tried the blaze of glory method in 1986 until “the fire department came by and told us to knock it off.”

But they all got off lucky, compared to what happened at Detroit’s Mack Park in 1929. The field was the home of Detroit’s Negro National League team, the Stars. Its wooden grandstand could seat up to 10,000 people. The Stars were supposed to play the Kansas City Monarchs on July 7, 1929, but two days of rain had left the field sopping wet. That’s when John Roesink, who constructed the stadium and later bought the Stars, had the bright idea to douse the field with gas.

“He had stored more cans of gasoline under the stands,” according to the University of Michigan. “Apparently, a carelessly tossed cigarette ignited gasoline on the field, but the fire quickly spread to the stored cans of gas. No fans were killed, but 220 were injured when the grandstand collapsed.”

Just use kitty litter, everyone.

It must feel amazing to hit the ice again

In 2016, Tuscon Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham suffered a heart attack on the ice and nearly died. His lower left leg was amputated a month later after developing an infection. Yesterday, he posted footage of himself not just skating, but skating like a professional hockey player.

The best of SI

No one writes about Dwyane Wade as well as Rohan Nadkarni. ... At least the AAF offered an opportunity to some players who may get another NFL shot. ... Our latest NFL mock draft has Kyler Murray going No. 1, but not to the Cardinals.

Around the sports world

Stephen A. Smith is about to sign a new contract that’ll reportedly pay up to $10 million per year, the most ever for an ESPN personality. ... Justin Verlander’s tips for a good marriage presumably apply even if your wife isn’t a supermodel. ... MLB has made it nearly impossible to find highlights on its website and YouTube channel, which is really stupid (and not just because it makes my job harder). ... Robert Kraft’s lawyers say the police installed video cameras at the spa using a fake bomb threat.

He must have had dinner reservations

"Are you serious? That person must've hit somebody!"



Pop joins Mike Malone's postgame presser after being tossed just 63 seconds into the Spurs-Nuggets game 😂😂😂



(via @HarrisonWind) pic.twitter.com/ZN17zDYM5T — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2019

The laughter here is so utterly infectious

This is how you handle a heckler

As one of maybe 11 Wizards fans in Colorado, I thought this was a great moment after the win last night. @BulletsForever pic.twitter.com/L8aTjyp3Hk — Alex Burness (@alex_burness) April 1, 2019

Vince Carter, still an active Hawks player, called a Hawks game

Baseball is crazy these days because every bullpen has a guy who throw nasty pitches like this

99 mph shouldn't move like that. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MHx38w33TS — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2019

José Alvarado, Obscene 99mph Two Seamer. 😱



TFW you think you're about to wear a 99mph fastball...



And it ends up outer third. 😯😂 pic.twitter.com/QtOtn3tbsc — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 3, 2019

Jason Kidd would be proud

A fan forced the ref to switch game balls after spilling a drink on it.



The Nets broadcast had a field day. pic.twitter.com/CIFhoF9dUA — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) April 4, 2019

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good

Is that bad?

Trevor Rosenthal just can't buy an out.@EliasSports tells us that Rosenthal is the first P in MLB history to allow at least one run without recording any outs in four straight appearances.



He's faced 9 batters in that span. All 9 have scored. pic.twitter.com/m1j973yQkN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 3, 2019

Not sports

Facebook had another massive data breach and the advertising algorithm is based on racial and gendered stereotypes. ... The search for some missing cargo turned up a 16th-century shipwreck off the coast of the Netherlands. ... An Ohio teen went to police and said he was kidnapped seven years earlier in Illinois. ... Ben & Jerry’s is selling bags of just their cookie dough chunks. ... I had no idea salt mines looked this cool.

This is a trip

Season 8 marks the first time in 9 years that #GameofThrones' Conleth Hill hasn't had to shave his head to play Varys: "I keep forgetting I have it" https://t.co/pwhX7AmHzw pic.twitter.com/UmAS315eld — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2019

The Joker movie looks alright

Four levels of hamburgers

Burning a house full of roaches