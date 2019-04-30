Traina Thoughts: Joel Embiid Has Given Us Yet Another Memorable Quote

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Joel Embiid described his stomach issues in very straight-forward way.

By Jimmy Traina
April 30, 2019

1. The NBA's best quote machine, Joel Embiid, was at it again Monday night after the Sixers beat the Raptors in Game 2 of their second-round series.

Embiid had struggled before the game with stomach issues and he pulled no punches when he was asked to explain what he was going thorugh.

This is instantly a top-10 all-time quote from Embiid. These would be the other nine, in no order.

 








• “One night I went out with my teammates. I don’t drink alcohol so I wasn’t drinking. This girl walked up to me, she was talking to me, she was like, ‘Why aren’t you drinking?’ I was like, ‘I just don’t drink, alcohol is nasty.’ She said, ‘I might have something for you.’ She went and got a Shirley Temple. Then I was like, ‘Ohhh OK.’ Then I fell in love with it and since then, I’ve been drinking it.”

2. WFAN's Mike Francesa was very annoyed that the station's morning show "Boomer & Gio" was ripped over comments he made about Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine, who was shot over the weekend. So Francesa called the show and went ballistic for about 10 minutes. The highlight for me came at the beginning of the clip when the show's producer was unsure if it was really Francesa on the phone.

3. A lot of people watched Game of Thrones on Sunday night.

If you were one of the 17 million, make sure you read Chris Long's in-depth review of the monumental episode.

4. All eyes will be on the refs Tuesday during the Rockets-Warriors game and the NBA is going with one controversial choice.


5. Jeopardy! James continued his winning streak Monday night by squeaking out a narrow victory.

6. You rock that fanny pack, Ezekiel Elliott.

7. Here's a crazy baseball stat for you.

8. The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with Jim Nantz of CBS Sports. So far in 2019, the veteran play-by-play man has called an epic AFC title game between the Patriots and Chiefs, one of the most boring Super Bowls of all time, a thrilling Final Four (including Virginia’s stunning comeback in the title game) and a little golf tournament known as the Masters won by Tiger Woods. Nantz goes in-depth on all of these topics. He also explains why he has absolutely no use for Twitter, talks about the NFL schedule release, and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunesSpotify or Google Play.

 

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The WWE has come up with a crazy gimmick for Bray Wyatt, who is now a cross between Mister Rogers and Pee Wee Herman.

To show you how versatile WWE superstars have to be, the man who is doing the gimmick above once did the gimmick below.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: It sucks when any magazine goes out of business, so we're bummed to hear about ESPN The Magazine closing up shop in September.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message