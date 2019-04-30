1. The NBA's best quote machine, Joel Embiid, was at it again Monday night after the Sixers beat the Raptors in Game 2 of their second-round series.

Embiid had struggled before the game with stomach issues and he pulled no punches when he was asked to explain what he was going thorugh.

Sixers' Joel Embiid on his gastroenteritis before Game 2 win over Raptors: "If you've had the sh-ts before, you'd know how it feels." pic.twitter.com/7JaBZDCqBO — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 30, 2019

This is instantly a top-10 all-time quote from Embiid. These would be the other nine, in no order.

Hey I want you to come slide in my DMs @KimKardashian — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 16, 2014

Oh I didn't know you were married sorry @KimKardashian just saw it from the fan's tweet... have a nice day — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 16, 2014

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

Embiid on Redick's defense: "Honestly, I thought it was going to be trash, but he's been pretty good." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) December 14, 2017

Joel previously said he doesn’t like shooting 3s. When asked about it, “You’re not going to disrespect me with all the open space. I’m Joel Embiid. I do the disrespecting.” 😂 #SixersOutsiders @JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/VOTbz4WjAl — Krystle Rich (@KrystleRich) January 30, 2019

Learned how to drive a car tonight. Much easier than I thought.... It was fun too — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 5, 2014

Joel Embiid confirmed the name of his mask this morning: “The Phantom of the Process” pic.twitter.com/X3ARsf3WsD — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 30, 2018

• “One night I went out with my teammates. I don’t drink alcohol so I wasn’t drinking. This girl walked up to me, she was talking to me, she was like, ‘Why aren’t you drinking?’ I was like, ‘I just don’t drink, alcohol is nasty.’ She said, ‘I might have something for you.’ She went and got a Shirley Temple. Then I was like, ‘Ohhh OK.’ Then I fell in love with it and since then, I’ve been drinking it.”

2. WFAN's Mike Francesa was very annoyed that the station's morning show "Boomer & Gio" was ripped over comments he made about Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine, who was shot over the weekend. So Francesa called the show and went ballistic for about 10 minutes. The highlight for me came at the beginning of the clip when the show's producer was unsure if it was really Francesa on the phone.

3. A lot of people watched Game of Thrones on Sunday night.

HBO says 17.8 million people watched GAME OF THRONES on Sunday. That's a new record, beating the premiere episode from two weeks ago. — John Koblin (@koblin) April 30, 2019

If you were one of the 17 million, make sure you read Chris Long's in-depth review of the monumental episode.

My @gameofthrones recap of last night’s action. Blood sweat and tears. Written from a Vegas hotel room. Give it a whirl. https://t.co/YllCY3U5mh — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 29, 2019

4. All eyes will be on the refs Tuesday during the Rockets-Warriors game and the NBA is going with one controversial choice.

Veteran official Scott Foster has been assigned to Warriors-Rockets tonight.



Chris Paul, James Harden & Rockets have a long-running feud with Foster. He hasn’t worked a Rockets game since February, when Harden was fined for criticizing him after fouling out of a game in LA. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) April 30, 2019

The volunteers for tonight's suicide mission in Oakland are Scott Foster, Ed Malloy and Eric Lewis. — Ray Ratto (@RattoIndy) April 30, 2019

5. Jeopardy! James continued his winning streak Monday night by squeaking out a narrow victory.

Our @brandeisjudges info director Adam Levin '94 might have been bested this time, but he is the highest-ever regular-play, nonwinning score in the history of #Jeopardy, and is the 21st-highest final score of all time. 💪Just $18 difference! #RollDeis #Brandeis pic.twitter.com/rFejlMHriR — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) April 30, 2019

6. You rock that fanny pack, Ezekiel Elliott.

7. Here's a crazy baseball stat for you.

BARRY BONDS

22 Seasons

688 Intentional Walks



TAMPA BAY RAYS

22nd Season

598 Intentional Walks — Jim Passon 🇵🇷 (@PassonJim) April 29, 2019

8. The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features an interview with Jim Nantz of CBS Sports. So far in 2019, the veteran play-by-play man has called an epic AFC title game between the Patriots and Chiefs, one of the most boring Super Bowls of all time, a thrilling Final Four (including Virginia’s stunning comeback in the title game) and a little golf tournament known as the Masters won by Tiger Woods. Nantz goes in-depth on all of these topics. He also explains why he has absolutely no use for Twitter, talks about the NFL schedule release, and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The WWE has come up with a crazy gimmick for Bray Wyatt, who is now a cross between Mister Rogers and Pee Wee Herman.

To show you how versatile WWE superstars have to be, the man who is doing the gimmick above once did the gimmick below.

