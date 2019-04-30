Ref Scott Foster, Who Has Negative History With Rockets, Working Game 2 vs. Warriors

Scott Foster has not worked a Rockets game since Feb. 21, when James Harden fouled out, then criticized the official postgame.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 30, 2019

After having issues with the officiating in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Warriors, the Rockets are likely displeased to see who is working Game 2 Tuesday.

The league announced Scott Foster, a 25-year veteran official, will be part of the four-official crew, which also features an alternate.

Foster has not worked a Houston game since Feb. 21, when James Harden fouled out in a 111-106 loss to the Lakers. After the contest, Harden called Foster, "just rude and arrogant" and said he shouldn't officiate any more Rockets games because his treatment of the team is "personal." He was fined for his comments.

After Sunday's Game 1 loss, Harden said he wants a "fair chance" from the officials after some issues concerning potentially missed fouls against Golden State on Harden jump shots. Draymond Green said Harden has fouled defenders like himself on his jump shots.

Chris Paul was also fined for "reckless" contact with an official during the Game 1 loss. He was ejected late in the game after a controversial call.

In addition to all of this, it was reported on Monday that the Rockets talked with the league about 81 potentially missed calls from Game 7 of their 2018 Western conference finals series against the Warriors. The team claimed the missed calls prevented them from winning the title even though they also missed 27 consecutive threes in that same game.

