Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: The Infield at Talladega Is What a NASCAR Apocalypse Would Look Like

Talladega Superspeedway

These photos of the things left behind by NASCAR fans on the Talladega infield are worth far more than 1,000 words. 

By Dan Gartland
April 30, 2019

Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama is the party capital of NASCAR. Fans show up on Wednesday to start camping on the track’s infield before the race on Sunday and spend all weekend doing depraved things like wrestling in barbecue sauce.

When it’s all done, though, somebody has to clean up the mess left by tens of thousands of booze-soaked race fans. In the cold light of morning, the remnants of the weekend’s festivities look a lot less whimsical and much more like the aftermath of an Alabama apocolypse. 

In recent years, the track’s Twitter account has taken to documenting the consequences (see the April 2018 edition here and the October 2018 edition here) and this year may be the best yet.

The track posted 24 tweets with photos of knee braces, stripper poles and many other things that had been set on fire. I’m going to embed them all here because it would be a crime to leave any of them out. 

I think the massive amounts of empty Busch Light cans do a good job of explaining what happened here. 

TMI, Joel

The Sixers weren’t sure if they’d have All-Star Joel Embiid in the lineup for Game 2 against the Raptors—not because his knee injury had flared up again but because he had a stomach bug.

How bad was it? “If you’ve had the shits before, you’d know how it feels,” Embiid said. 

Embiid had an off shooting night (if you can blame him) but the Sixers gutted out a tough win behind a 30-point, 11-rebound performance from Jimmy Butler. Butler provided this intriguing biographical detail after the game. 

Flopping isn’t just in the NBA playoffs

Get a load of Stars defenseman Esa Lindell flopping all over the place as he attempts to draw a penalty against Robert Bortuzzo. It worked, but Lindell got two minutes himself for embellishment. 

This angle is by far the most damning, and it’s utterly hilarious. 

The best of SI

Chris Long reviews the much-hyped battle episode of Game of Thrones. ... Robert Klemko spoke to Josh Rosen at length about his time in Arizona and his trade to the Dolphins. ... Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin issued a bases-loaded walk to the opposing pitcher, which is exceptionally rare. 

Around the sports world

Tigers prospect Casey Mize threw a 98-pitch no-hitter in his first Double A start. ... Willians Astudillo is baseball’s most lovable up and coming player. ... The oily Tongan flag-bearer is hoping to qualify for the Olympics in two sports next year

The Packers wasted no time giving away No. 52

Up and over!

Behind the scenes of the NHL’s three first-round Game 7s

Just your classic deer on the field delay

Harrison Bader is a defensive star

Jon Bois’s videos are always amazing

This isn’t confusing at all

The newest sports power couple

Eyes in the back of her head

Not sports

Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer squeaked out an 18th straight win by just an $18 margin. ... A beluga whale discovered swimming off the Norwegian coast is suspected of being a Russian spy. ... The number of dead people on Facebook is on pace to surpass the number of the living in 50 years, if Facebook even makes it that long. ... The people bankrolling the “Woodstock 50” anniversary show suddenly bailed, throwing the festival in doubt

The Indian army claims to have found evidence the Yeti really exists

I wouldn’t have quit the jazz band in middle school if we played Wu Tang

A cool but useless way to test batteries

The spiritual successor to “Will It Blend?”

A good song

      Modal message