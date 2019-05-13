Kawhi really did that

Not to be outdone by Damian Lillard’s shot last round, Kawhi Leonard sent the Raptors through to the Eastern Conference finals with the first ever buzzer-beater in an NBA Game 7.

The shot could not have been more dramatic. Leonard was smothered on the play by Ben Simmons and then Joel Embiid, and dribbled all the way around the three-point arc to try to get some space before finally throwing up an off-balance prayer that only fell after bouncing four times on the rim.

It was a stunning shot that produced some stunning photography. Here are the 10 best shots of the shot and its aftermath.

This is the most viral photo of the shot. You have the concentration on Kawhi’s face, Joel Embiid’s disbelief and Jordan Loyd doing the classic bench guy crouch.

This shot from above captures the moment the ball finally dropped through the rim.

The video of the shot makes it seem like Kawhi was out of control, but you can see he that he was actually squared up to the hoop when he released the ball.

Like Paul George before him, Joel Embiid could not have defended this play any better.

It was awesome to see the emotion flow out of the usually stoic Kawhi in the ensuing celebration.

I hope the first thing Kawhi buys after he signs his max deal this summer is a 20-foot print of this one.

CJ McCollum took over Game 7

This is what makes the Blazers so dangerous. Even when Damian Lillard struggles (13 points on 3-of-17 shooting), Portland has another star guard capable of dominating. CJ McCollum had 37 points in the Blazers’ Game 7 win over the Nuggets, including some real clutch shots in the closing moments.

Oh yeah, and he had this crazy block.

You have to have some nerve to attack a guy who’s 7'3"

T-shirt déchiré, visage ouvert et embrouille entre hommes en sortie de bar/boîte : les débuts de vacances de Kristaps Porziņģis ne se passe pas exactement pour le mieux. pic.twitter.com/AjbKy3XKyd — Dallas Mavs France (@DallasMavsFr) May 12, 2019

Some pretty crazy footage emerged yesterday of Kristaps Porzingis following an altercation at a nightclub in his hometown in Latvia this weekend. His shirt is all ripped up and he’s bleeding from the head.

According to ESPN, the Mavs believe Porzingis was jumped by a group of Russians. TMZ adds that the Russians were upset that Porzingis asked to be traded from the Knicks.

The best of SI

Inside the cut-throat world of competitive intercollegiate meat judging. ... Who is the most fun player to watch in MLB? ... Which NBA system would be the best fit for Zion Williamson?

Around the sports world

Giants pitcher Derek Holland tore into the team’s front office and said he faked an injury to land on the IL. ... A high school softball player in New York threw a perfect game in which she struck out every batter. ... See Kawhi’s shot called in five different languages.

The Padres’ Mother’s Day joke failed horribly

Shoutout to Ricky from East County, who appears to have landed the @Padres handle for today? Haha. pic.twitter.com/RvUF8syO7s — brady phelps (@LobShots) May 12, 2019

Dame was on cloud nine

Blink and you’ll miss Aaron Rodgers’s Game of Thrones cameo

Classic Marchand

Gotta love the Trop

We’ve lost lights at the Trop but the fans are creative. Good concert vibe, bad for baseball #Yankees 3 #Rays 1, top 9 pic.twitter.com/IadcrYNfwJ — Dawn Klemish (@Sportsgal25) May 12, 2019

This would have broken up a no-hit bid

New national high school 100 meters record

We have a state champion! With a new national and state mark of 10.13, Strake Jesuit senior Matthew Boling wins the Class 6A title in front of an electric crowd here in Austin. #uiltexas pic.twitter.com/6220blNfl9 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) May 12, 2019

It’s too bad this didn’t work

Dirk won’t find a second career in soccer

“I think I pulled my hip flexor”

Dirk is loving retirement 😂 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/EzY4dFrsVN — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 11, 2019

😂 my jeans were too tight and the grass was wet.... https://t.co/6RpYlStbGp — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 11, 2019

Of all the people to hit, it just had to be his wife

Solution: Make beers $1 permanently

What happens when you hit a golf ball 500 mph

What a laser beam

Ladies and gentlemen, this might be the goal of the season by @Mitch_Taintor



Absolute BANGER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mxA5L7PouY — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) May 12, 2019

The NHL always has the most cinematic playoff commercials

Not sports

A Scottish pizzeria is selling a pie with “spicy aardvark” that’s really a mix of lamb, chicken and beef, but local authorities are investigating anyway. ... One ATV ride down a Long Island highway earned a man 63 different tickets. ... CBS is releasing Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone in black and white.

Well played

🚨 THIS IS NOT A BLOOPER 🚨



The Mother of Dragons is at the #Rockets game with a coffee!@emiliaclarke | #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/hqo2jeXMuo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 11, 2019

You had to make it brown?

Please tell me I’m not the only one who is slightly disturbed by the design of this travel mug lid... pic.twitter.com/tp1jV8acek — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) May 11, 2019

I wouldn’t be able to do this either

Teenagers trying to make phone call on ancient apparatus pic.twitter.com/sbOyK0JGhn — Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) May 8, 2019

They tried to tell us

A good song

