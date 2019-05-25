Classic Barkley

Charles Barkley has a solution for Drake's courtside antics during Raptors games, and it's typical Charles Barkley material.

After Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer and Giannis Antetokounmpo's ex-agent shared concern over the rapper's behavior during the Eastern Conference finals Game 4 matchup, Barkley offered his take on how to handle the situation during Thursday's pre-game show.

"I ain't worried about no Drake," Barkley said. "But I would do is I would say 'Kenny, throw the ball out of bounds one time,' and I'd knock the hell out of Drake."

Giannis, take notes.

Novak Djokovic turns into The Hulk

Ahead of this year's French Open, the biggest names in tennis opened the week with a splash. Roger Federer headed to a Möet & Chandon celebration with A-listers, Serena Williams hit up Disneyland Paris, and Novak Djokovic... broke the gym floor.

On Friday, the top seed posted a video of himself on social media placing cones around a depression in the gym floor after Djokovic threw a medicine ball down as part of his warmup routine before practice, breaking the wood.

“Today warming up in the gym before my practice I used a medicine ball by slamming it on the floor pretty hard," he said on Twitter. "As a result, I wrecked a wooden floor. @rolandgarros please forgive me!" Djokovic then joked, “Just fyi I left Paris for several days until the investigation is completed.. my participation at RG is maybe under review?”

The French Open hasn't started yet, but Djokovic is already laying traps for his opponents it seems.

Welcome to the WNBA, Teaira McCowan

Teaira McCowan has only played one game for the Indiana Fever, but the rookie is already coming in clutch.

During Indiana's matchup against the Liberty on Friday night, McCowan knocked in a game-winning, buzzer-beating shot to lift the Fever to a 81–79 victory.

That'll be a debut to remember.

A good song

