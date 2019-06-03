1. Drake has become such a pain in the ass during the NBA Finals that even the former President of the United States had to mention his antics.

Barack Obama, who attended Sunday night's Raptors-Warriors game, where he was treated to chants of "MVP" by the Toronto crowd, clearly has been keeping tabs on Drake's unfortunate role during the series because when he bumped into him before Game 2, Obama casually alluded to the singer's ongoing nonsense with a simple question. Right after the two men went in for a bro hug, President Obama turned to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and could be heard asking, "Is he behaving himself?"

President Obama had that tone that every dad has when they know the answer to the question they're asking, but they ask it any way to send a message. Clearly, though, Drake didn't get the President's message and he's still hellbent on making himself part of the NBA Finals.

2. Steph Curry gave a savage postgame interview after the Warriors knocked off the Raptors to even the NBA Finals at one game a piece.

"The whole fourth quarter they were playing some janky defense ... Over the course of the game, it's kinda disrespectful to leave Andre Iguodala open like that. ... He's made big shots like that before."



—Steph Curry on the finish to Game 2 pic.twitter.com/eQ9Bymczv2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 3, 2019

3. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Washington Post sports media reporter Ben Strauss. Topics that I covered with Ben include the sale of Sports Illustrated, the weird way ESPN and Stephen A. Smith handled Baxter Holmes's feature story on Magic Johnson, and the increasing presence of Stephen A. Smith everywhere. We also touched on the bizarre stance that ESPN keeps taking about "covering politics."

4. This is one of my favorite stories in a while. Last Thursday, a fan at the Rockies-Diamondbacks game sent a tweet to Arizona broadcaster Steve Berthiaume, asking if he and his famly could come up to the booth to say hi. Berthiaume replied "sure" and the family headed into the booth. There was only one problem. He tweeted a fake Steve Berthiaume account. And then all sorts of uncomfortable-yet-hilarious awkwardness ensued that you need to see right here.

VIDEO: Fake Steve Berthiaume Twitter account leads to random family crashing Diamondbacks' booth during game https://t.co/0BSvUynePz pic.twitter.com/Va0raXsRR0 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 31, 2019

5. If you don't want any spoilers about Jeopardy!, skip to item No. 6 right now. If you do want a big Jeopardy! spoiler, click this.

6. The Hornets' Cody Zeller offered more proof over the weekend that there's nothing like the frenzy of NBA free agency.

Only one month until free agency starts in the NBA! Fundraising has already begun though! pic.twitter.com/W0R6KFnXT2 — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) June 1, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Def Leppard's Joe Elliott joined Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden Sunday night for a solid rendition of the '80s classic "Pour Some Sugar On Me."

IN CLOSING: I said this on Twitter on Sunday night and I'll say it again: ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball telecast is basically unwatchable.