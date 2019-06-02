Former President Barack Obama Welcomed to NBA Finals in Toronto with 'MVP' Chants

Obama sat with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena for Game 2. 

By Emily Caron
June 02, 2019

Former President Barack Obama received a lot of love in Toronto as he sat with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Warriors. The crowd at Scotiabank Arena welcomed Obama with a long standing ovation followed by "MVP" chants.

Game 2 marks one of several appearances the 44th President has made at basketball games this year, having attended Duke's matchup with North Carolina in February. Obama also honored Dwyane Wade with a tribute video at a Heat home game in April. 

Toronto defeated the Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of the Finals on May 30 at home and entered Sunday's contest looking to take a 2–0 lead over Golden State in front of the former President. The Warriors entered Sunday's matchup trailing in a playoff series for the first time since May 2016. 

