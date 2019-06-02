Former President Barack Obama received a lot of love in Toronto as he sat with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Warriors. The crowd at Scotiabank Arena welcomed Obama with a long standing ovation followed by "MVP" chants.

Barack Obama got a standing ovation and MVP chants lol pic.twitter.com/4zGLf0mv3v — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 3, 2019

Toronto gives an extended standing ovation to 44th US President Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/ae25dIWtKx — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 3, 2019

Game 2 marks one of several appearances the 44th President has made at basketball games this year, having attended Duke's matchup with North Carolina in February. Obama also honored Dwyane Wade with a tribute video at a Heat home game in April.

Toronto defeated the Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of the Finals on May 30 at home and entered Sunday's contest looking to take a 2–0 lead over Golden State in front of the former President. The Warriors entered Sunday's matchup trailing in a playoff series for the first time since May 2016.