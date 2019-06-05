Whimsical, but effective

The Marlins (who have somehow now scored 34 runs in their last three games) exploded for a franchise-record 11 runs in the fifth inning against the Brewers on Tuesday night, which made it clear pretty early on that we’d be seeing a position player pitching in Milwaukee. Position players pitching are always a delight, but rarely as delightful as Hernan Perez’s work in the top of the ninth.

Perez employed a litany of zany mechanical quirks, shimmying and leg-kicking while not delivering a pitch over 75 mph. Oh, and he worked a 1-2-3 inning.

🚨 POSITION PLAYER PITCHING 🚨 pic.twitter.com/KK7ZeKAfTw — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) June 5, 2019

Perez, a veteran utilityman, is Milwaukee’s go-to mop-up guy, so he knew as soon as Miami busted the game open in the fifth that he’d probably be getting the call. He took advantage of the advance notice to do a little preparation. Not reading scouting reports, though.

“I went to YouTube to see some crazy mechanics,” Perez told reporters.

Hernán Pérez made a stinker of a game at least a little entertaining on Tuesday night with a scoreless ninth for the Brewers that included impersonations of Alex Claudio and Bronson Arroyo: pic.twitter.com/9GSw5wyOYr — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) June 5, 2019

His glove wiggle was a nod to teammate Alex Claudio, a move Perez said he was thinking of employing for a while now. Manager Craig Counsell seemed to think the big leg kick was copied from Bronson Arroyo but Perez couldn’t remember who was on the YouTube footage he studied.

Perez got an extra buzz out of getting fellow Venezuelan Martin Prado to pop out. According to Perez, Prado actually asked manager Don Mattingly to come on as a pinch hitter just so he could face his buddy.

“I think he wasn’t going to hit but he told the manager to put him in,” Perez said. “Also, I didn’t know that he needed one more homer for a hundred in his career, so he won’t get it from me.”

The best of SI

The story of how MLB adopted the save 50 years ago. ... NFL teams are retiring so many jersey numbers that it’s time to just do away with the practice. ... Dallas Keuchel is set to sign any day now, but where should he go? ... 50 years ago, Honduras and El Salvador engaged in an actual armed conflict that was dubbed the “soccer war.”

Around the sports world

Mack Brown had a knee replacement and the surgery was performed by one of his former players. ... Beefy Yankees boy Luke Voit says “hell yeah” he wants to participate in the Home Run Derby. ... A soccer manager in Germany who was told his contract wasn’t being renewed showed up to his last game in full fishing gear. ... Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz are set to have a rematch this winter. ... Former Knicks players Al Harrington and J.R. Smith are trying to convince New York legislators to legalize marijuana. ... Remember the minor league player who crashed through an outfield wall? His son just got taken in the third round of the MLB draft by the Giants.

Did anything bad ever happen when a Mets pitcher lobbied to stay in the game?

"Let me finish it"



Noah wants to get through the 7th, but Callaway goes to the bullpen pic.twitter.com/Bbuwa0cUwD — SNY (@SNYtv) June 5, 2019

Hmm, I don’t know.

Gotta love Angel Hernandez

Best way to win a championship

WALK-OFF FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP 🔥pic.twitter.com/JEj1T6MzY3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2019

Vintage Miggy

What was that you were saying about Miggy not having power?#VoteMiggy | #MotorOn pic.twitter.com/hk9HKxbpAv — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 5, 2019

This will make you smile. pic.twitter.com/zXLZw2Vruv — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 5, 2019

Andy Ruiz Jr. on Kimmel

The Belgian U21 team has too much time on its hands

Somebody’s a little salty

Sometimes you’re good enough that you don’t even need a bat

Why even bring your bat when you’ve been intentionally walked in five of your last seven plate appearances?



😒 @IowaCubs... pic.twitter.com/4gp4MXJt3j — Round Rock Express (@RRExpress) June 2, 2019

Who autographs a car?

Living his best life

Bill Walton spotted doing Bill Walton things at the Dead & Co. show tonight at @HollywoodBowl pic.twitter.com/eNFHPb27D9 — Mark Ortega (@MarkEOrtega) June 4, 2019

Not sports

Someone in New York put an unattended bag of soup on the subway for their friend to pick up farther down the line. ... A rogue alligator ate a Florida couple’s whole picnic, including the bowl the guacamole came in. ... Actress Jenny Slate is delivering the graduation address for the only student graduating from a school on a Massachusetts island with a year-round population of 12. ... A Japanese restaurant is serving a burger that replaces the bun with fried crabs.

That’s a lot of bugs

The large echo showing up on SoCal radar this evening is not precipitation, but actually a cloud of lady bugs termed a "bloom" #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1C0rt0in6z — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 5, 2019

All I can say is whoa

This hurt my tiny little brain. pic.twitter.com/77quJnAidC — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) June 2, 2019

Thanks for all your help

WILD HELICOPTER RESCUE: Firefighters say a 74-year-old woman had to be flown off of Piestewa Peak this morning after she suffered an injury while hiking.



STORY: https://t.co/H4HavJnsgn pic.twitter.com/2FPQR0qiZ9 — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) June 4, 2019

And I thought my commute was crowded

Thousands scramble to return home for Eid in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/nv4ss8JyCR — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 5, 2019

Kevin Hart takes a lie detector test

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.