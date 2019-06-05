Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Infielder Hernan Perez Had a Blast Pitching Mop-Up Duty

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

He went on YouTube during the game to look for pitchers to emulate.

By Dan Gartland
June 05, 2019

Whimsical, but effective

The Marlins (who have somehow now scored 34 runs in their last three games) exploded for a franchise-record 11 runs in the fifth inning against the Brewers on Tuesday night, which made it clear pretty early on that we’d be seeing a position player pitching in Milwaukee. Position players pitching are always a delight, but rarely as delightful as Hernan Perez’s work in the top of the ninth. 

Perez employed a litany of zany mechanical quirks, shimmying and leg-kicking while not delivering a pitch over 75 mph. Oh, and he worked a 1-2-3 inning. 

Perez, a veteran utilityman, is Milwaukee’s go-to mop-up guy, so he knew as soon as Miami busted the game open in the fifth that he’d probably be getting the call. He took advantage of the advance notice to do a little preparation. Not reading scouting reports, though. 

“I went to YouTube to see some crazy mechanics,” Perez told reporters. 

His glove wiggle was a nod to teammate Alex Claudio, a move Perez said he was thinking of employing for a while now. Manager Craig Counsell seemed to think the big leg kick was copied from Bronson Arroyo but Perez couldn’t remember who was on the YouTube footage he studied. 

Perez got an extra buzz out of getting fellow Venezuelan Martin Prado to pop out. According to Perez, Prado actually asked manager Don Mattingly to come on as a pinch hitter just so he could face his buddy. 

“I think he wasn’t going to hit but he told the manager to put him in,” Perez said. “Also, I didn’t know that he needed one more homer for a hundred in his career, so he won’t get it from me.”

The best of SI

The story of how MLB adopted the save 50 years ago. ... NFL teams are retiring so many jersey numbers that it’s time to just do away with the practice. ... Dallas Keuchel is set to sign any day now, but where should he go? ... 50 years ago, Honduras and El Salvador engaged in an actual armed conflict that was dubbed the “soccer war.”

Around the sports world

Mack Brown had a knee replacement and the surgery was performed by one of his former players. ... Beefy Yankees boy Luke Voit says “hell yeah” he wants to participate in the Home Run Derby. ... A soccer manager in Germany who was told his contract wasn’t being renewed showed up to his last game in full fishing gear. ... Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz are set to have a rematch this winter. ... Former Knicks players Al Harrington and J.R. Smith are trying to convince New York legislators to legalize marijuana. ... Remember the minor league player who crashed through an outfield wall? His son just got taken in the third round of the MLB draft by the Giants.

Did anything bad ever happen when a Mets pitcher lobbied to stay in the game?

Hmm, I don’t know

Gotta love Angel Hernandez

Best way to win a championship

Vintage Miggy

Andy Ruiz Jr. on Kimmel

The Belgian U21 team has too much time on its hands

Somebody’s a little salty

Sometimes you’re good enough that you don’t even need a bat

Who autographs a car?

I am in Virginia, today my work site got a BMW formerly owned and autographed by Gleyber Torres from r/baseball

Living his best life

Not sports

Someone in New York put an unattended bag of soup on the subway for their friend to pick up farther down the line. ... A rogue alligator ate a Florida couple’s whole picnic, including the bowl the guacamole came in. ... Actress Jenny Slate is delivering the graduation address for the only student graduating from a school on a Massachusetts island with a year-round population of 12. ... A Japanese restaurant is serving a burger that replaces the bun with fried crabs

That’s a lot of bugs

All I can say is whoa

Thanks for all your help

And I thought my commute was crowded

Kevin Hart takes a lie detector test

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message