MLB has never seen a 7'0" German pitcher, and after Dirk Nowitzki's effort at Globe Life Ballpark in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, we might not see one for a while.

The Mavericks legend unleashed some truly worrisome practice attempts in the Rangers' batting cage prior to his first pitch, then took to the mound for attempt No. 2. His official pitch was less appalling than the practice efforts, and Dirk does deserve some credit in that regard. Yet even with some improved form, the results, well, left something to be desired.

Dirk can return to the hardwood at any time. Let's keep him away from the diamond, for now.

Kawhi can't be bothered

Kawhi's robotic tendencies have been discussed at length, but Wednesday's clip of Leonard in the tunnel before Game 3 of the NBA Finals is something to behold. It's hard to find a player turn down a fist bump, especially before the game has even begun. But that's Kawhi for you. The terminator is locked in.

Kawhi insists he's a fun guy. I wonder if Norman Powell agrees.

The Raptors may need directions

Coming from north of the border may provide an excuse for the Raptors, but that didn't stop the folks on Twitter from launching jokes after Toronto posted a photoshop of the team standing on the Golden Gate Bridge. The photo was nicely made, yet it looks like such a route wouldn't take them to Oakland. The route to Oracle Arena apparently runs through the Bay Bridge, a fact Warriors fans were sure to note.

After crossing the bridge pic.twitter.com/lWDwjgdb3w — Mick Akers (@mickakers) June 6, 2019

Warriors definitely winning if the Raptors took this bridge https://t.co/G0DABFI1SG — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) June 5, 2019

Maybe Daniel Jones Isn't Eli 2.0

Beyonce is.... less than thrilled

beyoncé’s face when shorty leaned over to talk to jay 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5PqIhCmgGy — iffy (@somalijawn) June 6, 2019

A good excuse to watch Vince Carter slams

Let the farewell tour begin 😢



Vince Carter announced that he will retire after next season.



(via @gswchris) pic.twitter.com/xLAGOWMs7P — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) June 5, 2019

Never forget when Vince Carter dunked OVER a 7-footer. #HalfManHalfAmazingpic.twitter.com/zaBEcwLEiX — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 5, 2019

A serious TBT

The last time the Warriors played a playoff game without Klay in the starting lineup was 2007. pic.twitter.com/mJJQ4WkBdb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 6, 2019

A good song

