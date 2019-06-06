Nowitzki's sidearm attempt in the batting cage wasn't exactly a thing of beauty.
Don't quit your day job, Dirk
MLB has never seen a 7'0" German pitcher, and after Dirk Nowitzki's effort at Globe Life Ballpark in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, we might not see one for a while.
The Mavericks legend unleashed some truly worrisome practice attempts in the Rangers' batting cage prior to his first pitch, then took to the mound for attempt No. 2. His official pitch was less appalling than the practice efforts, and Dirk does deserve some credit in that regard. Yet even with some improved form, the results, well, left something to be desired.
Trying out the sidearm 🤭 @swish41 | @Rangers pic.twitter.com/ByL8VDQ52x— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 5, 2019
.@swish41 brought the 🔥! pic.twitter.com/Csz80GF8EU— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 6, 2019
Dirk can return to the hardwood at any time. Let's keep him away from the diamond, for now.
Kawhi can't be bothered
Kawhi's robotic tendencies have been discussed at length, but Wednesday's clip of Leonard in the tunnel before Game 3 of the NBA Finals is something to behold. It's hard to find a player turn down a fist bump, especially before the game has even begun. But that's Kawhi for you. The terminator is locked in.
Kawhi daps when he wants 🙅♂️😅 @npowell2404 pic.twitter.com/BChRCjEAR0— TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 6, 2019
Kawhi insists he's a fun guy. I wonder if Norman Powell agrees.
The Raptors may need directions
Coming from north of the border may provide an excuse for the Raptors, but that didn't stop the folks on Twitter from launching jokes after Toronto posted a photoshop of the team standing on the Golden Gate Bridge. The photo was nicely made, yet it looks like such a route wouldn't take them to Oakland. The route to Oracle Arena apparently runs through the Bay Bridge, a fact Warriors fans were sure to note.
After crossing the bridge pic.twitter.com/lWDwjgdb3w— Mick Akers (@mickakers) June 6, 2019
Warriors definitely winning if the Raptors took this bridge https://t.co/G0DABFI1SG— sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) June 5, 2019
Should’ve taken BART https://t.co/ykmWdqLA8U— SFBART (@SFBART) June 5, 2019
The best of SI
The Warriors' defense is lost without Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. ... The USWNT is favored to win the Women's World Cup. ... New Orleans should be the permanent host of the Super Bowl. ... Tiger Woods is ready to pounce at Pebble Beach.
Around the sports world
The USMNT dissapointed in a friendly against Jamaica. ... Kyle Lowry didn't appreciate the actions of a fan at Oracle Arena. ... Craig Kimbrel has a new home. ... Kawhi Leonard is, in fact, a board man.
Maybe Daniel Jones Isn't Eli 2.0
.@Daniel_Jones10 had himself a day 👀 pic.twitter.com/6qNa578Cx0— New York Giants (@Giants) June 4, 2019
Beyonce is.... less than thrilled
beyoncé’s face when shorty leaned over to talk to jay 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5PqIhCmgGy— iffy (@somalijawn) June 6, 2019
A good excuse to watch Vince Carter slams
Let the farewell tour begin 😢— Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) June 5, 2019
Vince Carter announced that he will retire after next season.
(via @gswchris) pic.twitter.com/xLAGOWMs7P
Never forget when Vince Carter dunked OVER a 7-footer. #HalfManHalfAmazingpic.twitter.com/zaBEcwLEiX— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 5, 2019
A serious TBT
The last time the Warriors played a playoff game without Klay in the starting lineup was 2007. pic.twitter.com/mJJQ4WkBdb— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 6, 2019
Not sports
Drake's troll game remains on point. ... Parents don't really understand this whole AirDrop thing. ... Adele is one of the most versatile artists alive. ... Illinois is becomming a lot more fun.
A good song
