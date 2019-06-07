They were even throwing haymakers in the stands

Bruins fans should honestly be embarrassed for their behavior during Game 5 against the Blues.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Benjamin Hochman posted a video a reader shared with him of a bunch of B’s fans duking it out up in the upper deck. It looks at first like a dumb dispute between two guys, but then two more clowns start throwing down right in front of them and the two fights eventually bleed together.

This was sent to me from the stands - this fight escalates ... all between Bruins fans. pic.twitter.com/XPHEwdEBVF — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) June 7, 2019

But that’s just an isolated incident, so it’s not fair to say that it was a bad look for all Bruins fans. There’s no excuse for the crowd’s reaction to the crucial missed tripping call against Tyler Bozak, though.

Bozak clearly tripped Boston’s Noel Acciari in the third period but no penalty was called and the Blues took advantage by scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal.

The fans responded by throwing all sorts of trash onto the ice, enough that the PA announcer was forced to come on the loudspeaker and ask them to stop.

This is the play that gave the Blues a 2-0 lead.



The Bruins and their fans were livid after the no-call on Tyler Bozak. pic.twitter.com/Omo4gbQDlt — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) June 7, 2019

That’s never a good look.

He’s a hockey player

Bruins fans at least started the night in a good mood. Captain Zdeno Chara was in the lineup for Game 5, despite a broken jaw and the fans in Boston sure were happy to see him.

Huge ovation for the Captain 👏👏👏 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/aQPltHRwCc — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 7, 2019

He certainly didn’t play like a guy with a broken jaw, though.

So much for the Captain taking it easy tonight #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/M6rznvKVvk — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 7, 2019

Where was Kyrie?

Here are three tweets that comprise the dumbest NBA free agency story of the year thus far.

I’m told that Kyrie Irving was indeed at the 40/40 club with a few Brooklyn Nets players last night, including Caris LeVert, Jared Dudley, Theo Pinson and Alan Williams. #Nets — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) June 6, 2019

Kyrie Irving did not hang out with Brooklyn Nets players last night at 40/40 club, league sources told The Athletic. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 6, 2019

Source close to the situation confirms that Kyrie Irving and several Brooklyn Nets players were all at the 40/40 club last night, but they weren't together. Each group had their own private room, hence the confusion. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 6, 2019

I can’t wait for three more weeks of this.

The best of SI

Around the sports world

An amateur golfer was disqualified from a U.S. Open qualifier for going to the bathroom between rounds. ... Doc Emrick, NBC’s iconic hockey voice, has no plans to retire, even at age 72. ... The woman who sat next to Beyoncé at Game 3 says she got death threats after a viral GIF. ... Tom Brady’s lawyers are trying to stop a lacrosse player from trademarking “TB9.”

One for the thumb

The Brady 6. pic.twitter.com/BK88mjvlU5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Classic Marchand

He’s gonna do it, too

If @mrvincecarter15 plays a game in 2020, he would become the 1st player in NBA history to appear in a game in 4 different decades. (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/4MLaC5kWc2 — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2019

Johnny Cueto put subwoofers on a horse?

Who did it better?

Raptors fans try to replicate Kawhi’s game-winner

The art of the empty hand

Three dingers for Max Kepler

A preview of next weekend?

Phil makes an ace in Jim Nantz's backyard on his Pebble Beach replica with Jim Nantz on the call! 😲😲😲



(📽️: @PhilMickelson) pic.twitter.com/GFdA7C93yn — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 5, 2019

A pro golfer’s coming out story

Not sports

A shark somehow ended up on a New York subway platform. ... A London building will have an infinity pool covering its entire roof, with a retractable spiral staircase. ... The FBI just dumped some documents related to its investigation into Bigfoot. ... Vladimir Putin wants to produce an alternative to HBO’s Chernobyl series that blames the CIA for the disaster. ... A DC Universe TV show was canceled just one episode into its first season. ... The viral video of a family fleeing an avalanche is actually a movie trailer.

This week on Hoarders

This Acorn Woodpecker admiring his stash in a granary tree pic.twitter.com/ppHgSVoyfK — 41 Strange (@41Strange) June 6, 2019

America was a mistake

Spotted at a work potluck.... can someone out there please explain this to me 😐 pic.twitter.com/SCmX8poadB — Emily (@e_daws) June 4, 2019

I’d trust this man on the goal line

Not all heroes wear capes 😎 pic.twitter.com/UEhovEb0Ue — Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzBenzi) June 4, 2019

Not your average burglary suspect

A good song

