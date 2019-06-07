Friday’s Hot Clicks: Wild Brawl Between Bruins Fans Breaks Out in Stands

@Hochman/Twitter

How bad does your night have to be going for you to fight your own fans?

By Dan Gartland
June 07, 2019

They were even throwing haymakers in the stands

Bruins fans should honestly be embarrassed for their behavior during Game 5 against the Blues. 

St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Benjamin Hochman posted a video a reader shared with him of a bunch of B’s fans duking it out up in the upper deck. It looks at first like a dumb dispute between two guys, but then two more clowns start throwing down right in front of them and the two fights eventually bleed together. 

But that’s just an isolated incident, so it’s not fair to say that it was a bad look for all Bruins fans. There’s no excuse for the crowd’s reaction to the crucial missed tripping call against Tyler Bozak, though. 

Bozak clearly tripped Boston’s Noel Acciari in the third period but no penalty was called and the Blues took advantage by scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal. 

The fans responded by throwing all sorts of trash onto the ice, enough that the PA announcer was forced to come on the loudspeaker and ask them to stop.

That’s never a good look. 

He’s a hockey player

Bruins fans at least started the night in a good mood. Captain Zdeno Chara was in the lineup for Game 5, despite a broken jaw and the fans in Boston sure were happy to see him. 

He certainly didn’t play like a guy with a broken jaw, though. 

Where was Kyrie?

Here are three tweets that comprise the dumbest NBA free agency story of the year thus far. 

I can’t wait for three more weeks of this. 

The best of SI

Is a one-year suspension a stiff enough punishment for the Warriors part-owner who shoved Kyle Lowry? ... The Nets are setting themselves up for a big free-agency push with the trade of Allen Crabbe. ... Being a rookie in MLB isn’t as glamorous as it’s cut out to be. 

Around the sports world

An amateur golfer was disqualified from a U.S. Open qualifier for going to the bathroom between rounds. ... Doc Emrick, NBC’s iconic hockey voice, has no plans to retire, even at age 72. ... The woman who sat next to Beyoncé at Game 3 says she got death threats after a viral GIF. ... Tom Brady’s lawyers are trying to stop a lacrosse player from trademarking “TB9.”

One for the thumb

Classic Marchand

He’s gonna do it, too

Johnny Cueto put subwoofers on a horse?

View this post on Instagram

🙈🙈

A post shared by Johnny Cueto (@johnnycueto47) on

Who did it better?

View this post on Instagram

Wow 👀

A post shared by #Glovework (@glovework) on

View this post on Instagram

This is just routine for Frankie.

A post shared by #Glovework (@glovework) on

Raptors fans try to replicate Kawhi’s game-winner

The art of the empty hand

View this post on Instagram

It’s not what you want. 😂

A post shared by MLB's Cut4 (@mlbcut4) on

Three dingers for Max Kepler

A preview of next weekend?

A pro golfer’s coming out story

Not sports

A shark somehow ended up on a New York subway platform. ... A London building will have an infinity pool covering its entire roof, with a retractable spiral staircase. ... The FBI just dumped some documents related to its investigation into Bigfoot. ... Vladimir Putin wants to produce an alternative to HBO’s Chernobyl series that blames the CIA for the disaster. ... A DC Universe TV show was canceled just one episode into its first season. ... The viral video of a family fleeing an avalanche is actually a movie trailer

This week on Hoarders

America was a mistake

I’d trust this man on the goal line

Not your average burglary suspect

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

