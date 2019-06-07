1. NFL quarterbacks won't stop chugging beer. This whole thing started with Aaron Rodgers at a Bucks playoff game a couple of weeks ago and continued Thursday night with Tom Brady at the Patriots' ring ceremony.

So we've decided to power rank every current starting NFL quarterback on their beer-chugging ability based on what we've seen, what we know about them and random assumptions we can make. Feel free to hit me up on Twitter to make a case for a QB who may be ranked too low.

NO DOUBTERS

1. Baker Mayfield: He's young, he's experienced and he's got the attitude.



Baker Mayfield Crushes Beers at Clippers Game with Hot Girlfriend https://t.co/vWxGarU9wG — TMZ (@TMZ) January 3, 2018

2. Tom Brady: Besides being the greatest quarterback of all time, you think of Tommy as the "TB12 weird eater," but he's shown he can chug more than once and he's the GOAT. Doubt him at your own risk.



Tom Brady chugging a beer is incredible 🍺 (via @mackdemp26) pic.twitter.com/CbKlt1Wm4N — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 7, 2019

3. Matt Stafford: The effort last week as extremely impressive.



Matt Stafford sees Aaron Rodgers struggle to chug a beer at the Bucks game last night. Shows him how it’s done. Wife posts on Instagram. (H/T @bustedcoverage) pic.twitter.com/jwUIzgY018 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 24, 2019

4. Mitch Trubisky: Also gave us an impressive performance last week, but we give Stafford the nod on experience.



Trubisky looked right into the eyes of Aaron Rodgers & showed him how to properly chug a beer.



Bears by 15+ pic.twitter.com/9wZAPtdW6L — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) June 1, 2019

5. Ben Roethlisberger: He just looks like he's had a lot of beer-chugging contests in his life.

6. Jimmy Garopolo: Chances are, if you date a porn star, you can chug a beer. And there's this.

7. Patrick Mahomes: Not as impressive as Trubisky and Stafford, but a decent effort nonetheless last week.

Hey now.#Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes in the house!

Chugged a beer.

Not sure how full it was, but still better than Rodgers. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/NKddIFftDC — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) June 2, 2019

8. Josh Allen: If you play college football in Wyoming and then go to Buffalo for your NFL career, you better know how to chug beer.

Rocket arm.

Looks good in shorts.

And he can crush a softball.@JoshAllenQB is the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Tournament home run champion! 🥎 #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/Bb1iLQN1qg — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 2, 2019

9. Jared Goff: Goff got his offensive lineman beer coolers for Christmas in 2017, so obviously beer is very important to him.

10. Phillip Rivers: The guy has 400 kids. He NEEDS to chug beer.

11. Ryan Fitzpatrick: Anyone who can grow that beard can chug beer.

12. Jameis Winston: You know he’s probably chugged a few beers while downing some crab legs.

13. Kyler Murray: He’s fresh out of college, so you have to imagine he’s had some recent practice.

14. Sam Darnold: From USC to New York City, he's had no choice but to be a good chugger.

15. Drew Brees: If you hang out with Matthew McConaughey and Brad Pitt, you will have no choice but to become good at chugging beer. Despite the small frame, we have to believe that if you spend the majority of your time in New Orleans, you can chug.



Kenny. Drew Bree's. And Mathew. House of blues pic.twitter.com/ykz4nxHts5 — gaire ebben (@ghaire) May 18, 2014

16. Carson Wentz: Wentz must have good times chugging in college if he's dropping $500 tips.



End Around: Carson Wentz drops $500 tip in old college haunt https://t.co/3BZRgKQKRS pic.twitter.com/q0tUYtkC04 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 12, 2016

17. Cam Newton: He's a wine and cigar guy, but we'd bet money Cam can chug a beer if he wanted to.

PROBABLY CAN CHUG, BUT WHO KNOWS

18. DeShaun Watson

19. Dak Prescott

20. Andy Dalton

21. Joe Flacco

22. Lamar Jackson

23. Matt Ryan

DEFINITELY DON'T CHUG

24. Nick Foles

25. Case Keenum

26. Derek Carr

DISASTERS AT CHUGGING

27. Kirk Cousins: If you don't know how to grill, you probably don't know how to chug.



let’s just check and see what Kirk has going on the gri...A FOIL BOAT?!?! pic.twitter.com/FVC62bXKPj — Danny (@recordsANDradio) January 25, 2018

28. Aaron Rodgers: We saw his technique and it wasn’t good.

29. Russell Wilson: Someone who drinks miracle water isn’t chugging beers.

NO WAY, NO HOW

30. Marcus Mariota: In 2017, after cameras caught him not downing a beer while his teammates did at a Nashville Predators game, Mariota said he has never had a sip of alcohol.

31. Andrew Luck: Despite Mariotta never tasting beer, we're still ranking him ahead of Luck and Eli Manning. You could flip a coin between these two for spots 30 and 31.

32. Eli Manning: Despite this photo, we refuse to believe Eli can chug.

Who was ranked too high? Who was ranked too low? Let me know.

2. I know it's against the law to ever say anything bad about Beyoncé, but I'm gonna take a chance. While it is not Beyoncé's fault that her wacky fans have harassed Nicole Curran (wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob) why doesn't Beyoncé—and not Beyoncé's publicist, but Beyoncé herself—make a video or put out an Instagram post telling her fans to cut the crap?

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

3. Andre Iguodala should be your new favorite NBA player. It's so refreshing to see an athlete actually acknowledge that most fans can't afford to attend playoff games unless they want to sit in awful seats.

A very Andre-Iguodala quote from Andre Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/K8YBiIo1na — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) June 7, 2019

4. Today is National Donut Day, so who better to celebrate the occasion with than The Great One.

5. The latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features interviews with Action Network Senior Executive Producer Darren Rovell and New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand. Rovell discusses the blowback he got from spoiling the end of James Holzhauer’s Jeopardy! streak, how many followers he lost, whether he’d do it again and whether Twitter can do a better job handling spoilers in general.

Marchand then joins the podcast to talk about the ramifications of athletes not speaking to the media after a game, NBA Finals ratings, a big behind-the-scenes Monday Night Football move, Sunday Night Baseball’s issues and more.

You can listen to the full podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Prince would've turned 61 years old today. If you never heard his rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U, you should listen now.

IN CLOSING: Pretty amazing that there still isn't great value in betting the Warriors to win the NBA Finals at just +105.