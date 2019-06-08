Hard shell or soft shell?

I'd like to think that is what started this beef involving Texas A&M defensive back Derrick Tucker.

According to multiple reports, the rising junior was arrested Thursday for a March incident involving another man where they had a "disagreement over tacos when they got into a mutual altercation."

Tucker reportedly left the scene and then returned to strike the man in the back of the head, which caused swelling. He was released on $5,000 bond.

But seriously, hard shell or soft shell? There is a correct answer.

Everywhere you look

The Warriors are on the brink of elimination as they face a 3-1 deficit in the Finals against the Raptors.

Toronto's social media team made sure to capitalize on the team's success in The Bay over the last two games by putting together a nice little video.

Successful business trip to the Bay Area. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/sliFFMJJCF — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 8, 2019

If you're the Warriors though, at this point, it has to feel like Kawhi Leonard is literally everywhere. Almost as if there was a gang of Kawhi's just waiting to laugh at them for not completing their three-peat.

the scariest thing the Warriors have ever seen pic.twitter.com/zVbO4VVZsP — The Ringer (@ringer) June 8, 2019

What can't Didi do?

While recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Yankees shortstop decided to pick up a new skill. So he taught himself to play the piano.

The Renaissance Man on his many talents: "Everybody has talents. It’s up to you what you want to do with it. It’s not just saying [do] one thing ... If you just stick to one thing, you will not go forward in life. So I’m always open up to learn anything new that I can do." #aWORD — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) June 7, 2019

So what's your excuse for not being able to play John Legend songs for your significant other?

Around the sports world

Describe Kawhi Leonard

Getting fired up for Game 4 by remembering the time Kawhi answered the question, “who is Kawhi Leonard?” with “Kawhi Leonard”. pic.twitter.com/vwOrTau5rg — John Cullen (@cullenthecomic) June 7, 2019

Nothing. He Just Wearing Em So He Don’t Have To Talk To People. https://t.co/RpTbgjMxHw — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) June 8, 2019

Even legends age

ICYMI here's Goldberg's new finisher, 52-Years Old pic.twitter.com/2DW1HtCzbz — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) June 7, 2019

Who else is ready for the World Cup?

South Africans showing up to World Cup games remains the best entries pic.twitter.com/yB7UCGZAQz — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) June 8, 2019

The best of SI

McDonald's in Canada is having a problem with free french fries ... Too much alcohol and an obsession with Ayesha Curry got this Raptors fan in trouble ... The Warriors don't know what to do next with the Raptors ... Bru McCoy's transfer tale is a wild story.

Not sports

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner has an idea on who left the infamous coffee cup on the table in episode four of season eight ... Gwyneth Paltrow can't remember which Marvel movies she was in ... The University of Alabama returned a $26.5 million donation and removed Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr.'s name from the law school ... An argument about calling Tupac "boring" could get rapper Lil Xan into some serious legal trouble.

One good song

