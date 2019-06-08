Weekend Hot Clicks: Texas A&M DB Reportedly Arrested Over Taco Drama

Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post via Getty Images; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Derrick Tucker was reportedly arrested behind a fight that was rooted in a disagreement over tacos.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 08, 2019

Hard shell or soft shell?

I'd like to think that is what started this beef involving Texas A&M defensive back Derrick Tucker.

According to multiple reports, the rising junior was arrested Thursday for a March incident involving another man where they had a "disagreement over tacos when they got into a mutual altercation."

Tucker reportedly left the scene and then returned to strike the man in the back of the head, which caused swelling. He was released on $5,000 bond.

But seriously, hard shell or soft shell? There is a correct answer.

Everywhere you look

The Warriors are on the brink of elimination as they face a 3-1 deficit in the Finals against the Raptors.

Toronto's social media team made sure to capitalize on the team's success in The Bay over the last two games by putting together a nice little video.

If you're the Warriors though, at this point, it has to feel like Kawhi Leonard is literally everywhere. Almost as if there was a gang of Kawhi's just waiting to laugh at them for not completing their three-peat.

What can't Didi do?

While recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Yankees shortstop decided to pick up a new skill. So he taught himself to play the piano.

So what's your excuse for not being able to play John Legend songs for your significant other?

Around the sports world

Describe Kawhi Leonard

Even legends age

Who else is ready for the World Cup?

The best of SI

McDonald's in Canada is having a problem with free french fries ... Too much alcohol and an obsession with Ayesha Curry got this Raptors fan in trouble ... The Warriors don't know what to do next with the Raptors ... Bru McCoy's transfer tale is a wild story.

Not sports

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner has an idea on who left the infamous coffee cup on the table in episode four of season eight ... Gwyneth Paltrow can't remember which Marvel movies she was in ... The University of Alabama returned a $26.5 million donation and removed Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr.'s name from the law school ... An argument about calling Tupac "boring" could get rapper Lil Xan into some serious legal trouble.

One good song

Email khadrice.rollins@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request Dan made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message