Raptors fever has swept across all of Canada

Need more evidence that the entire country of Canada is getting behind the Raptors? Look no further than Regina, Saskatchewan.

After a Game 4 watch party attracted more than 2,500 people to a downtown plaza, city officials decided to open up the football stadium and show the game on the big screen there. The scene was absolutely incredible.

Over 11,000 people showed up to Jurassic Park Regina & now they’re rocking the most energetic half stadium wave I’ve ever seen 🌊 #yqr #WeTheNorth #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/lOfFPf7GKE — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) June 11, 2019

According to the company that runs the stadium, more than 13,000 people showed up to the stadium to watch the game. The Regina metro area has a population of over 236,000 people, which means about 5% of the area’s residents were in the house to cheer on the Raps

With over 13K people in attendance, #YQR truly came together tonight. Thank you Regina for one heck of a night! Game 6️⃣ here we come! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/wRVyzg7xvY — Evraz Place Live (@evrazplacelive) June 11, 2019

The real winners of the night, though, were the players in the local co-ed flag football league, whose games went on as scheduled on the field.

No pressure for the flag football teams playing games on field while thousands of Raptors fans chant & watch game on videotron pic.twitter.com/cP3QwDSHRu — Bonnie Allen (@bonnieallenCBC) June 11, 2019

I guess Monday’s are girls flag football at Mosaic stadium in Regina. Probably the biggest crowd they’ve ever played in front of #RaptorsInRegina pic.twitter.com/klJNrEYh59 — Corey D'souza (@coreydsouza) June 11, 2019

You have to feel for KD

Kevin Durant’s return was supposed to inject some added intrigue into the NBA Finals, but it only lasted 12 minutes. KD hobbled back to the locker room after re-injuring his lower leg in nearly the same way he originally hurt himself.

Unfortunately, the injury itself was not the same. You didn’t have to be a doctor to tell from this close-up view that something bad had happened.

You can definitely see something pop! @ProFootballDoc pic.twitter.com/nAPlPli74v — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) June 11, 2019

Warriors GM Bob Myers got choked up while announcing to the media that Durant had injured his Achilles tendon.

Bob Myers is visibly upset as he announces Kevin Durant has an Achilles injury pic.twitter.com/DUM8V8awts — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2019

Credit to KD, though, for keeping his spirits high after a devastating injury.

Kevin Durant on IG pic.twitter.com/kvUPtNUtZn — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 11, 2019

Weak sauce

Pirates starter Joe Musgrove was ejected after throwing a first-inning pitch that hit Josh Donaldson (in the shirt).

Joe Musgrove ejected in the 1st inning for this?🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VnNAGD8QuK — Benstonium (@Benstonium) June 11, 2019

The benches cleared, predictably, and home plate umpire Brian Gorman tossed Musgrove, Donaldson and Pirates manager Clint Hurdle.

Benches clear as #Braves' Josh Donaldson is hit by a pitch by Pirates' Joe Musgrove. pic.twitter.com/7xKeHgC9Fn — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 10, 2019

Jameson Taillon, Musgrove’s teammate, rightfully called out Gorman for screwing the Pirates’ pitchers with his quick trigger finger.

Ump Show. @MLB, Clean it up. Joe prepares harder than anyone, and you just took away his start day. No accountability. The pen is messed up for the series now. Guys will get sent down because they will have to eat these innings. Unbelievable. — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon19) June 10, 2019

The best of SI

Rohan Nadkarni’s column on the handling of Durant’s injury from Sunday is prescient in retrospect. ... The USWNT begins its World Cup title defense today against Thailand. ... This U.S. Open is a return to the site of his dominant 2000 Open for Tiger Woods.

Around the sports world

Dabo Swinney says he has to be “like Osama Bin Dabo” to recruit in Alabama these days. ... Former Auburn head coach Terry Bowden is joining the Clemson staff as an unpaid intern. ... Four UNC pitchers combined to allow 13 runs in the first inning of an elimination game against Auburn. ... This Kawhi Leonard “Board Man” game is simple, hilarious and addictive. ... The Red Sox moved up their game on Wednesday because of the Stanley Cup Game 7.

Chills.

Bad night for this guy

Drake didn’t cover his Warriors tattoos

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

How has no one done this before?

Wow this is awesome: Blues announce a Game 7 watch party at **Busch Stadium** pic.twitter.com/AM2eqIidH6 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 11, 2019

OBJ in the stands

This might be the best fan catch we've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/YYXGUy4Oxz — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 11, 2019

The Phillies and D-Backs set a record with 13 combined homers

What did the racket do to you, bud?

Moment of prayer for David Ortiz at Fenway

The @RedSox hold a moment of reflection for Big Papi. ❤ pic.twitter.com/hjqZDkdB8f — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2019

First look at the new Madden gameplay

Oh fun, another football league that will fail

Major League Football, which has pushed back its spring launch every year since 2014, wrote in a court motion today it may bid on the bankrupt @TheAAF equipment, which the trustee had committed to sell to the @xfl2020 . will shock most people that MLF is still on ongoing entity — daniel kaplan (@dkaplansportbiz) June 10, 2019

I’m shocked this isn’t in America

Drivers take flight (and fail) at UK car jumping contest pic.twitter.com/m3Sy38MSyk — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 11, 2019

Lighten up, Kruky

Yooooo, John Kruk is FED UP with the Phanatic. 😂 pic.twitter.com/yCayd7L8y0 — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 11, 2019

Not sports

Scientists discovered a plant that eats baby salamanders. ... A missing $450 million painting believed to be the work of Leonardo Da Vinci is reportedly being stashed on the Saudi crown prince’s yacht. ... Some guy claims to have seen Avengers: Endgame 103 times. That’s over 300 hours in the movie theater since April 26.

Even the Amish can do donuts

They’re making an Avengers video game

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.