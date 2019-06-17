First he lost to The Hound, and now this

Thor Bjornsson is no longer “The Mountain” and now he’s no longer the World’s Strongest Man.

The hulking Icelander (6'9", over 400 pounds) best known for playing the enormous Gregor Clegane on Game of Thrones won the World’s Strongest Man competition last year for the first time in his career. This year, though, he’ll have to settle for being only the third-strongest man in the world.

This year’s WSM competition was held over the weekend in Florida and the winner was 28-year-old Latvian-born American Martins “The Dragon” Licis, who earned his first-ever podium finish at the event. Bjornsson took third, while Mateusz Kieliszkowski of Poland was runner-up.

A crucial moment for Bjornsson came in the loading race against Kieliszkowski, when he let time slip off the clock by dropping an anvil.

A third-place finish is still incredibly impressive for Bjornsson, who battled through a torn plantar fascia suffered on the first day of competition. His bronze medal gives him eight straight top-three finishes at the World’s Strongest Man. He told SI.com in December that he wanted to do “at least one more year of strongman,” so we’ll see if he’s back in 2020 to try to take back his crown.

A meltdown of epic proportions

Auburn had one of the worst ninth-inning collapses you’ll ever see in its College World Series opener against Mississippi State.

The Tigers led 4–1 headed into the bottom of the ninth, but the Bulldogs tied the game when third baseman Edouard Julien airmailed a throw to first that would have been the final out.

Four batters later, Marshall Gilbert drove in the winning run for MSU with a chopper up the middle that bounced off the pitcher’s glove.

Here’s what the celebration looked like on the field after Dustin Skelton crossed the plate.

“It sucks,” Julien, a sophomore from Quebec City, told reporters after the game. “I mean, we lost because I couldn’t make a throw.”

The loss sends the Tigers into the losers bracket, where they face Louisville in an elimination game on Tuesday.

The best of SI

Despite a population of only 65,000 people, Bermuda’s men’s soccer team could shock some people at its first Gold Cup. ... The Anthony Davis trade is only the start of the Lakers’ shift toward contention. ... After a medical diagnosis derailed his NBA dreams, former Baylor star Isaiah Austin is chasing his dream in China.

Around the sports world

U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland was once a college basketball player. ... A game-worn Babe Ruth jersey sold at auction for $5.64 million, making it the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever. ... A 10-year-old girl is the youngest person ever to climb 3,000 feet up the Nose route of Yosemite’s El Capitan. ... Caroline Wozniacki and former NBA vet David Lee were married in Italy over the weekend. ... The Rockies and Padres played a wild four-game series that broke all sorts of offensive records.

This guy is a plant and he’s eating yogurt

Hold the phone. What is he eating? pic.twitter.com/9T3qKzlgDK — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 16, 2019

Just another day at the office

Father and son exchange lineup cards

I hope Brett Hull drank plenty of water before going to bed

Brett Hull is absolutely wrecked, wants fans to chant "We Went Blues" instead of "Let's Go Blues" and the TV crew is amused pic.twitter.com/9cWLU8JLPi — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 15, 2019

Carli Lloyd claps back

WHAT A GOAL FROM CARLI LLOYD! 💪🇺🇸



Dream start for the USA! pic.twitter.com/txYUkQTCTN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

The Mets are still behind on analytics

Mickey said Dom is leading off because "He's one of our best guys against this pitcher.'' Dom Smith has never faced Dakota Hudson — wallace matthews (@OysterBayBomber) June 16, 2019

Good guy Mike Trout

Pete Alonso is the real deal

Kenley Jansen intentionally balks a runner over

Sometimes it’s better to just say you’re a pro golfer

I’ll let u in on a little secret. In Ubers I lie about what I do so I don’t get bombarded with questions. I say I’m a realtor & for the first time ever, the Uber driver is in the market for a home & I am so deep in this web of lies I think I’m actually working for him now — max homa (@maxhoma23) June 15, 2019

Joey Votto offers Kawhi free subway rides to sign with the Raptors

Such a cool feature

What other sport do you see this in?



Matt Kavanagh scores a behind the back goal and then gets interviewed IN GAME about the play 🤯



The Future. @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/MTGxJnm55l — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) June 15, 2019

A challenger appears

This dude is the Brazilian Ed Hochuli pic.twitter.com/AXPX7s0APD — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 16, 2019

Not sports

An alligator was spotted in a lake in Texas swimming with a knife sticking out of its head. ... A teenager pulled over for driving 105 mph said he ate too many hot wings and needed to use the bathroom. ... Count Lena Headey among those who wished her Game of Thrones character had a more satisfying ending.

And they wonder why people hate Boston so much

"My friend made it. I have no idea why she did it."



Introducing: The clam chowder popsicle. https://t.co/R1NwWkTt0F pic.twitter.com/dGsuO4zjpz — Boston Magazine (@BostonMagazine) June 14, 2019

It’s the thought that counts

My cousin in England told her colleagues she wanted a Mariah Carey birthday cake. They misunderstood, and is the cake they made her instead. It’s Marie Curie, looking very festive. pic.twitter.com/LMHJnMATqD — Harriet Alida Lye (@harrietalida) June 14, 2019

Sounds about right

I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40min and was losing my mind because I thought it was André 3000. And then it WAS André 3000!!! 😍😍😍😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tqQ4C8HBh1 — Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) June 14, 2019

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.