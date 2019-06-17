Monday’s Hot Clicks: ‘The Mountain’ Loses World’s Strongest Man Crown

Veli Gurgah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

First he lost to The Hound, and now this. 

By Dan Gartland
June 17, 2019

First he lost to The Hound, and now this

Thor Bjornsson is no longer “The Mountain” and now he’s no longer the World’s Strongest Man. 

The hulking Icelander (6'9", over 400 pounds) best known for playing the enormous Gregor Clegane on Game of Thrones won the World’s Strongest Man competition last year for the first time in his career. This year, though, he’ll have to settle for being only the third-strongest man in the world.

This year’s WSM competition was held over the weekend in Florida and the winner was 28-year-old Latvian-born American Martins “The Dragon” Licis, who earned his first-ever podium finish at the event. Bjornsson took third, while Mateusz Kieliszkowski of Poland was runner-up. 

A crucial moment for Bjornsson came in the loading race against Kieliszkowski, when he let time slip off the clock by dropping an anvil. 

A third-place finish is still incredibly impressive for Bjornsson, who battled through a torn plantar fascia suffered on the first day of competition. His bronze medal gives him eight straight top-three finishes at the World’s Strongest Man. He told SI.com in December that he wanted to do “at least one more year of strongman,” so we’ll see if he’s back in 2020 to try to take back his crown. 

A meltdown of epic proportions

Auburn had one of the worst ninth-inning collapses you’ll ever see in its College World Series opener against Mississippi State.

The Tigers led 4–1 headed into the bottom of the ninth, but the Bulldogs tied the game when third baseman Edouard Julien airmailed a throw to first that would have been the final out. 

Four batters later, Marshall Gilbert drove in the winning run for MSU with a chopper up the middle that bounced off the pitcher’s glove. 

Here’s what the celebration looked like on the field after Dustin Skelton crossed the plate. 

“It sucks,” Julien, a sophomore from Quebec City, told reporters after the game. “I mean, we lost because I couldn’t make a throw.”

The loss sends the Tigers into the losers bracket, where they face Louisville in an elimination game on Tuesday. 

The best of SI

Despite a population of only 65,000 people, Bermuda’s men’s soccer team could shock some people at its first Gold Cup. ... The Anthony Davis trade is only the start of the Lakers’ shift toward contention. ... After a medical diagnosis derailed his NBA dreams, former Baylor star Isaiah Austin is chasing his dream in China

Around the sports world

U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland was once a college basketball player. ... A game-worn Babe Ruth jersey sold at auction for $5.64 million, making it the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever. ...  A 10-year-old girl is the youngest person ever to climb 3,000 feet up the Nose route of Yosemite’s El Capitan. ... Caroline Wozniacki and former NBA vet David Lee were married in Italy over the weekend. ... The Rockies and Padres played a wild four-game series that broke all sorts of offensive records

This guy is a plant and he’s eating yogurt

Just another day at the office

Father and son exchange lineup cards

I hope Brett Hull drank plenty of water before going to bed

Carli Lloyd claps back

The Mets are still behind on analytics

Good guy Mike Trout

Pete Alonso is the real deal

Kenley Jansen intentionally balks a runner over

Sometimes it’s better to just say you’re a pro golfer

Joey Votto offers Kawhi free subway rides to sign with the Raptors

Such a cool feature

A challenger appears

Not sports

An alligator was spotted in a lake in Texas swimming with a knife sticking out of its head. ... A teenager pulled over for driving 105 mph said he ate too many hot wings and needed to use the bathroom. ... Count Lena Headey among those who wished her Game of Thrones character had a more satisfying ending

And they wonder why people hate Boston so much

It’s the thought that counts

Sounds about right

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message