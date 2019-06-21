Friday's Hot Clicks: Chauncey Billups Got Roasted for His NBA Draft Player Comps

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Unless Rui Hachimura proves to be the new Kawhi Leonard, it may go down as a tough night for Billups.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 21, 2019

Chauncey Billups compared Rui Hachimura to who?

NBA fans likely asked themselves the same question during the 2019 draft last night, as ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups offered his fair share of head-scratching player comparisons throughout the night.

By far the most outrageous? His comparison of Gonzaga big man Rui Hachimura to NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Sure, Hachimura and Leonard are similar in that they both play basketball, but that’s about as far as the easy comparisons go.

Billups also compared R.J. Barrett to Chicago Bulls–era Jalen Rose and Coby White to Gilbert Arenas, which just about sums up how tough the night was for him.

Billups may one day work in a league front office, but he might need to clean up the comparisons a bit for next year in the meantime.

ESPN gets real with graphic on Knicks' needs

The New York Knicks have become the punching bag of the NBA, and that fact wasn't lost on the fine folks at ESPN.

As the broadcast waited for Adam Silver to take the stage and announce the Knicks' third-overall pick, ESPN's bottom scroll gave a real honest take on what the team's needs were heading into draft night: Everything.

ESPN even added "starters and bench" for emphasis.

Luckily for Knicks fans, New York began the process of fixing everything by selecting Duke's R.J. Barrett. It won't solve all of the problems this season, but at least it's a start.

"Hurricane" Hawkins, 103, is still breaking track records

Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins isn't slowing down any time soon. Two years after setting a 100-meter dash record in her age group with a time of 39.62 seconds, Hawkins returned to the track at this year's National Senior Games in Albuquerque and did it again.

Hawkins finished this year's 50-meter dash in just 21 seconds, setting another new record. She also won a gold medal in the 100-meter dash but fell short of her world record. All of this, and she only started running when she was 100 years old.

"If I am an inspiration to older people … That’s a good thing,” Hawkins told TODAY. “Don’t stop. You can still do things when you get older. Just keep moving and be interested in things."

You go, Hurricane Hawkins.

The best of SI

How the Pelicans-Hawks draft night trade shapes two futures. ... R.J. Barrett is ready to take center stage. ... The USWNT got through its easiest group stage ever. Now the real World Cup begins. ... Why the Celtics' loss is NBA free agency's gain.

Around the sports world

The Rays are exploring split seasons in Montreal and Tampa Bay. ... Zion Williamson got emotional after going No. 1 overall. ... Albert Pujols gives his jersey to a young fan with Down syndrome. ... Nigeria was the picture of pure joy after Chile’s 2–0 win over Thailand confirmed they would through to the World Cup knockout stage on a tiebreaker.

Tobin Heath keeps doing Tobin Heath things

Bol Bol showed up Bedazzled on draft night

RJ Barrett is pumped to be a Knick

Ja Morant's dad steals the show

Coby White has some mad love for Cam Johnson

Toronto bends the knee to the King in the North

Damian Lillard dropped a Marvin Bagley diss track

... and Bagley responded

Not sports

A refinery exploded in southwest Philadelphia. ... A new version of Avengers: Endgame is returning to theaters. ... Trevor Noah ad-libs an entire story about tape. ... A new trailer for Stanger Things season 3 is here. ... Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis squashed their divorce rumors.

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow him on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message