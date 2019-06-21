Chauncey Billups compared Rui Hachimura to who?

NBA fans likely asked themselves the same question during the 2019 draft last night, as ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups offered his fair share of head-scratching player comparisons throughout the night.

By far the most outrageous? His comparison of Gonzaga big man Rui Hachimura to NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Sure, Hachimura and Leonard are similar in that they both play basketball, but that’s about as far as the easy comparisons go.

Wizards interim GM Tommy Sheppard on Chauncey Billups comparing No. 9 pick Rui Hachimura to Kawhi: “Chauncey’s my guy, too. He didn’t have to do that to the kid.”



More here from Sheppard in his first ever media availability with his current title: pic.twitter.com/UiWoRou8dg — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) June 21, 2019

Billups also compared R.J. Barrett to Chicago Bulls–era Jalen Rose and Coby White to Gilbert Arenas, which just about sums up how tough the night was for him.

Nobody:



Chauncey Billups: “Yeah Imma go ahead say this guy is like a mix between Lebron James and Michael Jordan with Steph Curry’s jumpshot and Kareem’s post game.” — Zan (@Daire28052726) June 21, 2019

Someone needs to remove Chauncey Billups from the stage. That is the SINGLE worst Kawhi comp ever. — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) June 21, 2019

Chauncey Billups with some subtle shade on these player comps if you are really listening lol. — Robert Littal (@BSO) June 21, 2019

Chauncey Billups just seriously compared R.J. Barrett to Chicago Jalen Rose AND said R.J. is a two-way player. In the same sentence! — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 20, 2019

Twitter: “WHY ARE THE WIZARDS PICKING THIS GUY!?!? LOLOLOLOL”



Chauncey Billups: “He’s Kawhi Leonard.” — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) June 21, 2019

Billups may one day work in a league front office, but he might need to clean up the comparisons a bit for next year in the meantime.

ESPN gets real with graphic on Knicks' needs

The New York Knicks have become the punching bag of the NBA, and that fact wasn't lost on the fine folks at ESPN.

As the broadcast waited for Adam Silver to take the stage and announce the Knicks' third-overall pick, ESPN's bottom scroll gave a real honest take on what the team's needs were heading into draft night: Everything.

ESPN just out here ROASTING the Knicks.



Team needs: Everything (starters and bench). Savage! pic.twitter.com/f5cBJmNtxu — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) June 20, 2019

ESPN even added "starters and bench" for emphasis.

Luckily for Knicks fans, New York began the process of fixing everything by selecting Duke's R.J. Barrett. It won't solve all of the problems this season, but at least it's a start.

"Hurricane" Hawkins, 103, is still breaking track records

Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins isn't slowing down any time soon. Two years after setting a 100-meter dash record in her age group with a time of 39.62 seconds, Hawkins returned to the track at this year's National Senior Games in Albuquerque and did it again.

Hawkins finished this year's 50-meter dash in just 21 seconds, setting another new record. She also won a gold medal in the 100-meter dash but fell short of her world record. All of this, and she only started running when she was 100 years old.

TRACK STAR: At 103 years old, "Hurricane" Hawkins is breaking world records at the National Senior Games pic.twitter.com/vh1DMuAe1r — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2019

"If I am an inspiration to older people … That’s a good thing,” Hawkins told TODAY. “Don’t stop. You can still do things when you get older. Just keep moving and be interested in things."

You go, Hurricane Hawkins.

Tobin Heath keeps doing Tobin Heath things

.@TobinHeath: the reason ‘don’t believe me just watch’ exists 🙃 https://t.co/KKQbpFxeRY — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 20, 2019

Bol Bol showed up Bedazzled on draft night

Bol Bol going with the Venom look on draft night 🕸



📷: @NBADraft pic.twitter.com/G7KNWzBJDD — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 20, 2019

RJ Barrett is pumped to be a Knick

Ja Morant's dad steals the show

Ja Morant said his dad was his first hater, then his dad came to the draft dressed like he’s going to the Playa Hater’s Ball. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/EUpv2zCHhu — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) June 20, 2019

Shut it down. Ja Morant's dad just won draft night. Everyone else need not apply pic.twitter.com/Z9eMeWQFJ7 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) June 20, 2019

Coby White has some mad love for Cam Johnson

Coby White reacts to his teammate Cam Johnson getting drafted at No. 11 🙏



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/wN8DUCRP7W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2019

Toronto bends the knee to the King in the North

Damian Lillard dropped a Marvin Bagley diss track

... and Bagley responded

