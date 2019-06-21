Unless Rui Hachimura proves to be the new Kawhi Leonard, it may go down as a tough night for Billups.
Chauncey Billups compared Rui Hachimura to who?
NBA fans likely asked themselves the same question during the 2019 draft last night, as ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups offered his fair share of head-scratching player comparisons throughout the night.
By far the most outrageous? His comparison of Gonzaga big man Rui Hachimura to NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. Sure, Hachimura and Leonard are similar in that they both play basketball, but that’s about as far as the easy comparisons go.
Wizards interim GM Tommy Sheppard on Chauncey Billups comparing No. 9 pick Rui Hachimura to Kawhi: “Chauncey’s my guy, too. He didn’t have to do that to the kid.”— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) June 21, 2019
More here from Sheppard in his first ever media availability with his current title: pic.twitter.com/UiWoRou8dg
Billups also compared R.J. Barrett to Chicago Bulls–era Jalen Rose and Coby White to Gilbert Arenas, which just about sums up how tough the night was for him.
Nobody:— Zan (@Daire28052726) June 21, 2019
Chauncey Billups: “Yeah Imma go ahead say this guy is like a mix between Lebron James and Michael Jordan with Steph Curry’s jumpshot and Kareem’s post game.”
Someone needs to remove Chauncey Billups from the stage. That is the SINGLE worst Kawhi comp ever.— Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) June 21, 2019
Chauncey Billups with some subtle shade on these player comps if you are really listening lol.— Robert Littal (@BSO) June 21, 2019
Chauncey Billups just seriously compared R.J. Barrett to Chicago Jalen Rose AND said R.J. is a two-way player. In the same sentence!— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 20, 2019
Twitter: “WHY ARE THE WIZARDS PICKING THIS GUY!?!? LOLOLOLOL”— Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) June 21, 2019
Chauncey Billups: “He’s Kawhi Leonard.”
Billups may one day work in a league front office, but he might need to clean up the comparisons a bit for next year in the meantime.
ESPN gets real with graphic on Knicks' needs
The New York Knicks have become the punching bag of the NBA, and that fact wasn't lost on the fine folks at ESPN.
As the broadcast waited for Adam Silver to take the stage and announce the Knicks' third-overall pick, ESPN's bottom scroll gave a real honest take on what the team's needs were heading into draft night: Everything.
ESPN just out here ROASTING the Knicks.— Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) June 20, 2019
Team needs: Everything (starters and bench). Savage! pic.twitter.com/f5cBJmNtxu
ESPN even added "starters and bench" for emphasis.
Luckily for Knicks fans, New York began the process of fixing everything by selecting Duke's R.J. Barrett. It won't solve all of the problems this season, but at least it's a start.
"Hurricane" Hawkins, 103, is still breaking track records
Julia "Hurricane" Hawkins isn't slowing down any time soon. Two years after setting a 100-meter dash record in her age group with a time of 39.62 seconds, Hawkins returned to the track at this year's National Senior Games in Albuquerque and did it again.
Hawkins finished this year's 50-meter dash in just 21 seconds, setting another new record. She also won a gold medal in the 100-meter dash but fell short of her world record. All of this, and she only started running when she was 100 years old.
TRACK STAR: At 103 years old, "Hurricane" Hawkins is breaking world records at the National Senior Games pic.twitter.com/vh1DMuAe1r— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2019
"If I am an inspiration to older people … That’s a good thing,” Hawkins told TODAY. “Don’t stop. You can still do things when you get older. Just keep moving and be interested in things."
You go, Hurricane Hawkins.
How the Pelicans-Hawks draft night trade shapes two futures. ... R.J. Barrett is ready to take center stage. ... The USWNT got through its easiest group stage ever. Now the real World Cup begins. ... Why the Celtics' loss is NBA free agency's gain.
The Rays are exploring split seasons in Montreal and Tampa Bay. ... Zion Williamson got emotional after going No. 1 overall. ... Albert Pujols gives his jersey to a young fan with Down syndrome. ... Nigeria was the picture of pure joy after Chile's 2–0 win over Thailand confirmed they would through to the World Cup knockout stage on a tiebreaker.
Tobin Heath keeps doing Tobin Heath things
.@TobinHeath: the reason ‘don’t believe me just watch’ exists 🙃 https://t.co/KKQbpFxeRY— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 20, 2019
Bol Bol showed up Bedazzled on draft night
Bol Bol going with the Venom look on draft night 🕸— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 20, 2019
📷: @NBADraft pic.twitter.com/G7KNWzBJDD
RJ Barrett is pumped to be a Knick
"Yo, I'm a Knick!" - @RjBarrett6— SNY (@SNYtv) June 21, 2019
🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iNwdeZSqUt
NYC let's get it! There's no place I'd rather be @NYKnicks. Ready for the bright lights 📸. Go check out my first #PaniniInstant @NBA card. #WhoDoYouCollect #NewYorkForever #NBADraft https://t.co/MLCq0xpA95 pic.twitter.com/0svlJVGUTM— Rj Barrett (@RjBarrett6) June 21, 2019
Ja Morant's dad steals the show
Ja Morant said his dad was his first hater, then his dad came to the draft dressed like he’s going to the Playa Hater’s Ball. You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/EUpv2zCHhu— Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) June 20, 2019
Shut it down. Ja Morant's dad just won draft night. Everyone else need not apply pic.twitter.com/Z9eMeWQFJ7— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) June 20, 2019
Coby White has some mad love for Cam Johnson
Coby White reacts to his teammate Cam Johnson getting drafted at No. 11 🙏— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2019
(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/wN8DUCRP7W
Toronto bends the knee to the King in the North
Board Man Loves Baseball. pic.twitter.com/OS1LijaXsj— MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2019
Damian Lillard dropped a Marvin Bagley diss track
https://t.co/ZPv9kvIGSZ pic.twitter.com/SmWjwWKTsZ— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 21, 2019
... and Bagley responded
June 21, 2019
