Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Yankees Minor Leaguers Erupt for Record 38 Runs

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

This box score is INSANE. 

By Dan Gartland
July 04, 2019

This box score is INSANE

The Yankees’ and Twins’ affiliates in the Dominican Summer League combined for one of the most absurd displays in the history of professional baseball on Wednesday, with the Yankees scoring a whopping 38 runs. 

That is, unsurprsingly, a record for all of affiliated baseball, beating the MLB record of 30 runs set by the Rangers in 2007. (The Twins, meanwhile, scored just twice.)

The DSL is made up of players as young as 17 so this is barely professional baseball, but it’s still amazing to look at this box score. Here are a few things that pop out:

• Every player in the Yankees lineup recorded at least two hits, including two pinch hitters.

• The Yankees batted around in five different innings. 

• Twins pitcher Carlos Guttierez allowed 11 runs on 11 hits and recording just four outs. 

• The Yankees didn’t score in the first inning. 

• 17 of the Yankees’ 31 hits were for extra bases. 

• The Twins used three different position players as pitchers. 

• The Yankees left 13 runners on base, eight of them in scoring position. 

• Yankees reliever Luis Velasquez was awarded a save.

The best of SI

The era of Warriors dominance is dead and now the NBA is going to be extra fun. ... Byung-Hyung Kim is at peace after blowing two World Series saves against the Yankees. ... Julian Edelman is “like a (frequently profane) fortune cookie personified, with exceptional hair.”

Around the sports world

Kawhi Leonard reportedly agreed to meet with the Knicks, only to have New York cancel the meeting. ... Somebody on Reddit made a quiz: “Did Kyrie Say It?” ... Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old who beat Venus Williams, is through to the third round at Wimbledon

The Canadian media are losing their minds over Kawhi

Bryce got his hat at the giftshop

He made it look so easy

Him too

That’s one out of every 20 people in the whole country

What a cannon!

I never heard this before

Coco meets Roger

This looks really cool

Cris Carter is starting NBA rumors now?

Not sports

A group of scientists in Tennessee are searching for a portal to an alternate universe. ... A Tennessee man admitted to drunkenly breaking into a nature center to play fetch with a bobcat, which then escaped from its cage. ... Scientists in Florida were able to extract shark DNA from a tooth that was embedded in a man’s foot for 25 years. ... British researchers discovered a “lava lake” on an island near Antarctica. ... A fire destroyed 45,000 barrels of Jim Beam bourbon and flooded the Kentucky River with booze

Be careful out there

Kids draw the darndest things

That time San Diego’s fireworks all went off in 30 seconds

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message