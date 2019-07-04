This box score is INSANE

The Yankees’ and Twins’ affiliates in the Dominican Summer League combined for one of the most absurd displays in the history of professional baseball on Wednesday, with the Yankees scoring a whopping 38 runs.

That is, unsurprsingly, a record for all of affiliated baseball, beating the MLB record of 30 runs set by the Rangers in 2007. (The Twins, meanwhile, scored just twice.)

The DSL is made up of players as young as 17 so this is barely professional baseball, but it’s still amazing to look at this box score. Here are a few things that pop out:

• Every player in the Yankees lineup recorded at least two hits, including two pinch hitters.

• The Yankees batted around in five different innings.

• Twins pitcher Carlos Guttierez allowed 11 runs on 11 hits and recording just four outs.

• The Yankees didn’t score in the first inning.

• 17 of the Yankees’ 31 hits were for extra bases.

• The Twins used three different position players as pitchers.

• The Yankees left 13 runners on base, eight of them in scoring position.

• Yankees reliever Luis Velasquez was awarded a save.

The best of SI

The era of Warriors dominance is dead and now the NBA is going to be extra fun. ... Byung-Hyung Kim is at peace after blowing two World Series saves against the Yankees. ... Julian Edelman is “like a (frequently profane) fortune cookie personified, with exceptional hair.”

Around the sports world

Kawhi Leonard reportedly agreed to meet with the Knicks, only to have New York cancel the meeting. ... Somebody on Reddit made a quiz: “Did Kyrie Say It?” ... Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old who beat Venus Williams, is through to the third round at Wimbledon.

The Canadian media are losing their minds over Kawhi

Toronto is this close to putting Kawhi’s photo on milk cartons pic.twitter.com/juLp5rixSu — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) July 4, 2019

Bryce got his hat at the giftshop

He made it look so easy

Pick up Hicks. pic.twitter.com/gTO3lVsVx7 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 4, 2019

Him too

That’s one out of every 20 people in the whole country

2.1 million Canadians watched some or all of @TSN_Sports’ #FreeAgentFrenzy on Monday – up 37% from last year. It was the most-watched free agency coverage in Canada this year. — TSN PR (@TSN_PR) July 3, 2019

What a cannon!

I never heard this before

Without Jared Lorenzen, the Helmet Catch might have never happened.



Rest In Peace to the former @Giants QB and Super Bowl champ. pic.twitter.com/1XRZVYmjyv — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) July 4, 2019

Coco meets Roger

This looks really cool

This week on an unprecedented episode of E:60, Univision’s @jorgeramosnews travels to both sides of the US-Mexico divide to tell the story of one of the most unique rivalries in high school sports.



Here's a first look at “Southmost: Football & Life on the Border” pic.twitter.com/VQ6Btc7hxJ — E:60 (@E60) July 2, 2019

Cris Carter is starting NBA rumors now?

A LOT of premature reports out there. Kawhi has NOT made his decision yet & all 3 teams are still in it. Yes, Lakers and Clippers are still in play and I’m 💯 certain of this.

I wouldn’t hold my breath on getting an answer any time soon. Kawhi still undecided. #Kawhiwatch — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) July 3, 2019

Not sports

A group of scientists in Tennessee are searching for a portal to an alternate universe. ... A Tennessee man admitted to drunkenly breaking into a nature center to play fetch with a bobcat, which then escaped from its cage. ... Scientists in Florida were able to extract shark DNA from a tooth that was embedded in a man’s foot for 25 years. ... British researchers discovered a “lava lake” on an island near Antarctica. ... A fire destroyed 45,000 barrels of Jim Beam bourbon and flooded the Kentucky River with booze.

Be careful out there

BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM pic.twitter.com/2pFSEqz7C3 — VICE News (@vicenews) July 3, 2019

Kids draw the darndest things

That time San Diego’s fireworks all went off in 30 seconds

A good song

