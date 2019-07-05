His takes are bad enough to shake the earth

Colin Cowherd hoped to have breaking news to discuss on his radio show yesterday, and he did. Except it wasn’t about where Kawhi Leonard will play next season. It was the ground literally shaking beneath his feet.

The strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in 20 years struck at 10:33 a.m. Thursday, while Cowherd was live on Fox Sports for “The Herd.”

“We’re having an earthquake in Los Angeles,” Cowherd said, remarkably calmly. “I’ve never been in an earthquake, certainly not on the air.”

EARTHQUAKE IN LOS ANGELES!



Has Kawhi Leonard made his decision? cc: @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/bjDwxsV1mN — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 4, 2019

It’s a little incredible that Cowherd hadn’t experienced an earthquake before, considering he grew up near Seattle and has spent the majority of his career on the West Coast. In fact, while Cowherd was working in Portland in 2001, a major earthquake struck south of Seattle that caused buildings in Portland to sway for up to 30 seconds.

But if that really was Cowherd’s first earthquake, it was a memorable one. He probably still would have preferred the earth-shattering news of Kawhi joining the Lakers, though.

Of course it’s the Mets

The fireworks display at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie went about as well as anything associated with the Mets has this season.

Fire now after fireworks at First Data stadium pic.twitter.com/02w4lzDVJG — John Owens (@Jvowens) July 5, 2019

The fireworks for the St. Lucie Mets did not go well tonight at First Data Field. They set a fire outside the stadium.



Photos from Shannon Cullen pic.twitter.com/KaALifPeki — Michael Mayer (@mikemayerMMO) July 5, 2019

The crazy thing is, this wasn’t even the first time the St. Lucie Mets started a wildfire with their fireworks. The same thing happened two years ago, though not on the Fourth of July.

3-4 acre brush fire broke out last night after fireworks display at stadium in Port St. Lucie, FL; authorities say fire was under control. pic.twitter.com/yFYuc2C5g5 — ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2017

I didn’t know people sat that high up at the Trop

Mike Trout isn’t human

Neither is Andrelton Simmons

Did he put his John Hancock on the lineup card?

How cheeky is this?

There it is again!



Two underarm serves by Kyrgios, two points won. Can't argue with the results.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/URND25HcYJ — 7Sport (@7Sport) July 4, 2019

The misspelled Zlatan’s name on his jersey

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

These are hideous

Somebody had one too many at the cookout

After you said you weren’t gonna do it anymore but you jacked off again* https://t.co/Hpo6gKDJeW — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) July 4, 2019

Not sports

The unidentified woman seen licking ice cream and putting it back on the shelf could face 20 years in prison. ... I would not want to be the archaelogist who had to scuba dive into a pharoah’s tomb in Sudan.

Some traditions should be abandoned

Every year on the 4th of July, everyone in my family eats one of these monstrosities. They’re called chop suey sandwiches and they only exist in Salem, Massachusetts. They are repulsive slop and I love them. pic.twitter.com/wUBjRZAuOX — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) July 4, 2019

All in favor say “aye”

These people had it worse than Cowherd

A good song

