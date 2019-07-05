Friday’s Hot Clicks: Colin Cowherd’s First Earthquake Struck When He Was Live on TV

Fox Sports

His takes are bad enough to shake the earth.

By Dan Gartland
July 05, 2019

Colin Cowherd hoped to have breaking news to discuss on his radio show yesterday, and he did. Except it wasn’t about where Kawhi Leonard will play next season. It was the ground literally shaking beneath his feet.

The strongest earthquake to hit Southern California in 20 years struck at 10:33 a.m. Thursday, while Cowherd was live on Fox Sports for “The Herd.” 

“We’re having an earthquake in Los Angeles,” Cowherd said, remarkably calmly. “I’ve never been in an earthquake, certainly not on the air.”

It’s a little incredible that Cowherd hadn’t experienced an earthquake before, considering he grew up near Seattle and has spent the majority of his career on the West Coast. In fact, while Cowherd was working in Portland in 2001, a major earthquake struck south of Seattle that caused buildings in Portland to sway for up to 30 seconds.

But if that really was Cowherd’s first earthquake, it was a memorable one. He probably still would have preferred the earth-shattering news of Kawhi joining the Lakers, though. 

Of course it’s the Mets

The fireworks display at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie went about as well as anything associated with the Mets has this season. 

The crazy thing is, this wasn’t even the first time the St. Lucie Mets started a wildfire with their fireworks. The same thing happened two years ago, though not on the Fourth of July. 

The best of SI

The SI staff debates: Should every MLB team get an All-Star? ... What are the legal implications of being a teenage athlete like Coco Gauff? ... Ranking the 10 best homers of 2019 so far. ... Here’s what to watch for in the NBA Summer League

Around the sports world

Bernard Tomic was fined over $56,000 for his lack of effort during his first-round loss at Wimbledon. ... Joe Maddon had quite the spicy ejection against the Pirates. ... Nick Kyrgios admitted to trying to hit Rafael Nadal with a shot

I didn’t know people sat that high up at the Trop

Mike Trout isn’t human

Neither is Andrelton Simmons

Did he put his John Hancock on the lineup card?

View this post on Instagram

The Declaration of Windependence

A post shared by MLB's Cut4 (@mlbcut4) on

How cheeky is this?

The misspelled Zlatan’s name on his jersey

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

These are hideous

Somebody had one too many at the cookout

Not sports

The unidentified woman seen licking ice cream and putting it back on the shelf could face 20 years in prison. ... I would not want to be the archaelogist who had to scuba dive into a pharoah’s tomb in Sudan

Some traditions should be abandoned

All in favor say “aye”

These people had it worse than Cowherd

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

