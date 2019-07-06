Friday night fireworks

"Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers just formed the best team in L.A.," wrote Rohan Nadkarni on Friday night after Kawhi Leonard agreed to a max deal and the Clippers acquired Paul George from the Thunder.

"George and Leonard wanted to play together, and George and his agent, CAA’s Aaron Mintz, approached Thunder general manager Sam Presti in recent days and requested a trade, league sources said," ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. "Leonard’s message to Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank was essentially this: Get George, and you’ll get me."

Woj also said Thunder GM Sam Presti was pursuing a deal with the Raptors that would’ve sent Russell Westbrook and Paul George to Toronto in return for Pascal Siakam and other pieces.

Here are updated title odds after the Kawhi and George news.

World Cup Final

World Cup Final is Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET: TV channel, how to watch online, game odds and more. Grant Wahl’s podcast with notes, prediction and more. Sue Bird will attend Sunday’s match, and Alex Morgan addressed critics of her tea celebration: "You see men grabbing their sacks."

I’m sorry, you had what?

During the first quarter of Hawai’i’s win over San Jose State last September, Hawai’i quarterback Cole McDonald took a shot to his side, which resulted in a strained MCL and bleeding in his scrotum.

"First game I strained my MCL, played through that,” McDonald told Maui News. “First quarter against San Jose State I took a shot to the side. The guy that hit me actually knocked himself out . . . I had some internal bleeding in my side that didn’t drain out properly. It was all in my scrotum. I couldn’t walk for about a week. I played hurt most of the season. It was pretty brutal.”

Yes, I’d imagine bleeding in your scrotum is "pretty brutal." He finished the game with 341 yards and four touchdowns (and didn’t miss another game.)

College football starts seven weeks from today (Saturday): ... Here’s the best active FBS player from each state ... Ranking Pac-12 football uniforms ... Horrible news from the Clemson program ... And the Hawai’i program ... Yahoo added conference-based leagues for college fantasy football.

Quakes in NOLA?

Friday’s Ridgecrest earthquake forced the fourth-quarter cancellation of the Knicks-Pelicans Summer League game (and interrupted other events), after which Josh Hart -- recently traded from the Lakers to the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis deal -- asked, "They don’t have earthquakes in New Orleans, right?"

I was curious: According to EarthquakeTrack.com, there have been several quakes in and around Louisiana over the last couple of decades.

Could Kliff win elsewhere?

On last week’s podcast: Jim Weber and I chatted about coaches we want back (and don’t want back) in college football, which teams would be good on a college version of HBO Hard Knocks and more.

Forrest Gump, billionaire

25 Years Ago Today, Forrest Gump Debuts.



In the film, his Bubba Gump shrimp money is put into Apple.



Based on the timeline, Gump could've bought 3% of the company for about $100,000.



Today that's worth $28.1 billion, which would make him the 31st richest in the world today. pic.twitter.com/0ljET89eDM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 6, 2019

Bring back the zipper

The Zipper Jersey was ahead of it’s time! https://t.co/HocSHGIbOw — Mitchell & Ness (@mitchell_ness) June 22, 2019

Ranking all 130 college football coaches for the 2019 season ... People try to steal Redwood trees (or at least pieces of them) ... Making a list of baseball’s unwritten rules ... Josh Rosen declared the "clear underdog" in Dolphins’ QB competition ... Nelson Cruz left Friday’s game because his shoes were too tight ... Christian Yelich broke a boat window during Derby practice.

Oh my

Fans pay for Zion, fans want Zion

“WE WANT ZION” chants broke out when Zion did not return after the 1st half. 👀 pic.twitter.com/H1kCm2YaU0 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) July 6, 2019

