After more than 1,000 games in the minor leagues (and just eight in the bigs), Cody Decker finished his career in the most dramatic way possible.

Decker, the active career leader in minor-league home runs, stepped to the plate for the Reno Aces in the bottom of the ninth on Friday night trailing by one run with a runner on first and hit a long, long homer to win the game.

Decker and his teammates knew it was the final at-bat of his baseball career, and he was mobbed when he reached the plate.

DECKER DOES IT!!!



Reno finest, Cody Decker ends the game with one GINORMOUS blast.



🐈 9️⃣

♠️ 1️⃣0️⃣

FINAL pic.twitter.com/Psk4bISTZB — Reno Aces (@Aces) July 6, 2019

“That moment coming off the field is something I never knew would happen,” Decker told TahoeOnStage.com. “Getting all those hugs at home, then having a curtain call from the fans. It wasn’t just the fans which is amazing, it was my teammates on the top step both giving me a standing ovation.”

Reno. Words cannot express my gratitude for these last 2 seasons. Thank you for embracing my nonsense, @Aces! pic.twitter.com/2bPYg7D2jw — Cody Decker (@Decker6) July 6, 2019

The Aces announced Sunday that Decker would be retiring, and he’ll make the move official in a press conference Monday in El Paso, where he played more games than any other city. His next steps include working at a non-profit in El Paso and hosting a national radio show with his wife, Jennifer Sterger. He also has some experience as an actor, in case anyone wants to turn his storybook ending into an actual Hollywood moment.

Make it four for the U.S. women

It wasn’t easy but the dominant USWNT captured its fourth World Cup trophy with a 2–0 win over the Netherlands in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

It was amazing to see how many people threw their support behind the team. The scenes from watch parties around the country were absolute bedlam.

The best of SI

Why can’t LeBron and the Lakers land stars in free agency? ... Carrie Underwood is being sued over her Sunday Night Football theme song. ... These teams are the best destinations for Russell Westbrook if the Thunder decide to blow it up.

Around the sports world

Baker Mayfield was married in Malibu over the weekend. ... The Warriors are going to retire Andre Iguodala’s number. ... One of the players who led New Zealand to the Cricket World Cup semifinals was selling iPads to farmers 18 months ago. ... Even at age 35, Frank Gore has no plans to retire any time soon. ... Brazilian center back Marquinhos says he had a “very difficult” time against Lionel Messi on account of his diarrhea.

Blink and you’ll miss it

Jorge Masvidal obliterates Ben Askren for the fastest knockout in UFC HISTORY! 😨 #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/wv6sCpsMKG — FightingMatrix 👊 (@FightingMatrix) July 7, 2019

I guess in Canada you can miss the game-winning field goal and still win

You’re going to name your business empire “35 Ventures” and then not wear 35?

Now the tea-sipping doesn’t seem so bad

No card for this, apparently pic.twitter.com/AYygcjnOhx — Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 8, 2019

J.R. still isn’t wearing a shirt

Somebody wanted to leave early for the All-Star break

Max Scherzer is locked into every single pitch 99.99% of the time.



But today, he thought the game was over in the eighth inning. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MVuaV85Y50 — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) July 7, 2019

That’s probably not good

You can’t end a golf tournament in more dramatic fashion

Matthew Wolff trailed by a stroke entering the final hole and sunk an eagle from the fringe to win it.

Just like Derek Jeter

The Reds should never wear sleeves again

Not sports

A young Black Panther fan wrote a letter to star Chadwick Boseman in Wakandan, the made-up language from the movie. ... A bear in Colorado crashed a car by shifting it into neutral with its butt.

The editing on this video will give you a headache

This is what the inside of an atom looks like

Somehow all of the neighborhood cats managed to get into our trampoline... pic.twitter.com/rRAjgCuuAr — Bailey (@baileyhall2424) July 6, 2019

How to save a book damaged by water

The moment a volcano erupted, as seen from a sailboat

A good song

