Cody Decker walked away from his baseball career in dramatic fashion.
You couldn’t write this
After more than 1,000 games in the minor leagues (and just eight in the bigs), Cody Decker finished his career in the most dramatic way possible.
Decker, the active career leader in minor-league home runs, stepped to the plate for the Reno Aces in the bottom of the ninth on Friday night trailing by one run with a runner on first and hit a long, long homer to win the game.
Decker and his teammates knew it was the final at-bat of his baseball career, and he was mobbed when he reached the plate.
DECKER DOES IT!!!— Reno Aces (@Aces) July 6, 2019
Reno finest, Cody Decker ends the game with one GINORMOUS blast.
🐈 9️⃣
♠️ 1️⃣0️⃣
FINAL pic.twitter.com/Psk4bISTZB
“That moment coming off the field is something I never knew would happen,” Decker told TahoeOnStage.com. “Getting all those hugs at home, then having a curtain call from the fans. It wasn’t just the fans which is amazing, it was my teammates on the top step both giving me a standing ovation.”
Reno. Words cannot express my gratitude for these last 2 seasons. Thank you for embracing my nonsense, @Aces! pic.twitter.com/2bPYg7D2jw— Cody Decker (@Decker6) July 6, 2019
The Aces announced Sunday that Decker would be retiring, and he’ll make the move official in a press conference Monday in El Paso, where he played more games than any other city. His next steps include working at a non-profit in El Paso and hosting a national radio show with his wife, Jennifer Sterger. He also has some experience as an actor, in case anyone wants to turn his storybook ending into an actual Hollywood moment.
Make it four for the U.S. women
It wasn’t easy but the dominant USWNT captured its fourth World Cup trophy with a 2–0 win over the Netherlands in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
It was amazing to see how many people threw their support behind the team. The scenes from watch parties around the country were absolute bedlam.
Why can’t LeBron and the Lakers land stars in free agency? ... Carrie Underwood is being sued over her Sunday Night Football theme song. ... These teams are the best destinations for Russell Westbrook if the Thunder decide to blow it up.
Baker Mayfield was married in Malibu over the weekend. ... The Warriors are going to retire Andre Iguodala’s number. ... One of the players who led New Zealand to the Cricket World Cup semifinals was selling iPads to farmers 18 months ago. ... Even at age 35, Frank Gore has no plans to retire any time soon. ... Brazilian center back Marquinhos says he had a “very difficult” time against Lionel Messi on account of his diarrhea.
Blink and you’ll miss it
Jorge Masvidal obliterates Ben Askren for the fastest knockout in UFC HISTORY! 😨 #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/wv6sCpsMKG— FightingMatrix 👊 (@FightingMatrix) July 7, 2019
I guess in Canada you can miss the game-winning field goal and still win
Walkoff. Rouge.— CFL (@CFL) July 7, 2019
Only in Canada. 🤯@BCLions are in the win column in 2019. #CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/HJYYQxi5C5
You’re going to name your business empire “35 Ventures” and then not wear 35?
Now the tea-sipping doesn’t seem so bad
No card for this, apparently pic.twitter.com/AYygcjnOhx— Deadspin (@Deadspin) July 8, 2019
J.R. still isn’t wearing a shirt
Somebody wanted to leave early for the All-Star break
Max Scherzer is locked into every single pitch 99.99% of the time.— Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) July 7, 2019
But today, he thought the game was over in the eighth inning. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MVuaV85Y50
That’s probably not good
SOUND UP.@KevinHarvick's tire explodes under the red flag at @DISUpdates. #CokeZeroSugar400 pic.twitter.com/XiXY1bRxT8— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 7, 2019
You can’t end a golf tournament in more dramatic fashion
Matthew Wolff trailed by a stroke entering the final hole and sunk an eagle from the fringe to win it.
Just like Derek Jeter
"Move over, I have the aisle seat!" -@TheRealSmith22 pic.twitter.com/xd3fKDhe36— New York Mets (@Mets) July 7, 2019
The Reds should never wear sleeves again
Oh my... pic.twitter.com/EYNgZeIsD1— 𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕖𝕪 ℝ. 𝔾𝕠𝕥𝕤𝕦𝕝𝕚𝕒𝕤 (@StaceGots) July 7, 2019
Not sports
A young Black Panther fan wrote a letter to star Chadwick Boseman in Wakandan, the made-up language from the movie. ... A bear in Colorado crashed a car by shifting it into neutral with its butt.
The editing on this video will give you a headache
This is what the inside of an atom looks like
Somehow all of the neighborhood cats managed to get into our trampoline... pic.twitter.com/rRAjgCuuAr— Bailey (@baileyhall2424) July 6, 2019
How to save a book damaged by water
The moment a volcano erupted, as seen from a sailboat
A good song
