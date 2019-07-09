Traina Thoughts: Worst Celebrity MLB First Pitches of All Time

Getty Images

These are the 10 worst MLB ceremonial first pitches thrown by celebrities.

By Jimmy Traina
July 09, 2019

1. Jerry Seinfeld went sidearm on Friday night when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field. The result was a perfect strike.

Many other celebrities have not fared as well as Jerry, including a suprising number of athletes.

With real baseball on a break until Thursday (when we get some of that vintage MLB scheduling with Astros-Rangers being the only game on the schedule), this is the perfect time to remember the worst first pitches ever, in no particular order, featuring celebrities only.

John Wall

Cincinnati Mayor Mark Mallory

Carly Rae Jespen

50 Cent

Carl Lewis

Gary Dell'Abate

Michael Jordan

Dirk Nowitizki

https://youtu.be/zqA4Aa0juDU]

Chris Rock

Wiz Khalifa

2. He's right.

3. Traina Thoughts reader Richie sent an e-mail saying that while this has nothing to do with sports, I should still cover it anyway. Richie was correct. When someone refers to this travesy as "pizza," they deserve to be called out.

4. The vacation battle we told you about in Monday's Traina Thoughts, featuring Kevin Love and Kate Bock vs. Richard Jefferson, continues.

5. Batista is the latest wrestler to publicly rip the WWE's creative team.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features Joe Buck. The FOX Sports play-by-play man talked about what the vibe was in London for Yankees-Red Sox, what MLB could do to spice up the All-Star Game, how Jim Nantz's cameo at the U.S. Open came about and what restrictions CBS put on the appearance, what movie made him cry on his flight back to the U.S. from London, why the "Gary Love Tape" is the greatest thing in Howard Stern Show history, whether he believes Brooks Koepka's claim that he's never had a hot beverage, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of today's lead item, if you've never seen the Howard Stern Show "30-for-30" spoof of Booey's first pitch, you should watch it now.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

IN CLOSING: I may be wrong, but I honestly don't think fans care if the balls are juiced.

