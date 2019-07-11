Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Jacoby Brissett Has Some Questions About Outer Space

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Is it time for training camp yet?

By Dan Gartland
July 11, 2019

The NFL should include science classes

Professional athletes are just like us—they post dumb thoughts on social media. But because they’re famous athletes, people actually pay attention to them. Take, for example, this tweet from Colts backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. 

The replies are an absolute mess, with dozens of people contributing their own theories on an easily Google-able conundrum. Wading into the comments will leave you at least five percent dumber. Brissett’s former NC State teammate B.J. Hill, now a defensive lineman for the Giants, came through with one of the most galaxy-brained responses. 

But luckily there is one NFL player who is eminently qualified to answer such questions. Steelers backup QB Josh Dobbs studied aerospace engineering at Tennessee, so he knows more about space than anybody else in the league. Dobbs tried to help Brissett out by providing a simple answer. 

Well there you have it! Surely Brissett was satisfied with that explanation and didn’t raise an even more mind-melting issue... 

Man, NFL training camp really needs to start soon so these guys have something better do to than ponder the mysteries of the universe and brag about not vaccinating their kids

The best of SI

What traits will NFL teams be looking for in the next wave of coaching hires? ... Here’s what every American League team needs to do at the trade deadline. ... One of the most interesting subplots to watch next NBA season will be the implementation of coach’s challenges.

Around the sports world

One crazy rule being tested by MLB in the Atlantic League would allow batters to steal first base. ... The American Hockey League’s app blasted users with notifications demanding $6,000 from some guy named Stewart. ... Former Virginia star Ty Jerome made a clever edit to the UMBC shirt he wore at the NBA summer league. ... Richard Seymour is making a deep run at the World Series of Poker. ... The Washington NFL team is reportedly losing employees in droves. ... Former MLB pitcher Jim Bouton, author of the groundbreaking book “Ball Four,” has died at age 80

This kid means business

You never know who’s watching you take a mulligan

Good job all around

Oh hell yeah, cornhole highlights

Another reminder that Odell would have been the best passer on the Giants

PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland had a litte Stephen A. Smith in him

Surf’s up!

The Brees kids have good taste

Not a bad conflict to have

Not sports

A man who went over Niagara Falls is believed to be only the fifth person to survive the drop. ... Drivers in Atlanta picked up $175,000 that fell off a truck but were forced to return it. ... James Holzhauer is coming back to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions

That’s a bad way to start your day

Sweet outfit, Donald

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I've made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

