The NFL should include science classes

Professional athletes are just like us—they post dumb thoughts on social media. But because they’re famous athletes, people actually pay attention to them. Take, for example, this tweet from Colts backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

If the sun is hot how is outer space cold ? — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 10, 2019

The replies are an absolute mess, with dozens of people contributing their own theories on an easily Google-able conundrum. Wading into the comments will leave you at least five percent dumber. Brissett’s former NC State teammate B.J. Hill, now a defensive lineman for the Giants, came through with one of the most galaxy-brained responses.

Tbh the sun isn’t that hot 🤷🏾‍♂️ — BJ Hill (@BJHill5) July 10, 2019

But luckily there is one NFL player who is eminently qualified to answer such questions. Steelers backup QB Josh Dobbs studied aerospace engineering at Tennessee, so he knows more about space than anybody else in the league. Dobbs tried to help Brissett out by providing a simple answer.

Space is a vacuum. There’s no air. — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) July 10, 2019

Well there you have it! Surely Brissett was satisfied with that explanation and didn’t raise an even more mind-melting issue...

I’ve never put my hand inside A vacuum. — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 10, 2019

Man, NFL training camp really needs to start soon so these guys have something better do to than ponder the mysteries of the universe and brag about not vaccinating their kids.

This kid means business

The CUTEST mound visit ever. 🤣

Meet Coach Drake.#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/hJoCnGCMsu — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) July 9, 2019

You never know who’s watching you take a mulligan

We saw that and the local news did too. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FMmWQzU9O3 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) July 10, 2019

Good job all around

A great moment from today's parade -- after @kelleymohara tweeted out she'd give bonus points to any fan that brought her a beverage, someone comes through. It's a sign of genuineness from her that I thought is worth sharing. This was toward the end of the Canyon of Heroes. pic.twitter.com/gXbCNivUIe — Nate Dowdle (@NateDowdle) July 10, 2019

Oh hell yeah, cornhole highlights

Daymon Dennis with a shot of the year contender! 😱🤯

You don’t have to play like Dennis to play Cornhole in the ACL, get started today https://t.co/yWcq766RVf pic.twitter.com/D0Nf71nn6C — American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) July 10, 2019

Another reminder that Odell would have been the best passer on the Giants

OBJ just threw it the whole length of the field 😅😅😅 (via jpqz/IG) pic.twitter.com/W0MA49lHpd — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) July 11, 2019

PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland had a litte Stephen A. Smith in him

Viktor Hovland is now a living legend. pic.twitter.com/ufA4knxDB2 — Skratch (@Skratch) July 10, 2019

Surf’s up!

The Brees kids have good taste

Drew Brees and his three boys with Zion Williamson and his bother Noah at the ESPYS. Drew said the boys wanted to match with Zion... whatta pic. 2 NOLA 🐐 pic.twitter.com/v5dyX9CTJi — Brenden Ertle (@Brenden_Ertle) July 10, 2019

Not a bad conflict to have

Roberto Bautista Agut was supposed to be in Ibiza for his bachelor party. Six of his friends are already there.



Instead, he's in London about to play Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinal.



Decent excuse to miss the trip 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/PtxOC0hOpa — SI Tennis (@SI_Tennis) July 10, 2019

Not sports

A man who went over Niagara Falls is believed to be only the fifth person to survive the drop. ... Drivers in Atlanta picked up $175,000 that fell off a truck but were forced to return it. ... James Holzhauer is coming back to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions.

That’s a bad way to start your day

Firefighters responded to this auto accident this morning at approximately 9:30 AM. Miraculously, no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/yOuSYsW2te — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 10, 2019

Sweet outfit, Donald

A good song

