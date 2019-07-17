How cool is this guy?

Every baseball fan dreams of catching a foul ball but no one will ever do it as flawlessly as this guy.

Early in Tuesday night’s Indians-Tigers game, Francisco Lindor sliced a liner into the rightfield corner—and that’s when our hero seized his moment.

You can’t execute a foul ball situation better than that. An effortless one-handed catch that would make Odell Beckham jealous, while saving the beer and then handing the ball to a kid. That’s the way you draw it up. Just look at the reactions from the fans around him, especially the long-haired guy three rows back. They know they just witnessed greatness.

The only thing I disapprove of is drinking a dark beer on a hot summer day.

Saquon Barkley and Barry Sanders are eerily similar

How good is Saquon Barkley? Even though he’s 25 pounds heavier than Barry Sanders was, he still has the exact same running style. For Sanders’s 51st birthday on Tuesday, Barkley posted a video on Instagram with a bunch of side-by-side clips of the two running backs doing the same moves. The comparison is wild.

I know Barkley isn’t anywhere near Sanders’s level right now, but can’t Giants fans just have this one?

The best of SI

Tiger Woods is running out of time to break Jack Nicklaus’s majors record. ... Why isn’t reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts a major star? ... Quarterback Joe Burrow could be the guy to save LSU this season. ... NFL players complaining about their Madden rating is the perfect way to wrap up the mundane offseason.

Around the sports world

Big Baller Brand has resorted to selling T-shirts for $5 at local youth volleyball tournaments. ... Golden Tate says Matthew Stafford is the best QB he ever caught passes from—better than Russell Wilson. ... MLB players all hate the experimental Atlantic League rule that lets you steal first. ... Joe Montana’s massive Napa Valley estate is up for sale for $29 million.

CC always gets into it with the Rays

Didi Gregorius said protecting CC Sabathia was “like holding a bear.” 🐻 — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 17, 2019

So that’s why Pete Alonso was talking about jelly and English muffins

Takk McKinley is becoming one of my favorite NFL players

Like dead ass don’t know who he his pic.twitter.com/8pzc7H6zdk — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) July 16, 2019

NHL 20 looks awesome

Tennessee’s head coach is ready to be a politician

Jeremy Pruitt said he didn't like appearing at SEC Media Days then went on to filibuster for 21 of his 30 minutes on stage and honestly, respect. — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) July 16, 2019

Pruitt is really trying to use up his entire allotted 30 minutes at the podium with his opening statement. He's now going through his Tennessee roster position-by-position as he nears the 18-minute mark. https://t.co/9UDoTXE8Pd — Alex Byington (@_AlexByington) July 16, 2019

MLB prospects play games from before they were born (the ’90s)

The fans’ faces are spectacular

Quick stop with the local @arsenal supporters club in LA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mGcuAwSbV1 — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 16, 2019

Minor league pay is one of the most shameful things in sports

i just found our tax returns from our last full year in the minor leagues, 2011. this was our combined income after four years in professional baseball, including collin’s off season job. pic.twitter.com/uCykbealdj — ashley buzzy mchugh (@arbuzzy) July 16, 2019

Not sports

A New Jersey man is suing TGI Fridays because the menu didn’t tell him that a Stella Artois cost $5. ... Space Jam 2 reportedly has a new director. ... The oral history of how The Blair Witch Project was filmed, 20 years ago. ... Andre 3000 has apparently been spending his summer playing the flute for strangers.

Where are the air marshals when you need them?

My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qG6d54V5Dd — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 15, 2019

How’d they catch him?

Man caught with $34K worth of cocaine under his wig https://t.co/65mKVqK21w pic.twitter.com/VuKmy2fJCl — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2019

Way too close for comfort

That’s a lot of Dolphins

A large pod of dolphins is spotted off the coast of southern California pic.twitter.com/xcPSLzN3nc — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 16, 2019

A good song

