The Irish call it turf; everywhere else it’s known as peat. It’s a sort of dense mud found all over Ireland that people there burn in stoves to keep warm in the winter. Whatever you call it, it probably doesn’t taste very good—unless you’re a young Shane Lowry.

Lowry’s grandmother, Emily Scanlon, told an embarrassing story to RTÉ Sport about the Open Champion’s dietary habits as a young lad. Apparently, Lowry couldn’t be left alone by the family’s stash of turf because he’d eat it.

Shane Lowry's proud grandmother Emily Scanlon reveals one of the secrets to his success.......eating turf from the bog for the immune system. pic.twitter.com/TOe70BdTfF — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 22, 2019

Here’s a transcript, because her accent is thicker than the peat in County Offaly:

“He had a great upbringing. I remember I minded him while his mother was working when they were building a house in Ferbane. He was always on the go. “I had a turf box in the corner beside the range, and when I went to the clothesline, I’d put them into it and he’d have all the turf mould ate. “Whether it worked for his immune system or not, I don’t know, but he got there anyway.”

Granny Scanlon has become quite the star in the Irish media since Lowry’s triumphant victory on home soil this weekend. The ensuing celebration left her dealing with a serious hangover.

'I hadn't drank a brandy since 2009 - drank two yesterday, it's nearly killing me.' Shane Lowry’s grandmother speaks of a proud day pic.twitter.com/qqgCBRifNC — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 22, 2019

Classic Pop

Gregg Popovich on Tim Duncan joining the Spurs’ coaching staff: “It is only fitting, after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor.” — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 22, 2019

'A' for effort

Pretty good manager tantrum

Triple plays always look so easy

Watch out!

At least it’s probably cheap

I drank this soda and immediately got injured. pic.twitter.com/Bu8Li25MO9 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) July 23, 2019

Meet the people in charge of Madden ratings

Not sports

A Chinese teenager broke into an airport and went joyriding in two planes. ... Seth Rogen delivered an impassioned rant about the final season of Game of Thrones. ... A large population of alligators is thriving near a Florida nuclear powerplant. ... This is the powerpoint the NYPD uses to teach its social media managers to be funny online.

This guy is beyond parody

Logan Paul was just on Fox Business and, well, it was something pic.twitter.com/MbCCoERNu3 — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 22, 2019

Look out!

Incredible footage today from Doug Nelson of Franklin, MA fishing aboard the Columbia out of Rock Harbor in Orleans. @MA_Sharks pic.twitter.com/rK3yk5j6SG — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 20, 2019

The floating bags of trash make this

Watch this brave New Yorker walk (swim) across a flooded street in #Williamsburg #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/mwRHd32fyg — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 22, 2019

Trying to walk a straight line across all of Wales

Tom Hanks is Mr. Rogers

A good song

