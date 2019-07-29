How is this supposed to help us understand the game better?

If there’s one thing that Yankees and Red Sox fans can agree on it’s that ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast stinks. It’s total mess of a show, hell-bent on showing you everything but the game.

It can all be summed up pretty nicely by this clip from last night’s game, featuring some kind of animation that I guess is supposed to show me what makes Xander Bogaerts a good hitter.

(Click here if you can’t see the video.)

Is that... good? Do other hitters not turn into helicopters when they see an inside fastball? At least show me the psychedelic swing path of a guy who doesn’t hit as well as Bogaerts, otherwise this animation just makes me think somebody slipped something into my drink.

When done correctly, this could be a really great feature for a broadcast. Jessica Mendoza certainly knows a lot about swinging a bat and her insight could help viewers understand what makes a guy like Bogaerts so dangerous. One of the best things a broadcast can do is help viewers understand the minutiae of a sport by explaining things clearly and concisely, like Tony Romo does during a football game.

The other thing that makes this nonsense so awful is that it came in the bottom of the ninth inning. Bogaerts had just singled off of Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. The broadcasters should have been building the tension of the moment by harping on Chapman’s recent struggles and showing fans in the stands. Instead we got to see something the director dreamed up after taking mushrooms on Saturday night.

Trevor Bauer is such a baby

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer took the loss in Cleveland’s game Sunday afternoon against the Royals, and he did not handle it in stride.

Bauer, who loves to present himself as the smartest guy in baseball, sure did a pretty dumb thing when manager Terry Francona came out to yank him.

After giving up a go-ahead, 2-run single, Trevor Bauer chucked the ball... over the centerfield wall 😳



(via @FSKansasCity) pic.twitter.com/s3LNn7kLzf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 28, 2019

Tito had the only appropriate reaction.

"What the f--- is wrong with you?" pic.twitter.com/rb98gY6Sk5 — Grant Spears (@SpearsGrantM) July 28, 2019

Bauer, to his credit, did apologize after the game.

Trevor Bauer opened with an apology before taking any questions after throwing a ball over the center-field wall out of frustration in today’s game: pic.twitter.com/FUMxILdGmd — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) July 28, 2019

After making a big splash by landing Marcus Stroman, the Mets would be stupid to get rid of Noah Syndergaard. ... Seven quarterback battles to watch as college teams open fall camp. ... AJ Green hurt his ankle and a crappy field at a college stadium may be to blame.

Barack Obama’s high school hoops jersey is up for auction. (He wore No. 23 before Michael Jordan.) ... Jeremy Lin got very emotional when talking about his difficult free-agency. ... Bruce Arians doesn’t want you to get all bummed out if he dies before a game.

Play of the Year candidate

J.P. Crawford with the UNREAL snag and throw 😮



(via @Mariners) pic.twitter.com/rwv0fuHulU — SI MLB (@si_mlb) July 27, 2019

Andrew McCutchen oozes swag

She made that look easy

Ah, a very natural pose

.@Victor__Robles watching a beautiful wedding take place at Nationals Park pic.twitter.com/adNAy1dnzQ — Alex Chappell (@AlexChappell) July 27, 2019

David Tyree has nothing on this

Sportswriters love nothing more than free food

A-Rod left behind the cake presented to him by J-Lo for his Bday on the ESPN broadcast. He did not eat a slice. All of us writers are now eating it instead. pic.twitter.com/wDd3CXAajo — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) July 29, 2019

Read the room, dude

This is one of the saddest things I've ever seen in sports, but also, a half-naked man comes rolling up right in the middle of it. pic.twitter.com/2RGZgAeozE — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 26, 2019

The Tour de France went through the Louvre

Up and over!

ICYMI: Jumbo Shrimp Stone Garrett made yet another case to be on the #SCtop10 with this flying catch to end the third inning. 📻: @Roger_Hoover @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/Mb8BSCGqoz — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) July 27, 2019

I hope he was popping wheelies on the sideline

Well, this is new. Patricia upgraded his transportation. pic.twitter.com/EzvjWHJS0P — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) July 27, 2019

How are you supposed to eat that?

NBA player Mike Scott crashed a random wedding

Messi-esque

.@SpecialOlympics athlete Caden Benson scores a great free kick for FC Dallas' Special Olympics Unified Team 👏



(via @FCDallas)pic.twitter.com/DvLM5fNNHF — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2019

Not sports

A 16-year-old kid won $3 million for winning the Fortnite world championship. ... Danny McBride said Kanye West wants him to play him in a biopic. ... An asteroid capable of destroying a city barely missed earth this weekend and scientists had no idea it was coming.

A literal plague, very cool

Massive swarms of grasshoppers have descended upon Las Vegas this week https://t.co/fiDKSXZAD6 pic.twitter.com/rexF81egQa — CNN (@CNN) July 26, 2019

The world before camera phones

I wish I was dead. pic.twitter.com/IaA09xqisE — The Big Guy (@TSSteinbacher) July 26, 2019

Hook ’em

#Watch: Stray cattle continue to create nuisance at IIT Bombay; enter classroom.

Full story, here: https://t.co/VvFrO9drcQ pic.twitter.com/Z1jACYYEcR — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) July 28, 2019

He cracked the case

