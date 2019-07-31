MLB rumor season is wild

The MLB trade market finally heated up a bit on Tuesday night, when Yasiel Puig and Trevor Bauer swapped Ohio teams in a three-way deal involving the Indians, Reds and Padres. It was a deal that came seemingly out of nowhere for the Reds and was just as shocking to the players as it was to the fans.

As reports started to trickle in about the trade, one fan in the stands at Great American Ball Park took it upon himself to begin informing Reds players of the deal. Leftfielder Jesse Winkler was shocked when a fan yelled down that Puig was Cleveland-bound.

Jesse Winker learned from a fan about the Puig trade tonight (via @Knickoson42) pic.twitter.com/5Ox9Ede5Ll — And This Blog Belongs To The Reds (@ATBBTTR) July 31, 2019

Pretty much the same thing happened in February when Bryce Harper decided to sign with the Phillies. A bunch of fans behind the dugout at a spring training workout were reading off tweets to manager Gabe Kapler and the Phillies players, and that’s how they found out about their new superstar teammate.

It has to be a surreal experience for a guy like Winkler. Rumors don’t get any more unreliable than a stranger just screaming them at you. Winkler has no idea of knowing whether the reports are legitimate or if the guy in the stands got duped by a fake Ken Rosenthal account, or even just making it all up to mess with him. And what are you supposed to do? Sneak back to the clubhouse and peek at your phone like Pablo Sandoval? At least he wasn’t learning he himself had been traded.

They died as they lived

It’s only fitting that Yasiel Puig and Trevor Bauer, two of the biggest personalities in baseball, were involved in some fireworks before they left town.

Thanks to the trade, Indians fans’ final image of Bauer will always be him petulantly launching a ball over the centerfield fence. The pathetic stunt earned him a fine, but not a suspension.

The always combustible Puig, on the other hand, was involved in a truly spectacular brawl just minutes after news broke that he would be heading to Cleveland.

The star of the brawl, though, was Reds reliever Amir Garrett, whose fearlessness was captured in this incredible photograph.

You should have a doctor check that out

Jon Gruden on backup quarterback battle: “This Nate Peterman is growing on me.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 30, 2019

Drew Brees could throw a football through the eye of a needle

Brutal knockout

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! 😱 #DWCS@danawhite signed @AalonCruz to the UFC on the spot after this KO pic.twitter.com/xLdgaMHPBK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 31, 2019

Launching a spaceship seems less complicated

CC Sabathia is so damn charming

How can a guy who plays that much golf remember every detail from a round?

All in one take from @BrandtSnedeker’s memory.



He runs through the details of his 59 at last year’s @WyndhamChamp. 🎥#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ozFaf9czE9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 30, 2019

They’re gonna turn things around as toddlers this year

Randy Edsall on UConn 2018 defense: "We were playing with infants last year, guys who were just coming out of the womb." — Alex Putterman (@AlexPutterman) July 30, 2019

I chuckled

Jordan Lyles Becomes First Brewer To Wear Irrational Number https://t.co/mYdWdb3jjK pic.twitter.com/Sh5M3ShSPJ — The Onion (@TheOnion) July 30, 2019

An editor waits all their life for a shot like this

What might have been the greatest headline in football history... pic.twitter.com/UvGDmWxhuf — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 30, 2019

Who knew the Costco kitchen used record players?

Authentic Italian cooking thank u Costco pic.twitter.com/smjQ5biqwu — Leah Tiscione (@LeahTiscione) July 29, 2019

Why there are so many tornadoes in the U.S.

Is that bad?

Video of Pakistani reporter speaking in neck-deep floodwaters goes viral pic.twitter.com/1BKusQI8xo — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 30, 2019

This movie looks creepy as hell

A good song

