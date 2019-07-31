Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Reds Outfielder Finds Out About Puig Trade From Fan Yelling at Him

MLB rumor season is wild. 

By Dan Gartland
July 31, 2019

MLB rumor season is wild

The MLB trade market finally heated up a bit on Tuesday night, when Yasiel Puig and Trevor Bauer swapped Ohio teams in a three-way deal involving the Indians, Reds and Padres. It was a deal that came seemingly out of nowhere for the Reds and was just as shocking to the players as it was to the fans. 

As reports started to trickle in about the trade, one fan in the stands at Great American Ball Park took it upon himself to begin informing Reds players of the deal. Leftfielder Jesse Winkler was shocked when a fan yelled down that Puig was Cleveland-bound. 

Pretty much the same thing happened in February when Bryce Harper decided to sign with the Phillies. A bunch of fans behind the dugout at a spring training workout were reading off tweets to manager Gabe Kapler and the Phillies players, and that’s how they found out about their new superstar teammate. 

It has to be a surreal experience for a guy like Winkler. Rumors don’t get any more unreliable than a stranger just screaming them at you. Winkler has no idea of knowing whether the reports are legitimate or if the guy in the stands got duped by a fake Ken Rosenthal account, or even just making it all up to mess with him. And what are you supposed to do? Sneak back to the clubhouse and peek at your phone like Pablo Sandoval? At least he wasn’t learning he himself had been traded.

They died as they lived

It’s only fitting that Yasiel Puig and Trevor Bauer, two of the biggest personalities in baseball, were involved in some fireworks before they left town. 

Thanks to the trade, Indians fans’ final image of Bauer will always be him petulantly launching a ball over the centerfield fence. The pathetic stunt earned him a fine, but not a suspension. 

The always combustible Puig, on the other hand, was involved in a truly spectacular brawl just minutes after news broke that he would be heading to Cleveland. 

The star of the brawl, though, was Reds reliever Amir Garrett, whose fearlessness was captured in this incredible photograph. 

The best of SI

Being a shutdown cornerback requires all sorts of mind games. ... The crazy true story of how an Olympic boxer fled Cuba. ... Where is Noah Syndergaard most likely to end up at the end of today? ... These are the five most untradable contracts in baseball

Around the sports world

Eli Manning switched to baseball-style workouts this offseason to try to squeeze the last few drops out of his arm. ... An LPGA player’s forgotten passport caused nearly 40 other pros to miss their practice rounds at the Women’s British Open. ... A veteran Chicago sports reporter was vilified for a silly question to Patrick Kane and remains haunted by it

You should have a doctor check that out

Drew Brees could throw a football through the eye of a needle

Brutal knockout

Launching a spaceship seems less complicated

CC Sabathia is so damn charming

How can a guy who plays that much golf remember every detail from a round?

They’re gonna turn things around as toddlers this year

I chuckled

An editor waits all their life for a shot like this

Not sports

Authorities in New York are warning people about an escaped herd of 75 buffaloes. ... Police near Pittsburgh are looking for a woman who peed on all the potatoes at a Walmart. ... A senator introduced a bill designed to make social media less addictive

Who knew the Costco kitchen used record players?

Why there are so many tornadoes in the U.S.

Is that bad?

This movie looks creepy as hell

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

      Modal message