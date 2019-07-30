Major League Baseball has fined, but not suspended, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer following his on-field tantrum on Sunday, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported on Tuesday.

Bauer, who is known as one of the most intense players in baseball, flung a baseball over the centerfield fence at Kauffman Stadium after allowing a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth inning against the Royals. He gave up seven earned runs on nine hits in just 4 2/3 innings during the outing. The Indians lost 9–6.

Manager Terry Francona pulled Bauer from the game and said the team has not yet decided what action, if any, it would take regarding the outburst. Bauer apologized for his behavior after the game.

"I want to be clear that my frustrations were with myself and my inability to stop the situation and keep my team in the game," Bauer said. "I'm an intense competitor. That fire is what drives me. Today, it completely consumed me and took over.

"... It was unbecoming. It was childish. Unprofessional," Bauer added. "There's no place for it in the game."

Bauer is 9-8 with a 3.79 ERA in 24 starts. The 28-year-old right-hander leads the AL in innings pitched and is third in strikeouts. He has also been the subject of trade rumors for most of the 2019 season.

The amount of Bauer's fine has not yet been reported.