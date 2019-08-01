Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Soccer Player Says He Posted Sex Tape While Trying to Read News

David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Dynamo Moscow’s new signing Clinton N’Jie made a mortifying mistake. 

By Dan Gartland
July 01, 2019

Is it really that easy?

Cameroonian soccer player Clinton N’Jie learned the hard way why he shouldn’t drink and Snapchat. 

N’Jie, who recently moved from French club Olympique de Marseille to Dynamo Moscow, somehow managed to leak his own sex tape last weekend. The footage of the striker in bed with a model was quickly deleted but remains disturbingly easy to find with a simple Twitter search. 

In addition to deleting the video, N’Jie also issued an apology and an explanation for how he could have made such a grave error. 

“I’m sorry, I had drunk too much,” N’Jie told Orange.fr. “I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button.”

The reason people say Snapchat is so hard to use is that the “read news” button is right next to the “post sex tape” button. It’s a common mistake. 

N’Jie really must have had too much to drink because his explanation doesn’t make any sense. When Draymond Green inadvertantly broadcast a photo of his junk to the world, he said he was trying to send it privately but instead shared it publicly. That’s a perfectly reasonable explanation. N’Jie managed to invent a whole new genre of social media miscue. You have to hand it to him. 

Trevor Bauer showed up to the Indians game the day after getting traded

It’s like he’s dancing

View this post on Instagram

Gettin’ Iggy with it. 🌪

A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on

All that tarp-pulling experience in the minors came in handy

Where are they going to hang the “years of control” banner?

You never know where you’ll be when the news comes down

America’s great hope scores his first goal for his new team

You’re gonna pay for that

View this post on Instagram

We were watching that!

A post shared by MLB's Cut4 (@mlbcut4) on

Baker is a man of mystery

Nikola Jokic getting down in his native Serbia

It was a simpler time

Trying to break the record for fastest hole of golf

91 years old and still setting records

Not sports

A wave pool malfunction in China injured 44 people. ... French’s came out with a mustard-flavored ice cream. ... A YouTube daredevil was killed in a hang-gliding accident. ... An Australian woman found a spider in her house the size of a human hand.

Martin Scorsese does it again

Shark says hello to a submarine

A good song

