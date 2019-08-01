Is it really that easy?

Cameroonian soccer player Clinton N’Jie learned the hard way why he shouldn’t drink and Snapchat.

N’Jie, who recently moved from French club Olympique de Marseille to Dynamo Moscow, somehow managed to leak his own sex tape last weekend. The footage of the striker in bed with a model was quickly deleted but remains disturbingly easy to find with a simple Twitter search.

In addition to deleting the video, N’Jie also issued an apology and an explanation for how he could have made such a grave error.

“I’m sorry, I had drunk too much,” N’Jie told Orange.fr. “I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button.”

The reason people say Snapchat is so hard to use is that the “read news” button is right next to the “post sex tape” button. It’s a common mistake.

N’Jie really must have had too much to drink because his explanation doesn’t make any sense. When Draymond Green inadvertantly broadcast a photo of his junk to the world, he said he was trying to send it privately but instead shared it publicly. That’s a perfectly reasonable explanation. N’Jie managed to invent a whole new genre of social media miscue. You have to hand it to him.

Around the sports world

A soccer player in Turkey was getting blown out and tried to leave the game early. ... A Ravens receiver who got in a fight with a teammate and threw a ball in a pond was cut two days later. ... Did Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas try to reach base by sneakily interfering with a fielder?

Trevor Bauer showed up to the Indians game the day after getting traded

It’s like he’s dancing

All that tarp-pulling experience in the minors came in handy

Phillies players help the grounds crews with the tarp during high winds. ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ ⁦@Phillies⁩ pic.twitter.com/hD6t5frvyq — Pete Santo (@santofox) July 31, 2019

#SFGiants and #Phillies come together to put on the tarp here in Philly vs. howling winds. #TimeLapse pic.twitter.com/1ZV6Y0USLN — Darren Chan (@415dc) July 31, 2019

Where are they going to hang the “years of control” banner?

On a conference call, Jays GM Ross Atkins says the team's moves have 'turned 14 years of control into 42 years of control'.



gonna be tough for the marketing folks to work that into a slogan. — Scott Stinson (@scott_stinson) July 31, 2019

You never know where you’ll be when the news comes down

Tanner Roark learned of his trade in an @arbys parking lot. He wanted a beef and cheddar (and curly fries). He was driving to Atlanta, where he lives in the off-season. @JonHeyman approves. He will not be driving to Oakland — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) July 31, 2019

America’s great hope scores his first goal for his new team

THROUGH THE DEFENDER'S LEGS!



Christian Pulisic gets his first goal for Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/Gfcn3qaW78 — ESPN (@espn) July 31, 2019

You’re gonna pay for that

Baker is a man of mystery

"That's the elegance of having a mustache. You just don't know what's going to happen." - @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/0Co7TFwBxW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 1, 2019

Nikola Jokic getting down in his native Serbia

It was a simpler time

Trying to break the record for fastest hole of golf

91 years old and still setting records

Not sports

A wave pool malfunction in China injured 44 people. ... French’s came out with a mustard-flavored ice cream. ... A YouTube daredevil was killed in a hang-gliding accident. ... An Australian woman found a spider in her house the size of a human hand.

Martin Scorsese does it again

Shark says hello to a submarine

A good song

