Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Actor Forces Pregnant Wife to Help Prove He Can Throw a Football

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

After a movie clip went viral, Robbie Amell was hellbent on proving that he knows how to throw a football. 

By Dan Gartland
August 06, 2019

Don’t dare question his athleticism

I’m sure everyone reading this is familiar with the 2015 teen movie The DUFF, but I’ll run through the plot really quickly just in case. Robbie Amell plays the star quarterback who enlists an unpopular girl (Mae Whitman) to help him pass a class so he can get a college football scholarship and they end up falling in love. 

The star quarterback angle is a little unbelievable, though, when Amell throws a football like this.

Even Tim Tebow thinks those mechanics are hideous. 

After a clip of his throwing motion went viral, the 31-year-old Canadian rushed to defend his honor. He explained that he had to short-arm his throws because the cameras were too close. 

That’s a perfectly reasonable explanation. That little peek behind the curtain should have been enough to put the issue to bed, but Amell really wanted everyone to know he can hurl the pigskin with the best of them. 

Amell was supposed to be enjoying a nice night with his wife, actress Italia Ricci, but the Twitter discourse derailed their evening. 

Sure enough, Amell dragged Ricci (who is extremely pregnant) out into the street to film him chucking a football down their block. 

Good job. That’s a nice little three-step drop. The Toronto native still thinks he’ll be better off doing a hockey movie, though. 

Andre Drummond’s diet sounds manageable

Pistons center Andre Drummond is drinking beer every day, but it’s for a good reason. 

Drummond’s new diet is mainly just fish and vegetables, so he needs to make sure he’s getting enough calories. That’s why he’s drinking one beer (Corona or Miller Lite) each day. 

“If you do it the right way, it’s actually not bad for you and that’s why I’m doing it,” Drummond told the Detroit Free Press

But Miller Lite is the beer that advertises how it only has 96 calories. He could eat a half an avocado and get the same amount of calories. The beer sounds better, though. 

That’s not meant for you, J.J.

Wisconsin native J.J. Watt had long dreamed of participating in the Lambeau Field tradition of riding children’s bikes to practice. He picked the wrong bike, though. 

“The bike that I was using was not equipped for a 290-pound man, and the seat broke off,” Watt said after practice. “We have purchased a new bike for the boy. So, I apologize for that.”

The best of SI

Kyle Lowry thinks the Raptors can repeat as champs even without Kawhi Leonard. ... How a New Jersey girl’s basketball team navigated the early days of Title IX. ... The Red Sox really stink

Around the sports world

A mini golf course has been installed in an English cathedral and not everyone thinks it’s so awesome. ... A pro basketball player was suspended after a drug test revealed he was pregnant. ... An enormous group of English people at an Orioles game became instant fans of a random outfielder. ... The worst player likenesses in Madden 20. ... 42-year-old Vince Carter is coming back for a record-setting 22nd season in the NBA

Isan Diaz homered in his MLB debut while his dad was being interviewed

Yelich hit it in the river

All he has to do is snap his fingers

These could not be any more ugly

The Jazz are throwing it back this season

This is going to be a fun season

Zack Grienke is baseball’s most interesting man

Keenan Allen is filthy

That’s a lot of club to swing

Not sports

A guy smoking a cigarette on an Australian bus got forcibly dragged off by another angry passenger. ... An Oregon man managed to throw his life savings—$23,000—into a recycling bin, but was luckily reunited with the cash. ... People in Germany are being kept up all night by loud hedgehod mating rituals

My mind is blown

Crazy explosion at Siberian military outpost

How photos of space get their color

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message