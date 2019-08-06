Don’t dare question his athleticism

I’m sure everyone reading this is familiar with the 2015 teen movie The DUFF, but I’ll run through the plot really quickly just in case. Robbie Amell plays the star quarterback who enlists an unpopular girl (Mae Whitman) to help him pass a class so he can get a college football scholarship and they end up falling in love.

The star quarterback angle is a little unbelievable, though, when Amell throws a football like this.

Even Tim Tebow thinks those mechanics are hideous.

After a clip of his throwing motion went viral, the 31-year-old Canadian rushed to defend his honor. He explained that he had to short-arm his throws because the cameras were too close.

This is my actual nightmare. 😂



There is a PA standing 2 feet from me who has to catch these balls so they don’t hit the thousands of dollars of camera equipment and lighting set up.



I’ve been dreading these tweets since the first time I saw the movie. — Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) August 6, 2019

That’s a perfectly reasonable explanation. That little peek behind the curtain should have been enough to put the issue to bed, but Amell really wanted everyone to know he can hurl the pigskin with the best of them.

Amell was supposed to be enjoying a nice night with his wife, actress Italia Ricci, but the Twitter discourse derailed their evening.

These guys are ruining my f*cking date night. @RobbieAmell is outside pumping up a football that I’m definitely going to be asked to film him throwing.



I hope whichever grown man started this really enjoyed watching his teenage rom-com.



FFS. https://t.co/5e0XwaYo5L — Italia Ricci (@italiaricci) August 6, 2019

Sure enough, Amell dragged Ricci (who is extremely pregnant) out into the street to film him chucking a football down their block.

Apologies to my very pregnant wife @italiaricci for having to video this but she’s in no condition to catch.



It’s not perfect but at least it’s better than the movie.



Off to salvage date night.



Thanks @ChadSans pic.twitter.com/97lxrO4aAb — Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) August 6, 2019

Good job. That’s a nice little three-step drop. The Toronto native still thinks he’ll be better off doing a hockey movie, though.

Andre Drummond’s diet sounds manageable

Pistons center Andre Drummond is drinking beer every day, but it’s for a good reason.

Drummond’s new diet is mainly just fish and vegetables, so he needs to make sure he’s getting enough calories. That’s why he’s drinking one beer (Corona or Miller Lite) each day.

“If you do it the right way, it’s actually not bad for you and that’s why I’m doing it,” Drummond told the Detroit Free Press.

But Miller Lite is the beer that advertises how it only has 96 calories. He could eat a half an avocado and get the same amount of calories. The beer sounds better, though.

That’s not meant for you, J.J.

Wisconsin native J.J. Watt had long dreamed of participating in the Lambeau Field tradition of riding children’s bikes to practice. He picked the wrong bike, though.

#Texans JJ Watt May have broken the bike seat and had to improvise. #Packers pic.twitter.com/v1bw3pa7MW — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) August 5, 2019

“The bike that I was using was not equipped for a 290-pound man, and the seat broke off,” Watt said after practice. “We have purchased a new bike for the boy. So, I apologize for that.”

Isan Diaz homered in his MLB debut while his dad was being interviewed

Welcome to the bigs. pic.twitter.com/7ZOun8xalm — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 5, 2019

Yelich hit it in the river

All he has to do is snap his fingers

Really nice of Thanos to let @Pirates Pitcher Joe Musgrove use his glove today.



He is inevitable. pic.twitter.com/QYW0JEEUE6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 5, 2019

These could not be any more ugly

The Jazz are throwing it back this season

This is going to be a fun season

Pop on new Spurs assistant coach Tim Duncan: “Tim Duncan doesn’t know a lick about coaching. I don’t even know why I hired him.” — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 5, 2019

Zack Grienke is baseball’s most interesting man

Keenan Allen is filthy

That’s a lot of club to swing

allow me to present the golf swing of 7’3 Zydrunas Ilgauskas pic.twitter.com/v3eVhV7zdi — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) August 5, 2019

Not sports

A guy smoking a cigarette on an Australian bus got forcibly dragged off by another angry passenger. ... An Oregon man managed to throw his life savings—$23,000—into a recycling bin, but was luckily reunited with the cash. ... People in Germany are being kept up all night by loud hedgehod mating rituals.

My mind is blown

This arrow by mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara can't point left. Here's how it works: It's 3D-printed with a bunch of curves our brains don't register. pic.twitter.com/Xa32GrI7ii — Khai (@ThamKhaiMeng) August 4, 2019

Crazy explosion at Siberian military outpost

How photos of space get their color

A good song

