Things couldn’t be going much worse for the last-place Pirates, who have lost their last eight games and are 2–18 in their last 20. Things were looking up yesterday in St. Louis, though, with Pittsburgh taking an 8–4 lead into the seventh. The Buccos did not take an 8–4 lead out of the seventh, however.

After Pirates reliever Kyle Crick plunked two consecutive batters to force in a run, Cardinals centerfielder Lane Thomas blasted a grand slam that gave his team a 9–8 lead. The Pittsburgh TV announcers were despondent. Listen to the pure disappointment in the play-by-play man’s voice when he says “Cardinals lead.”

The radio call is somehow even sadder. Both commentators agreed that Crick was going to get out of the jam by throwing something out of the zone and getting Thomas to chase. A breaking ball, they guessed. But nope, Crick threw a belt-high fastball right over the inside part of the plate.

Pirates radio broadcast calls Lane Thomas' 7th-inning, go-ahead grand slam #timetofly pic.twitter.com/9R8z8aEIKX — VHS (@VanHicklestein) August 11, 2019

Chin up, guys. You only have 45 more games of this.

Would Antonio Brown win if he decided to sue the NFL over his helmet? ... Rockies star Nolan Arenado isn’t a household name, and that’s just the way he likes it. ... Despite the tantilizing debut of Bray Wyatt’s demonic “Fiend,” WWE’s SummerSlam was another uneven show.

There was all sorts of drama over Bryson DeChambeau’s alleged slow play. ... WNBA star Liz Cambage opened up about her mental health struggles, which caused her to miss recent games. ... Some naked guy ran across the field during the first Premier League game of the season. ... A Scottish soccer team is threatening to ban all fans from its games if they keep feeding the seagulls. ... James Harden gave $10,000 in cash to a family in the Bahamas he saw fishing for food.

Simone Biles is the first woman to ever do this

Simone Biles hits the unprecedented triple-double on floor exercise. pic.twitter.com/L5fu3OoiOm — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) August 12, 2019

The Orioles remain the Orioles

A Little League homer for the lead! pic.twitter.com/V2Rws9ZEWv — MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2019

... they won on a walk-off, though

Bray Wyatt’s new entrance is legimately terrifying

Only in Russia

Now he even looks like a gunslinger

Aaron Rodgers has shaved his beard and kept the mustache. He’s back to this look at practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/wv6TIJgPCo — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 11, 2019

Are you serious?

Gio Urshela makes this look routine

Spell check

Bol Bol is a delight

Angel Hernandez is at it again

All strike three calls from Angel Hernandez on Joey Votto today pic.twitter.com/YkNt0MzJQD — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) August 11, 2019

Yeah, he never played for the Rangers

You had one job...🤔 pic.twitter.com/fmzYQWKuFf — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) August 10, 2019

Officials in a Masschusetts suburb are begging people to stop stealing the “Old Town Road” street sign. ... Get a load of this jacked frog. ... Somebody finally bought the house in New Jersey that kept getting letters from a mysterious “Watcher.” ... The lunatic in charge of Brazil says you should save the environment by only pooping every other day. ... Jason Momoa says filming on Aquaman 2 is delayed because he got run over by a bulldozer during a protest.

“I hate to say it but it was kinda cool”

This is so sad but PLEASE watch this interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/8J6kBt3bu2 — Afsheen Misaghi (@affyjay) August 8, 2019

Kangaroos in the snow

Kangaroos feeling bouncy about the #snow near Goulburn in New South Wales, Australia! pic.twitter.com/1QRqCRlhKk — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) August 12, 2019

Footage emerges of Danny Trejo rescuing a child from an overturned car

A good song

