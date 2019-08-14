You can probably see the cloud of smoke from space

Mike Tyson is taking full advantage of legalized marijuana. Full advantage.

Not only is Tyson growing his own marijuana on a massive ranch in the Mojave Desert, he’s also smoking a great deal of it.

On a recent episode of his “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast, the former heavyweight champ said he and his buddies smoke about $40,000 worth of weed every month at Tyson Ranch.

Co-host Eben Britton, a former NFL offensive lineman, said they smoke “ten tons of weed a month on the ranch,” so clearly there’s a bit of embellishment going on.

The ranch is currently used to grow Tyson’s own strains of marijuana, which can be purchased at dispensaries in California and Las Vegas. Tyson intends to develop the ranch into a full-blown weed resort, complete with a hotel, camp sites and classrooms for learning how to grow your own pot.

While the resort project isn’t off the ground yet, Tyson’s business appears to be booming. He said the ranch sells about $500,000 worth of weed every month. Smoking $40,000 worth is a pretty significant dent, then. There’s a reason why Crack Commandment #4 is “never get high on your own supply.”

What are you doing, Magic?

Magic Johnson continues to have the most perplexing Twitter presence of anyone. In honor of his 60th birthday (which is actually today), Earvin tweeted a bunch of Top 60 lists.

In honor of my 60th birthday tomorrow, I put together a few lists of top favorites. First up, top 60 films: pic.twitter.com/cJDIAZirRO — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 13, 2019

Top 60 athletes turned entrepreneurs: pic.twitter.com/1jrHxaHpHg — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 13, 2019

Top 60 places to travel: pic.twitter.com/x69iUUKGaf — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 13, 2019

Top 60 TV shows: pic.twitter.com/uc0VAqXnqQ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 13, 2019

Notice anything weird there? They’re broken down into 1–30 and 31–60 but they’re not even ranked! They’re just alphabetized! Never change, Magic.

Antonio Brown’s offer is insulting

"I'm looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet." — AB (@AB84) August 13, 2019

I wrote about this yesterday, but Antonio Brown offering just a measely practice helmet in exchange for the only helmet he’s willing to play football in is a pathetic offer. I talked to a sports memorabilia dealer who said that sort of thing would be worth $600, max.

And here’s the other thing: How’s he going to give you a practice-worn helmet if he can’t even practice because of his frozen feet?

Either way, it looks like Brown may have secured a helmet that he’ll be able to use.

Drew Rosenhaus on Antonio Brown: “We’ve located helmets that have been manufactured within the past 10 years.” Now working to get helmet certified and cleared for usage. “Hopefully we’re going to get this behind us soon.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 13, 2019

The best of SI

Maybe it’s time for MLB to crack down on tanking by relegating its most embarrassing teams. ... Episode 2 of Hard Knocks focused on Antonio Brown’s feet, Jon Gruden’s coaching style and Nathan Peterman. ... 15-year-old Emoni Bates has already caught the eye of the NBA.

Around the sports world

Lions coach Matt Patricia is using an ATV to get around the practice field after an offseason leg surgery. He had the machine shipped to Houston for Detroit’s joint practices with the Texans. ... HBO is making a Hard Knocks-style TV show tracking different college football programs. ... Yankees announcer Michael Kay is returning to TV after a serious vocal chord surgery forced him to be completely silent for a month. ... Ohio State wants to trademark the word “THE.”

MPJ isn’t making friends with the commish

Sooooo... Michael Porter Jr. just posted Adam Silver’s cell number on Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/hVP58H6ZzX — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) August 13, 2019

Wait, so the first College Gameday of the year won’t have signs?

IMPORTANT INFORMATION for fans interested in attending @CollegeGameDay at Magic Kingdom on Aug. 24: pic.twitter.com/i6JqFi45VW — CampingWorldKickoff (@CWKickoff) August 13, 2019

Game-winning home run robbery!

Let’s count the errors

Not exactly crisp baseball. pic.twitter.com/XJL9EYWQ2V — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 14, 2019

This throw was clocked at 99.1 mph

Don't run on the kid!



Ronald Acuña Jr. with the LASER to make the play at the plate!



(Via @Braves)pic.twitter.com/wGXaYZm9Qp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 14, 2019

I bet this man is a great dancer

A 13-year-old won the European diving championships

Man, that’s tough

Rough day at @steelers camp today; the first day back after Coach Drakes sudden death. @TeamJuJu was visibly still shaken and @_BigBen7 tried to ease the pain. @247Sports @AllanBell247 pic.twitter.com/8S4I3Zn1Ni — Ed Thompson ™️ (@ThompsonFoto12) August 13, 2019

On the Ground Tonight

gonna spend the rest of the day thinking about this photograph of walter payton and phil collins @edsbs @BannerSociety pic.twitter.com/A7LYTXXoWV — Kit Wren (@KitTalksSports) August 13, 2019

Down goes the beverage!

Ironically, it looks like the path of a Johnny Manziel scramble

Mapleside Farms unveils new Baker Mayfield corn maze: 'The Mazefield'https://t.co/Mc4Q7UTl2u pic.twitter.com/mWCpyz1Hmb — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) August 13, 2019

Not many cooler places to find out you’re getting a scholarship

Mood.



Sophomore guard Brent Jenkins gets big news from ⁦@cbmcgrath24⁩ near the Vatican walls this morning. #UNCWSeahawksTour2019 pic.twitter.com/rDOo9sTiHU — UNCW Basketball (@uncwmenshoops) August 13, 2019

Nope. No thank you.

Not sports

A Virginia man wearing a TV on his head was caught leaving TVs on peoples’ stoops. ... A German politician wants to install drive-in sex booths at a Berlin airport. ... A devastating fungus could wipe out nearly all bananas on earth.

Kiss of death

“I shook Robert Kennedy’s hand in 1968,” a woman tells Pete Buttigieg. “So you’re good luck?” he asks. “Not really— he was shot a month later,” she tells him. pic.twitter.com/RiW0fw1uwB — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) August 13, 2019

The only way to drive an RC car

Flying in style

Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet...kind of. pic.twitter.com/p14OGLw1jv — vincent peone (@vincentpeone) August 12, 2019

That’s a Hollywood-quality disguise

Ex-worker tries to rob Brazilian bank in elaborate old-man disguise https://t.co/WLwj0F2MjF pic.twitter.com/3GIDJ40Lwk — New York Post (@nypost) August 13, 2019

A good song

