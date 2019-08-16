That’s not really a “trot”

The Phillies are only one game behind the Cubs for the final NL Wild Card spot after taking three straight from Chicago in Philadelphia, and they capped off the sweep in the most dramatic fashion imaginable.

Bryce Harper, after falling behind 0–2, blasted a towering grand slam to walk it off.

But as impressive as the homer itself was (113 mph off the bat, reaching a maximum height of 158 feet), I just can’t stop thinking about how Harper circled the bases.

Harper was a ball of uncontainable energy as he sprinted to the plate. After taking his sweet time getting to first base, Harper booked it from first to home in just 11.3 seconds, according to Statcast. Running the whole way at that pace would have put his home-to-home time at 15 seconds, the fifth-fasted in MLB this year. It also would have been the fastest of Harper’s career, beating the 16.2 seconds it took him to circle the bases after a first-inning homer against the Cardinals in his rookie year. With the celebratory jaunt to first, Harper’s walk-off trot took a total of 19.3 seconds.

“I was just so excited to get back with the boys at home plate,” Harper told reporters after the game. “Everybody was going nuts. I was trying to get there as quick as possible to celebrate.”

The moment was even better in Spanish.

The only people not thrilled by the drama were the Cubs broadcasters, who sounded like they were commentating on a funeral.

Cubs broadcast calls Bryce Harper's walk-off grand slam pic.twitter.com/cbQIOk4794 — VHS (@VanHicklestein) August 16, 2019

You have to feel bad for DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins’s first year with the Lakers is over before it even began. He tore his ACL during an innocuous workout in Las Vegas yesterday. TMZ, because they’re TMZ, managed to obtain footage of the play on which the injury occurred and it seems harmless enough.

It’s the second serious leg injury for Cousins in 20 months, so it’s fair to wonder if we’ve seen the last of a guy who will be on the wrong side of 30 when he returns.

The fake-out was the best part

It got called back for a penalty, but still

This is why Lamar Jackson can be special in #fantasyfootball this season. pic.twitter.com/Bn4xVsrLJ0 — FlurrySports Fantasy (@FlurrySportsFF) August 16, 2019

Just filthy

Yu Darvish, Beautiful 71mph Curveball. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/aZO8f939DP — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 16, 2019

Everybody needs a jolt in the afternoon

Players - they're just like us!@Venuseswilliams calls down her coach and requests a midday pick-me-up ☕️#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/86OjTgm6yW — WTA (@WTA) August 15, 2019

Who knew a man with braces could be so mean?

Quinnen Williams is a BEAST.pic.twitter.com/35saBvREd3 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 16, 2019

I laughed too hard at this

When you're watching the second round of the NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/LSEr1nQlqe — David Roth (@david_j_roth) August 16, 2019

Be mindful of falling glaciers

UConn coach Randy Edsall challenged a reporter to catch a punt

This is the "fun" @RandyEdsall was referencing earlier. Thankfully, @UConnSN redeemed the SID🤦‍♂️and Rayonte Brown earned his teammates a day off tomorrow!#RaiseTheBar | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/wnKRbDsvRw — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) August 15, 2019

He had everyone on skates

Anderson Diaz, this is ridiculous. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FN0UxBXgn4 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 15, 2019

Stone Cold Steve Austin was amazing on “Hot Ones”

Not sports

Police in Texas are looking for a woman who keeps crashing weddings and stealing gifts. ... Scientists in Wyoming discovered a massive trove of dinosaur bones. ... A Wisconsin fugitive evaded capture for three years by living in an advanced bunker in the woods. ... A Philadelphia radio station is playing the entirety of Woodstock this weekend, in real time.

“That’s a zero”

this guy doesnt know what club soda is pic.twitter.com/GWAzmyU3YY — Skeleton Realm (@SkeletonRealm) July 16, 2019

Dave Chappelle has a new Netflix special

Gotta catch ’em all

#PokemonDistraction Sergeant Kyle Smith contacted a vehicle on the shoulder yesterday evening. This is what was next to the driver! Playing #PokemonGO with EIGHT (8) phones! Driver agreed to put phones in back seat and continued his commute with 8 less distractions. pic.twitter.com/tgOr16CRlm — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 14, 2019

Irony is a wonderful thing

Security guard busted while wearing 'You have the right to remain an idiot' shirt https://t.co/13IJWTCxbB pic.twitter.com/tJJziVbol7 — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2019

A good song

