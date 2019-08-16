1. Rex Ryan went there and it was fantastic.

During a discussion about former NFL player Bobby Carpenter having his toenails removed before the start of every season (don't ask me why) on ESPN's Get Up Friday morning, co-host Sam Ponder had enough and begged her castmates to stop talking about feet and toenails. Obviously, Antonio Brown's messed up feet have been one of the big sports stories over the past couple of weeks, so Ponder was just fed up at this point.

In a case of "right place, right time," former Jets and Bills coach, Rex Ryan, was on the Get Up panel this morning. Rex, of course, is well known for his foot fetish.

When Ponder went off about feet, Rex saw his opening and took it.

Rex Ryan went there 👣 pic.twitter.com/4c1TFmTWNr — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) August 16, 2019

2. My colleague, Dan Gartland, provided full coverage of the wild Bryce Harper walk-off grand slam in today's Hot Clicks, so check that out. One piece of news that has emerged today, that makes Harper's heroics even more awesome, is that earlier in the game, Harper told off an aggressive heckler.

Bryce Harper Told Heckler To 'Shut The F**k Up' Before Massive Home Run https://t.co/um0BKCleC0 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 16, 2019

3. It's gonna be so fun to watch every NFL player, coach and fan lose their minds this season over the new rule that allows pass interference to be challenged. Because even with replay, the refs still can't get it right.

We are all DOOMED!!



1. Possibly the worst offensive pass interference call in history.



2. Theismann‘s reaction is 😂😂🤣



“WHAT???!!!”



3. Jay Gruden challenges it.



4. The call was upheld and the ruling on the field stands (??) 😶😶 pic.twitter.com/ZAuU5Ccuwf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 16, 2019

4. ESPN has released the trailer for it's upcoming 30 for 30 on Dennis Rodman.

"Rodman: For Better or Worse" will premiere Tuesday September 10th on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/sUIiVPIqoY — 30 for 30 (@30for30) August 15, 2019

5. The main story of this piece of footage is that a young fan was overcome with emotion after getting an autograph from Antonio Brown at last night's preseason game. But let's not ignore the fact that the guy on the left was trying to get Brown to sign his old Amari Cooper jersey. Adult autograph seekers are weird birds.

6. A new SI Media Podcast is out today and it features an interview with author and reporter Jim Miller. The man who wrote the book on ESPN talks about Ed Werder getting re-hired by the network, fallout from the Dan Le Batard controversy, why ESPN's "no politics" mantra remains problematic and how the streaming industry is getting out of control. We also talked about Curb Your Enthusiasm's return date for Season 10, the greatness of The Larry Sanders Show and Eddie Murphy's comedy comeback.

You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you follow me on Twitter, you may have seen me call out SI golf writer/editor, Daniel Rapaport for never watching Coming to America. I had to watch this compilation of all the movie's barbeshop scenes just to help me cope with this tragic piece of information.

IN CLOSING: Just a very quick reminder since we are getting knee-deep into that season: There isn't one person on the face of the earth who want to hear anything you have to say about your fantasy football draft, fantasy football league or fantasy football team. Not one.