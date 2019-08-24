Weekend Hot Clicks: Jim Harbaugh Wants to Have His Cake and Eat it Too

Getty Images

Quickly

  • This Weekend's Hot Clicks features a hilariously bizarre recruiting story from Kansas State, Jim Harbaugh makes a curious comment and Desmond Howard has some hot takes.
By Andrew Doughty
August 24, 2019

Mizzou’s shrewd move

"Listen, I know a couple coaches at Missouri. Let me call over there."

Mark Mangino was on this week’s podcast and told a hilariously bizarre recruiting story from his Kansas State days. Also, he talked about initially rejecting Kansas, leaving Lawrence in 2009, and college football rules he’d like to see changed. It’s available on Apple Podcasts, Spreaker and every other podcast app.

You’re wrong, Jim

I think Jim Harbaugh has done a solid job at Michigan. He inherited a broken program with 20 wins over their last three seasons (and only two double-digit-win seasons from 2007-14) and delivered immediate Big Ten contention and 38 wins in his first four seasons. I don’t think he’s overrated.

However, this comment is pure garbage. Almost every key player from last year’s 62-point debacle was an upperclassman, including Shea Patterson, Rashan Gary, Karan Higdon, Chase Winovich, Devin Bush, Josh Metellus, Khaleke Hudson, Carlo Kamp, Lavert Hill...and several others.

Excuse me, Desmond?

The return of College GameDay was spectacular...except for one moment in which Desmond Howard stunned everyone with a baffling comment in response to Ohio State vs. Michigan talk.

Lily Aldridge

I’m proud of this tweet

And hope Kevin McCallister is, too.

Agree?

Odds and Ends

Most patriotic uniforms in college football ... ICYMI: Greg Bishop’s excellent story on Hue Jackson ... MLS fans protested the league’s ban on political signs and displays ... Updated MLB Power Rankings ... You’re welcome for this ... MLB players wore awesome custom cleats for Players Weekend ... "They don’t have the balls to do it," Brooks Koepka said in response to Body Issue critics.

Happy Anny

Mandalorian Trailer

Happy 73rd to Vince

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

      Modal message