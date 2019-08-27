Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Russian Soccer Reporter Gets Blasted by Sprinkler on Live TV

Match TV/Twitter | @eugen_evnevich/Instagram

He could not have picked a worse place to stand.

By Dan Gartland
August 27, 2019

He could not have picked a worse place to stand

A little water never killed anybody but it can ruin your day, as one Russian sideline reporter learned. 

Evgeniy Evnevich was previewing Sunday’s Russian Premier League match between CSKA Moscow and Akhmat Grozy live on Match TV. He picked a spot in the corner of the pitch to stand because he thought it had the best lighting. What he neglected to note was the sprinkler head right beside him. 

Evnevich insisted in a long Instagram caption that he didn’t soak himself on purpose as a publicity stunt, and after seeing the aftermath I’m inclined to believe him. 

He still had to report on the match and do postgame coverage, so Evnevich went to the bathroom and spent half an hour trying to dry himself off. He ended up using the hand dryer to try to get as much moisture out of his shirt as possible. His shoes were a lost cause, though, and were still soaked when he got home seven hours later. 

The worst part might be that the headphones he ruined actually belonged to his engineer. “The engineer’s revenge for broken headphones is the worst thing that can happen to you,” Evnevich wrote on Instagram.

Come on, Bill

Bill Belichick’s whole gruff approach with the media came back to bite him yesterday. Asked for his reaction to Andrew Luck’s retirement, Belichick said, “Yeah, he’s a good player. I didn’t see that, but I don’t really follow them.”

That quote sure makes it sound like Belichick had only learned of Luck’s decision in that moment. The Patriots had to issue a statement later clarifying that Belichick meant he didn’t see Luck’s departure coming. If only Belichick liked to use a few more words, we could have avoided this. 

The best of SI

Colts fans seeking refunds on their season tickets don’t have a leg to stand on. ... The Mets have taken a new approach to finally start hitting in their home ballpark. ... Why you should love Magic Johnson’s quirky Twitter presence

Around the sports world

A D.C. radio host is the latest radio personality to be pulled over by the cops while on the air. ... ESPN profiled Keith Comstock, a journeyman reliever best known for getting hit in the crotch on his baseball card. ... Carli Lloyd’s trainer says an NFL team offered her an opportunity to kick in a preseason game. ... Doug Gottlieb won’t shut up about Andrew Luck

Messi’s kid celebrated a goal by the other team, so Leo and Suarez set him straight

One in a million shot

Inside the Warriors’ new arena

“Sometimes there is great strength in what looks like weakness”

This is bleak

Steph showed up at an Oakland block party

Bryce Harper’s son is named Krew

View this post on Instagram

⭐️⚡️ Krew Aron Harper ⚡️⭐️

A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) on

Nikola Jokic is in a bizarre Serbian snack commercial

Two scholarship surprises are better than one

HBO is making a Diego Maradona documentary

This graphic is completely illegible

Not sports

The New York Times newsroom is infested with bedbugs. ... Somebody stole a six-foot Bigfoot statue from outside a North Carolina business. ... KFC is experimenting with meat-less chicken. ... The government is telling people not to put flamethrowers on drones

Don’t do this

Dave Chappelle’s impressions

Sailing through a sea of stone

I’ve never seen a Star Wars movie, but here’s the trailer for the new one

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

More Extra Mustard

