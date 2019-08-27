He could not have picked a worse place to stand

A little water never killed anybody but it can ruin your day, as one Russian sideline reporter learned.

Evgeniy Evnevich was previewing Sunday’s Russian Premier League match between CSKA Moscow and Akhmat Grozy live on Match TV. He picked a spot in the corner of the pitch to stand because he thought it had the best lighting. What he neglected to note was the sprinkler head right beside him.

– Кристиан Бистрович. Я сейчас прямо стану мокрым



Он становился все мокрее и мокрее. Но все равно продолжал говорить...https://t.co/kBQcQLrf6W@eugen_evnevich pic.twitter.com/HzQY4VkDKk — Матч ТВ (@MatchTV) August 25, 2019

Evnevich insisted in a long Instagram caption that he didn’t soak himself on purpose as a publicity stunt, and after seeing the aftermath I’m inclined to believe him.

He still had to report on the match and do postgame coverage, so Evnevich went to the bathroom and spent half an hour trying to dry himself off. He ended up using the hand dryer to try to get as much moisture out of his shirt as possible. His shoes were a lost cause, though, and were still soaked when he got home seven hours later.

The worst part might be that the headphones he ruined actually belonged to his engineer. “The engineer’s revenge for broken headphones is the worst thing that can happen to you,” Evnevich wrote on Instagram.

Come on, Bill

Bill Belichick’s whole gruff approach with the media came back to bite him yesterday. Asked for his reaction to Andrew Luck’s retirement, Belichick said, “Yeah, he’s a good player. I didn’t see that, but I don’t really follow them.”

That quote sure makes it sound like Belichick had only learned of Luck’s decision in that moment. The Patriots had to issue a statement later clarifying that Belichick meant he didn’t see Luck’s departure coming. If only Belichick liked to use a few more words, we could have avoided this.

The best of SI

Colts fans seeking refunds on their season tickets don’t have a leg to stand on. ... The Mets have taken a new approach to finally start hitting in their home ballpark. ... Why you should love Magic Johnson’s quirky Twitter presence.

Around the sports world

A D.C. radio host is the latest radio personality to be pulled over by the cops while on the air. ... ESPN profiled Keith Comstock, a journeyman reliever best known for getting hit in the crotch on his baseball card. ... Carli Lloyd’s trainer says an NFL team offered her an opportunity to kick in a preseason game. ... Doug Gottlieb won’t shut up about Andrew Luck.

Messi’s kid celebrated a goal by the other team, so Leo and Suarez set him straight

Suarez trolleando a Mateo Messi 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0Oa38KyqC1 — VidaBlaugranaYT (@Vida_Blaugrana) August 26, 2019

One in a million shot

Keon Broxton got tossed for accidentally hitting the ump in the face with his batting glove. Yet another reason to be a no BGs guy. pic.twitter.com/BTe74DMKDL — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) August 27, 2019

Inside the Warriors’ new arena

Courtside view of Chase Center pic.twitter.com/WHzKLnfxtu — KNBR (@KNBR) August 27, 2019

“Sometimes there is great strength in what looks like weakness”

Dan had some thoughts on Andrew Luck's retirement that we thought were worth sharing. pic.twitter.com/K5iInrOJ3A — Highly Questionable (@HQonESPN) August 26, 2019

This is bleak

I happen to be in Indiana post-Andrew Luck retirement and there's definitely a funereal vibe. The local rock station is inviting listeners to call in and talk about things in their lives they've lost passion for. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) August 26, 2019

Steph showed up at an Oakland block party

Steph came through to @MistahFAB’s block party.



Man of the people.pic.twitter.com/Etei2TwTdt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 26, 2019

Bryce Harper’s son is named Krew

Nikola Jokic is in a bizarre Serbian snack commercial

Two scholarship surprises are better than one

HBO is making a Diego Maradona documentary

This graphic is completely illegible

Springbok World Cup Squad announced:



Are you ready South Africa?#StrongerTogether 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/jEYy82xeqk — Springboks (@Springboks) August 26, 2019

Not sports

The New York Times newsroom is infested with bedbugs. ... Somebody stole a six-foot Bigfoot statue from outside a North Carolina business. ... KFC is experimenting with meat-less chicken. ... The government is telling people not to put flamethrowers on drones.

Don’t do this

Dave Chappelle’s impressions

Sailing through a sea of stone

I’ve never seen a Star Wars movie, but here’s the trailer for the new one

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.