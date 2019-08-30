Reason No. 1,463 not to run on the field

Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey made two tackles last night—one on a Packers player and one on a fan who ran onto the field.

In the final minutes of the preseason finale at Lambeau, some clown ran out onto the field just as the teams were preparing for a kickoff. According to the Associated Press, the unnamed man “ran about the length of the field.” No one could capture him until Jones-Quartey decided he’d seen enough and brought him down.

You can see in these videos from the stands how Jones-Quartey patiently tracked down the interloper and kept his hips square to execute a perfect form tackle.

🚨STREAKER🚨



Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey lays out the shirtless guy. In his defense, that was some good speed. Might get him a spot on a practice squad. pic.twitter.com/mjjkCTXLQs — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 30, 2019

Harold Jones-Quartey (Chiefs #30) with perhaps a roster saving tackle on the Packers fan peaking in the preseason. pic.twitter.com/dch8Xxcw2L — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) August 30, 2019

Jones-Quartey, who hasn’t played in a regular-season NFL game since 2016, is on the roster bubble for the Chiefs. But if he doesn’t make the squad, he can probably land a job as a security guard in a heartbeat.

What on earth are you talking about?

All award acceptance speeches should be like the one French soccer legend Eric Cantona gave yesterday after getting an award from UEFA.

“As flies to wanton boys, we are for the gods. They kill us for their sport. Soon the science will not only be able to slow down the aging of the cells. Soon the science will fix cells to the state. And so we become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us. But unfortunately, crimes and wars will multiply. I love football. Thank you.”

The rare football walk-off

Second-year Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta, fighting with Alex Tanney for the right to be New York’s third-stringer, led his team to a comeback victory over the Patriots that was capped off with a perfect touchdown pass on a back-shoulder fade as time expired.

The team celebrated like it was David Tyree’s helmet catch

The best of SI

The day a former Oregon football star stopped a would-be school shooter. ... Here’s everything you need to know about college football uniforms this season. ... A brief history of the many times baseball has died.

Around the sports world

Three-year NFL vet Ryan Russell came out as bisexual in an essay for ESPN. ... Dolphins players are prepared to “revolt” if the team trades Laremy Tunsil. ... Reds rookie Aristedes Aquino literally cannot stop hitting home runs.

Here’s how UNC-Charlotte’s coach celebrated beating Gardner-Webb

Fourth-quarter, preseason finale football at its finest

Winning in style

And the award for most dramatic match point reaction of the week goes to... 🤣@Gael_Monfils | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/36I9vCRTMg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2019

Top storyline to watch this season

@crimsonquarry season hasn't even started and the headlines are tremendous pic.twitter.com/7Rj7PVKTNk — Unidentified Angola Man (@CusterBusterIU) August 29, 2019

Look at the caption

How’s that Bears kicking competition going?

Eddie Pineiro night so far pic.twitter.com/VhyMAfKUU6 — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) August 30, 2019

That’s how you flip the field

The Colts thank Andrew Luck

It was a privilege watching you play, 12. pic.twitter.com/XhZrukTVcw — Lucas Oil Stadium (@LucasOilStadium) August 29, 2019

Army football’s epic intro video

Maryland will enter through a giant turtle shell

You have heard the rumors. Seen the pictures. And Saturday... A new tradition begins.



Presenting the Mark L. Butler Tunnel!



Shout-out to @Shickelcorporation for bringing the vision of The Shell to life. pic.twitter.com/b8PWuWlHcD — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) August 29, 2019

Is that shaving cream?

omg @SanoMiguel is feeding the rally squirrel a bottle and I’m dead 😆🐿🍼 pic.twitter.com/IihS4nJh7l — Marney Gellner (@MarneyGellner) August 29, 2019

Yes, that’s a Bentley

Someone at my hotel is an extremely proud fan of @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/Cmhx2E8o5a — Keri Potts (@MsPotts_ATL) August 29, 2019

Not sports

A skeleton discovered under a dance floor in Russia could belong to Napoleon’s favorite general. ... Alex Trebek says he has finished chemo and is ready to start filming the next season of Jeopardy!. ... Stirring corn dog batter with a powerdrill was actually one of the only health code violations at the Minnesota State Fair. ... A sea turtle with two heads was discovered on a South Carolina beach. ... Richard Linklater is going to spend 20 years working on a movie with Beanie Feldstein.

