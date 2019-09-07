Former Steeler Has Problems

am I the only one who always seem to have problems picking up the croutons outta a caesar salad? 😑🤦🏾‍♂️ — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2019

Tuck it Away for Trivia Night

This has happened before, so we know Elias won't count it this way, but David McKay just made his MLB debut before his MLB debut. The quirky thing is that it's for two different teams. His first real game was May 20 for Mariners. Today was "May 19" for Tigers. — Doug Kern (@dakern74) September 7, 2019

Please Let It Stop

On Friday, I made a Weekend Hot Clicks pledge: No Antonio Brown sections. The dust was finally settling, and Dan Gartland covered it this week. On Saturday morning, Brown took a dump on my pledge when he asked for a release. His request was prompted by another fine, which voided the guarantees of his contract.

Take, via text, from one rival personnel man on Antonio Brown: "He was out of guarantees in PIT so he forced his way out. He’s out of guarantees in OAK so he is forcing his way out." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 7, 2019

40 Years Ago

ESPN’s SportsCenter hit the airwaves for the first time. Watch the best "This is SportsCenter" commercials of all time and Ron Burgundy’s SportsCenter audition from Aug. 24, 1979.

Cory Carignan

Cory Carignan is a freshman receiver for Division-II Minot State. He was playing his first college game this week, a road game at Minnesota Duluth, when he appeared to botch a first-quarter kickoff. Instead, he delivered one of the greatest kickoff returns in football history.

Decent Idea

Spend your Saturday morning with the gorgeous Kate Upton. 😍 https://t.co/6BOGJqNkSN pic.twitter.com/I03gtqnxPL — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) September 7, 2019

Electric in Tempe!

Arizona State fans going crazy in Tempe tonight pic.twitter.com/DobEh0mhOu — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) September 7, 2019

Happy Birthday Tyler

On what would have been his 21st birthday, Purdue opened the Tyler Trent Student Gate ❤️



(via @BoilerFootball) pic.twitter.com/U87ZwFYsPo — ESPN (@espn) September 7, 2019

Odds and Ends

Noles Have a Problem

On this week’s podcast: Breaking down the Pac-12 playoff picture, Florida State’s Willie Taggart conundrum, and much more. Also, a full contract breakdown for Taggart, including his year-by-year buyouts.

The Simpler Times

Bad Boys for Life

Thoughts?

