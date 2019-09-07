Weekend Hot Clicks: AB Saga Overshadows Greatest Kickoff Return in Football History

Quickly

  • This weekend's Hot Clicks naturally features a lot of the disgruntled receiver's fiasco in Oakland, but don't let it distract you from one of the most incredible highlights you'll see all football season.
By Andrew Doughty
September 07, 2019

Former Steeler Has Problems

Tuck it Away for Trivia Night

Please Let It Stop

On Friday, I made a Weekend Hot Clicks pledge: No Antonio Brown sections. The dust was finally settling, and Dan Gartland covered it this week. On Saturday morning, Brown took a dump on my pledge when he asked for a release. His request was prompted by another fine, which voided the guarantees of his contract.

40 Years Ago

ESPN’s SportsCenter hit the airwaves for the first time. Watch the best "This is SportsCenter" commercials of all time and Ron Burgundy’s SportsCenter audition from Aug. 24, 1979.

Cory Carignan

Cory Carignan is a freshman receiver for Division-II Minot State. He was playing his first college game this week, a road game at Minnesota Duluth, when he appeared to botch a first-quarter kickoff. Instead, he delivered one of the greatest kickoff returns in football history.

Decent Idea

Electric in Tempe!

Happy Birthday Tyler

Odds and Ends

Ranking ACC football uniforms ... The Mets love taking off their clothes ... Costa Rican soccer coach quit because he was bored ... Ranking the biggest Colorado vs. Nebraska games of all time ... Wisconsin could face a serious legal battle after readmitting Quintez Cephus ... Best signs from College GameDay in Austin.

Noles Have a Problem

On this week’s podcast: Breaking down the Pac-12 playoff picture, Florida State’s Willie Taggart conundrum, and much more. Also, a full contract breakdown for Taggart, including his year-by-year buyouts.

The Simpler Times

Bad Boys for Life

Thoughts?

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

