You really thought he was going to answer that?

The Patriots didn’t look hungry for more offensive weapons in their 33–3 win over the Steelers, but of course they will be adding one of the most dangerous players in the league—Antonio Brown.

The subtext throughout the thrashing was that Pittsburgh, whose offense sputtered all night long, had been forced to give up Brown. The Steelers reportedly didn’t want to send Brown to the Patriots because they’re one of their biggest rivals. And now New England got AB without having to give up any draft picks. It’s basically a worst case scenario for the Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger, your thoughts?

Bill Belichick pulled off a major heist but he’s not in the mood to gloat about it. After the game, a reporter asked Belichick if he had anything to say about Brown and the coach shut him down before he could even finish the question.

Coach Belichick had no comment on the Antonio Brown news...as expected pic.twitter.com/Wp17gCMr6T — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) September 9, 2019

Belichick must have been especially fed up because this was actually the second Antonio Brown question that he was asked in his postgame presser. Another reporter asked him about Brown’s potential impact on the team’s offense and Belichick gave a supremely generic answer.

“Yeah, no, I'll talk about the game and the players that are on our team,” Belichick said. “I thought they did a great job tonight. Offensively we had some balance and made some big plays, had a couple of big throws down the field for touchdowns and big gains. Any time you can get those explosive plays that helps open things up.”

He better hope things stay that boring once AB comes to town.

This guy should have been a star

There’s no reason you should have heard of Montana Tech or former Orediggers head coach Bob Green, but if he coached anywhere but the NAIA level he would have been a folk hero. Just listen to these quotes.

This is by far the funniest coach in college football history.



Ladies and gentlemen, Montana Tech's Bob Green. pic.twitter.com/K52YWfhBUQ — Nick Petraccione (@NickPetraccione) September 7, 2019

Aside from a Ricky Reilly column at ESPN nine years ago, it looks like Green’s bits of wisdom didn’t reach far beyond Butte.

The best of SI

From Lamar Jackson, to the Cowboys offense, to a disappointing Browns start, here’s what to take away from Week 1 in the NFL. ... Jon Wertheim’s 50 parting thoughts after a tennis major are always a must-read. ... Why did Todd Gurley only get 14 carries against the Panthers?

Around the sports world

Odell Beckham wore a $350,000 watch during the Browns’ game against the Titans. ... The Red Sox are firing president Dave Dombrowski, one year after he won a World Series. ... Dolphins players are reportedly asking to be traded left and right after Miami’s embarrassing loss to the Ravens. ... USA Today went long on the infamous Ray Rice video, which came out five years ago, including revealing how much TMZ paid to obtain it. ... An Austrian artist installed a forest in the middle of a soccer stadium. ... Tom Brady reportedly offered to let Antonio Brown live with him and his family.

Holy moley, what a snag

How did he hang on to this?

And the Giants had no other highlights all day

Tell ’em, Lamar

Not bad at all

LAMAR CANNOT BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/tXF9gD66sk — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 8, 2019

By god, that’s The Undertaker’s music!

Ok, here’s the moment the power went out at Husky Stadium: pic.twitter.com/bnuqgoUalg — Nick Patterson (@NickHPatterson) September 8, 2019

Yeah, sure, why not?

DK Metcalf wearing a... pacifier mouth guard? DK Metcalf wearing a pacifier mouth guard. (photo cred: @lindsniewski) pic.twitter.com/757zFNn20F — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) September 8, 2019

They’re just as hideous as I feared

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cam needs to fire his stylist

Cam Newton outfit ratings



Week 1: barbed wire wrapped hat, handkerchief, and t-shirt jacket: 10/10 pic.twitter.com/0DcXqTizXz — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 8, 2019

Well played

Delanie Walker channeled his inner Dennis Green when asked about the Browns after their big win. pic.twitter.com/ugv6w7MiXA — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 8, 2019

This is a genius invention

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Scotland invented⛳️golf. Now they’ve even improved rakes👍 pic.twitter.com/T3gQbyisUd — Ron Read (@golfdinosaurrr) September 8, 2019

Soak it all in, Rafa

Rafa Nadal got emotional after winning his 19th Grand Slam. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/MvnVTDG4Hy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 9, 2019

She really got ejected for this?

Here's the video replay of the Astou Ndour ejection: pic.twitter.com/MipIgQdfSM — Nick Niendorf (@niendorf21) September 8, 2019

Mets fans are tearing their hair out

Almost feels like piling on at this point, but...in explaining why he walked Knapp, Callaway said he knew Harper might hit against Bashlor, but was willing to take that chance to get Mike Morin out of the game. Really? Mike Morin? — John Harper (@NYNJHarper) September 8, 2019

It’s a miracle she wasn’t seriously injured

An American skier suffers a spectacular tumble in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/hIyiW2lKVM — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 6, 2019

Maybe don’t make your turnover totem a potential weapon

He nearly poked his teammates eye with the turnover pencil! 😂✏️👁️ pic.twitter.com/4Hm8YtZhOi — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 7, 2019

Not sports

White Claw hard seltzer is so popular that there’s currently a national shortage. ... Moon rocks could contain dinosaur DNA flung there by an asteroid impact. ... An Australian journalist was inadvertently charged over $68,000 for a single beer at a hotel bar.

I laughed

I can’t remember if I tweeted my new favorite tik tok pic.twitter.com/JRgHAiFrTg — chela 💀👩🏻‍🦰 (@akachela) September 4, 2019

Wayne, what is going on with your pants?

Lil Weezyana Fest with Weezy❤️ pic.twitter.com/lTee29UX0j — jermani (@jjjermani) September 8, 2019

Run as fast as you can

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.