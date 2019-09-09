Monday’s Hot Clicks: Bill Belichick Had a Classic Response to Antonio Brown Questions

NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick really doesn’t want to talk about Antonio Brown. 

By Dan Gartland
September 09, 2019

You really thought he was going to answer that?

The Patriots didn’t look hungry for more offensive weapons in their 33–3 win over the Steelers, but of course they will be adding one of the most dangerous players in the league—Antonio Brown. 

The subtext throughout the thrashing was that Pittsburgh, whose offense sputtered all night long, had been forced to give up Brown. The Steelers reportedly didn’t want to send Brown to the Patriots because they’re one of their biggest rivals. And now New England got AB without having to give up any draft picks. It’s basically a worst case scenario for the Steelers. 

Ben Roethlisberger, your thoughts?

Bill Belichick pulled off a major heist but he’s not in the mood to gloat about it. After the game, a reporter asked Belichick if he had anything to say about Brown and the coach shut him down before he could even finish the question. 

Belichick must have been especially fed up because this was actually the second Antonio Brown question that he was asked in his postgame presser. Another reporter asked him about Brown’s potential impact on the team’s offense and Belichick gave a supremely generic answer. 

“Yeah, no, I'll talk about the game and the players that are on our team,” Belichick said. “I thought they did a great job tonight. Offensively we had some balance and made some big plays, had a couple of big throws down the field for touchdowns and big gains. Any time you can get those explosive plays that helps open things up.”

He better hope things stay that boring once AB comes to town. 

This guy should have been a star

There’s no reason you should have heard of Montana Tech or former Orediggers head coach Bob Green, but if he coached anywhere but the NAIA level he would have been a folk hero. Just listen to these quotes. 

Aside from a Ricky Reilly column at ESPN nine years ago, it looks like Green’s bits of wisdom didn’t reach far beyond Butte. 

The best of SI

From Lamar Jackson, to the Cowboys offense, to a disappointing Browns start, here’s what to take away from Week 1 in the NFL. ... Jon Wertheim’s 50 parting thoughts after a tennis major are always a must-read. ... Why did Todd Gurley only get 14 carries against the Panthers?

Around the sports world

Odell Beckham wore a $350,000 watch during the Browns’ game against the Titans. ... The Red Sox are firing president Dave Dombrowski, one year after he won a World Series. ... Dolphins players are reportedly asking to be traded left and right after Miami’s embarrassing loss to the Ravens. ... USA Today went long on the infamous Ray Rice video, which came out five years ago, including revealing how much TMZ paid to obtain it. ... An Austrian artist installed a forest in the middle of a soccer stadium. ... Tom Brady reportedly offered to let Antonio Brown live with him and his family

Holy moley, what a snag

How did he hang on to this?

And the Giants had no other highlights all day

View this post on Instagram

SAQUON! 59 YARDS! #NYGvsDAL

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on

Tell ’em, Lamar

Not bad at all

By god, that’s The Undertaker’s music!

Yeah, sure, why not?

They’re just as hideous as I feared

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cam needs to fire his stylist

Well played

This is a genius invention

Soak it all in, Rafa

She really got ejected for this?

Mets fans are tearing their hair out

It’s a miracle she wasn’t seriously injured

Maybe don’t make your turnover totem a potential weapon

Not sports

White Claw hard seltzer is so popular that there’s currently a national shortage. ... Moon rocks could contain dinosaur DNA flung there by an asteroid impact. ... An Australian journalist was inadvertently charged over $68,000 for a single beer at a hotel bar

I laughed

Wayne, what is going on with your pants?

Run as fast as you can

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

