There has to be a better way

The NFL goes to great lengths to attempt to ensure that every play is called correctly. It’s why every broadcast network has a rules expert on the payroll to explain the intricacies of the rulebook during replay reviews. You have seven guys in stripes on the field for every play, keeping a close eye on everything. And for anything they might miss, there are a dozen cameras trained on every inch of the field ready to be examined during an ever-growing list of reviewable plays. The refs still screw up all the time, of course, but what’s important to the NFL is that they appear to be doing everything in their power to get it right.

And yet, this is still how we spot the ball.

Spotting the ball is arguably the most important part of football. The rules of the game are all based upon the initial rule that you get four tries to advance the ball 10 yards. But what good is that most basic rule when the down judge just sort of guesses where the ball should go after the play?

While I think the human element is a good thing in matters of interpretation like an umpire’s strike zone, other sports have already introduced technology to solve this sort of problem. Tennis’ review system is frighteningly accurate and FIFA uses goal line technology to determine whether the entire ball has crossed the goal line. There has to be some way to make spotting the ball more consistent in the NFL.

The play above came on a crucial third-and-4 just before the two minute warning. The Panthers had the ball and were trailing by six. If the ball had been spotted short of the line to gain, a failure to convert on fourth down would have essentially ended the game. The bad spot didn’t end up mattering too much in the grand scheme of things, but it did force Tampa Bay to make a goal line stand to win, so at least it gave us one exciting moment in another lousy Thursday night game.

The best of SI

Donuts before day games are one of baseball’s least known traditions. ... It looks like ESPNNEWS will be turning into the network’s home for gambling coverage. ... Team USA got embarrassed at the FIBA World Cup, so what’s next?

Around the sports world

ESPN has the story behind Akron’s turnover pencil. ... Spencer Dinwiddie is doing some weird Bitcoin-type stuff with his contract. ... Texas conducted an investigation and determined Ed Ogeron was straight-up lying about the air conditioning in the Longhorns’ visitors’ locker room. ... Skip Bayless’s wife wrote a book about having to deal with him. ... Dan Le Batard says Trent Dilfer tried to ask ESPN for a private jet in contract negotiations before he got laid off. ... Somebody stole a Johnny Manziel uniform off of a mannequin in a museum.

The magazine went digital and now the website is in print

There is an older man on my train that printed 50+ pages at work of an https://t.co/UjI8zux9Rt article about the top 100 NBA players. FYI Number 90 is Zach lavine. — D$ (@deanosaur) September 12, 2019

The NY Post reacts to the Sam Darnold news

This will 100% happen

Good luck to the freshmen greeks who will now be carrying bags with 60 cell phones in them https://t.co/ZthS0HCE7h — PodKATT (@valleyshook) September 12, 2019

The Orioles let two runs score on a two-out strikeout

(They lost by two.)

A Russian hockey team is giving its Player of the Game an AK-47

Philly’s new scoreboard is awesome

Welcome to the new age. pic.twitter.com/8sHTcJiDlt — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 10, 2019

Former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes has novelty plates paying tribute to his two Super Bowl wins

Sending my plate to a lucky fan who follows me on @Instagram and Twitter tag 5 friends. Will send when I get to 20k followers #GMEN #NYG pic.twitter.com/dvxU4ggFXT — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) September 13, 2019

Sometimes you have to change the mojo

The Polar Bear had to shed some fur mid-game. pic.twitter.com/e4NxIKGinQ — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 12, 2019

He was that close to a legendary play

. 9.25 ON THE ARENADOMETER



|—|—|—|—|—|—|—|—|-😍-|

0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 pic.twitter.com/pVB2BMKorw — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 12, 2019

Not sports

Chinese authorities were able to locate a fugitive’s apartment after seeing him buy ingredients for a smelly soup. ... A trans-Atlantic flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a pilot spilled hot coffee on the control board. ... Australian drug runners’ attempt to flee from police but were blocked by a giant seal. ... The body of a man who went missing 22 years ago was found after someone spotted his car in a pond using Google Maps.

Mistaken identity

It’s just that easy

Looks great!

my cool hotel room from when i was in china last year pic.twitter.com/ma5cjZttU0 — Bad Travel Podcast (@badtravelpod) September 11, 2019

Let’s ban vaping and bring back cocaine cigarettes

Ladies & Gents, I present to you “cocarettes” - cigarettes made from tobacco & coca - from the late 19th century. One company promised that they would "supply the place of food, make the coward brave, the silent eloquent and render the sufferer insensitive to pain.” Indeed. pic.twitter.com/LJC8bdy1Tv — Lindsey Fitzharris (@DrLindseyFitz) September 12, 2019

A good song

