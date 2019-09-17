Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Odell Beckham Wore a $2 Million Watch in Warmups

Al Bello/Getty Images

Anybody know what time it is?

By Dan Gartland
September 17, 2019

Anybody know what time it is?

If you thought the $350,000 watch Odell Beckham wore in a game Week 1 was crazy, just wait until you see what he pulled out for Week 2. 

Beckham took the field for warmups at his old stomping grounds of MetLife Stadium wearing a watch from Swiss designer Richard Mille that is valued at a whopping $2 million. 

Here’s a closeup:

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

According to Professional Watches, the small fortune Beckham wore on his wrist was the RM 56-01, made in 2013. It cost $1.96 million. Had he sprung for the 2014 model RM 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire, it would have pushed the price tag to $2.02 million. 

The watch Beckham wore is made primarily of synthetic sapphire crystal, which Professional Watches notes is a very brittle material that risks being destroyed in the course of a football game. That, more than the NFL’s threat to fine him, was probably why he took it off before the game started. What’s a little fine from the league when you have seven figures on your wrist?

How does he do it?

Beckham looked like two million bucks on the field for the game, too. He hauled in six passes for 161 yards and a touchdown, including a vintage one-handed grab along the sideline. 

View this post on Instagram

JUST SOMETHING ABOUT THIS STADIUM 😱😱 @obj

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on

The touchdown came on a simple slant route, but he’s so explosive that he was able to zoom 89 yards into the end zone. 

View this post on Instagram

@OBJ OUTRUNS EVERYONE FOR THE 89-YARD TD 😱

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on

The best of SI

UAB’s athletic director considered getting a live komodo dragon mascot. ... Antonio Brown has a long history of disrespecting and mistreating all sorts of people. ... Aaron Boone says he’s going to use a very unorthodox pitching approach in the playoffs. ... A “meaningless” game like Tigers-Orioles in September is what makes baseball great

Around the sports world

Barry Zito says he was rooting against the Giants in the 2010 World Series after they left him off the roster. ... What would college logos look like if you shaved off all their hair? ... I had no idea chess grandmasters lose such extreme amounts of weight during tournaments. ... John Daly’s 16-year-old son is dominating golf tournaments. ... UFC fighter Kevin Lee posted a video of himself playing video games while driving. ... An American cancer survivor is the first person to swim across the English Channel four times without stopping. She swam a total of about 130 miles

He was somehow able to walk off after this

Jets fans finally have a reason to cheer

I’m demanding my doctor only make diagnoses in dramatic graphic form

The roof is the only part of Seattle’s arena not getting torn down

Magic baseball

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

Chip Kelly, Army coach 2023

Not sports

Seinfeld is coming to Netflix, but not until 2021. ... A Florida couple arrested for riding bikes while drunk allegedly started having sex in the back of the cop car. ... The creator of the classic comic The Far Side is teasing a return

She has no mercy

Paul Rudd’s starring in a show with Paul Rudd

What the inside of a CT scanner looks like

Face to face with a giant anaconda

A good song

