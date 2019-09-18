Just Bartolo Colon embarrassing some kids a quarter his age

Bartolo Colon couldn’t land a job with an MLB team this season but he’s still out there making hitters look silly.

Colon, 46, is back in his native Dominican Republic these days, updating fans on his delightful Instagram page. On Tuesday, he posted a couple of videos of himself crashing a pickup game between players who couldn’t have been much older than 12. Big Sexy took the mound and started mowing them down.

One kid got fooled so badly by Colon’s signature two-seam fastball that he kept falling out of the box as he swung.

Another kid was so intimidated by the big leaguer’s heater that he didn’t even get the bat off his shoulder.

Bartolo’s MLB career may be over, but maybe he can sneak on to a Little League World Series team next year.

Yaz looked right at home in Boston

A Yastrzemski played leftfield in Fenway Park on Tuesday for the first time in more than 25 years. Carl’s grandson Mike is a rookie for the Giants and their schedule worked out such that they made a trip to Boston this season.

Before the game, the legend and the rookie got to walk the field together.

Mike added an exclamation mark with a home run in the fourth inning.

You can't make this up: Mike Yastrzemski homers at Fenway



(via @NBCSGiants)pic.twitter.com/QPX4WUJXzU — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 18, 2019

Still a long way to go, though.

Fenway home runs by a Yastrzemski:



1. Carl 237.

2. Mike 1. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 18, 2019

The Jets will be fine

Sam Darnold said he’s only lost two pounds. “I was eating snacks as much as I could.” #Snacks — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 17, 2019

New Warriors jerseys

The black Town jersey is dope. pic.twitter.com/8Kpgr7fFv7 — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) September 17, 2019

This is seriously impressive

I have no words

Quick reminder that the greatest video ever produced in human history is the 2010 intro video for the University of Alaska-Fairbanks hockey team. It's a roller-coaster. pic.twitter.com/TkBRh2oPn3 — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) September 16, 2019

Georgia’s not taking any chances

Tough luck, Dill’s customers! Pick a different soap, this is #Dawgs country pic.twitter.com/cDJbxjD9ld — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) September 17, 2019

2038 Olympian

This is cute

Another great mask tribute by Zane McIntyre to his late “Grandma Susie,” who was sparked his passion for hockey and drove him all over North Dakota to play before she passed away in 2011. Zane also legally changed last name from Gothberg in 2014 to honour her. https://t.co/o7kZrkhWPU — InGoal Magazine (@InGoalMedia) September 18, 2019

Yeah, supplements. That’s it.

Mike Gundy remembering going on the road to Lincoln his first time to play at Nebraska... “Their guys were on some pretty good natural supplements at the time” pic.twitter.com/8LFwnY6IEj — Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) September 16, 2019

Not a coincidence they won the lottery after James Dolan sold the team

Alex Trebek is going through another round of chemo

No comment

Massive semen explosion after blaze hits bull artificial insemination facility, firefighters forced to dodge "projectiles" https://t.co/5CQmbBjelW — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 17, 2019

How many startup employees does it take to open a door?

My friend’s entire company is locked out of their WeWork office because an umbrella fell, jamming the door.



No one can figure it out. It’s been like this for 2 days. pic.twitter.com/ggaUkgYRFR — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) September 17, 2019

Local news is the best

A good song

