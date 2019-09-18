Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Bartolo Colon Schooled Some Kids on a Sandlot

Al Bello/Getty Images | Bartolo Colon/Instagram

Bartolo Colon crashed a pickup game in the Dominican Republic and started mowing kids down.

By Dan Gartland
September 18, 2019

Just Bartolo Colon embarrassing some kids a quarter his age

Bartolo Colon couldn’t land a job with an MLB team this season but he’s still out there making hitters look silly. 

Colon, 46, is back in his native Dominican Republic these days, updating fans on his delightful Instagram page. On Tuesday, he posted a couple of videos of himself crashing a pickup game between players who couldn’t have been much older than 12. Big Sexy took the mound and started mowing them down. 

One kid got fooled so badly by Colon’s signature two-seam fastball that he kept falling out of the box as he swung. 

View this post on Instagram

Spending time in Los Rincones de Guananico

A post shared by Bartolo Colon (@bcolon40) on

Another kid was so intimidated by the big leaguer’s heater that he didn’t even get the bat off his shoulder. 

View this post on Instagram

Los rincones de Guananico

A post shared by Bartolo Colon (@bcolon40) on

Bartolo’s MLB career may be over, but maybe he can sneak on to a Little League World Series team next year. 

Yaz looked right at home in Boston

A Yastrzemski played leftfield in Fenway Park on Tuesday for the first time in more than 25 years. Carl’s grandson Mike is a rookie for the Giants and their schedule worked out such that they made a trip to Boston this season. 

Before the game, the legend and the rookie got to walk the field together. 

Mike added an exclamation mark with a home run in the fourth inning.

Still a long way to go, though. 

The best of SI

For Hispanic Heritage Month, how Mexican lucha libre came to grip the United States. ... Inside the Giants’ difficult decision to bench Eli Manning in favor of Daniel Jones. ... LSU is finally moving into the 21st century with a spread offense. ... Can the Steelers win with Mason Rudolph at QB

Around the sports world

An Iowa State fan who asked for beer money with his College Gameday sign is donating the $11,000 he received to the University of Iowa’s children’s hospital. ... Gaelic football is the sport that can’t stick to sports. ... A college punter who suffered a Joe Theismann-like injury received a consolation call from Theismann himself. ... MLB players are eschewing the unwritten rules of uniform numbers

The Jets will be fine

New Warriors jerseys

This is seriously impressive

I have no words

Georgia’s not taking any chances

2038 Olympian

This is cute

Yeah, supplements. That’s it. 

Not a coincidence they won the lottery after James Dolan sold the team

Not sports

A Saved by the Bell sequel is in the works for NBC’s streaming service. ... Tinder and Airbnb are making original television series, for whatever reason. ... KFC is testing a fried chicken sandwich served between two glazed donuts. ... A robber attempting to steal from a New York Dunkin’ had to settle for just some donuts when the cash drawer wouldn’t open

Alex Trebek is going through another round of chemo

No comment

How many startup employees does it take to open a door?

Local news is the best

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message