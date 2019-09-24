1. This may come as a shock, but there was a time when Bill Belichick didn't have complete contempt for people in the media.

ESPN's Rich Cimini has revealed that Belichick used to be a secret source for him when he was Bill Parcells's defensive coordinator with the Jets in the '90s.

According to Cimini, Belichick used to provide him with the favorite play of the Jets' opponent each week and a breakdown of said play for a regular feature in the newspaper Cimini used to work for. However, Parcells would not allow assistant coaches to speak to the media, so Cimini says that he used to call Belichick each week, let the phone ring once and then hang up. That was Bill's signal to meet him in the press room and supply him with the information.

For those asking - here is the story @RichCimini told during our pregame show about his “secret” meetings with Belichick. #classic #Jets #NYJ pic.twitter.com/IDFdiXvjoJ — Jeane Coakley (@JeaneCoakley) September 23, 2019

This just proves once again that nobody knows how to get around the rules better than Bill Belichick.

2. Troy Aikman is having quite a run. He came on the SI Media Podcast last week and pulled no punches while talking about the NFL's officiating problem and getting a talking to from FOX higher-ups after a recent controversy.

Then, Monday night, he sent a clear message about being compared to Patrick Mahomes.

iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles https://t.co/Ba8kjPRnDs — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 24, 2019

3. We told you Monday that Daniel Jones Mania has overtaken New York City. There seems to be no let up, either, because today he got the Barack Obama treatment from the New York Post.

4. Instead of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling Sunday's Bears-Vikings game, it might be Jim Nantz and Boomer Esiason. Romo may be busy playing golf.

If Tony Romo makes the PGA cut this week, then Boomer Esiason would move from the studio to the booth with Jim Nantz, The Post has learned. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 24, 2019

5. Seventy-one year age difference be damned! Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has revealed that his celebrity crush is Betty White.

.@CooperKupp has been crushing it for the #LARams, but do you know who is his celebrity crush? 😍 @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/LPkXHafoWb — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) September 24, 2019

6. This athlete-celebrity story is much sadder than Cooper Kupp's love for Betty White. Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel is cutting ties with Justin Bieber. Starkel had been a super fan, but after the Razorbacks lost Saturday to San Jose State, Starkel put the blame on Biebs.

Bieber shirt has been ripped in half and thrown away. No more nonsense. No more distractions. All I’m focusing on is this team and this season. Nothing else. ✌🏼 — Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) September 22, 2019

Sadly, Bieber did not respond by saying, "What do you mean," or "Sorry."

So this happened pic.twitter.com/SkhRYCuZ69 — Kelli Stacy (@Kelli_Stacy_) September 22, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I thought I had seen all of the legendary "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase skits where he bribes people for various things, but I just discovered this one in which he went to an emergency room and did his thing. Just outstanding.

IN CLOSING: Every single person involved with sports should take a lesson from Nelson Agholor on how you can turn something into positive press. It's really not that difficult.