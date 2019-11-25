This man is going to wear pants now

Eric Bolte/USA Today Sports

Winnipeg is cold place, right? It seems like the kind of place where you spend five months of the year bundled up in layers. Well not if you’re Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan Chris Matthew.

Matthew, 62, vowed 18 years ago not to wear long pants until the Bombers won another Grey Cup championship. The title drought had already stretched to 10 years at that point and he would spend nearly two decades shivering in shorts in the Winnipeg winters. (He made exceptions for funerals.)

Matthew’s viral fame earned him a trip to Calgary for yesterday’s Grey Cup game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. And wouldn’t you know it, Winnipeg took home the victory. Matthew was on the field for the game and slipped on some Zubaz pants during the ensuing celebration.

Matthew’s wife, Darla Robinson, has become just as much of a star as he has during Winnipeg’s playoff run.

“We have been walking down the street when it’s cold out, and I have a fur coat, and he’s in shorts, and people stare,” she told the CBC earlier this month. “And I just assure them, yes, he’s an idiot.“

After the game, Darla wanted to make it clear that she did not approve of her husband’s particular choice of pant.

During most of Matthew’s shorts-only run, there were only eight teams in the CFL, six of whom made the playoffs. So Matthew must have never thought the championship drought could have gone on this long.

The streak is over just in time, though. Today’s forecast in Winnipeg calls for snow.

Hey look, another refereeing controversy

A fun game to play before Sunday’s slate of NFL games is guess which one will have the officiating disaster we’ll all be talking about on Monday. This week it was Patriots-Cowboys.

The play in question happened as Dallas was attempting to engineer a game-winning drive in the final minutes. Dak Prescott threw to Ezekiel Elliot for a first down, but the play was called back due to a tripping call on Travis Frederick.

Was it really tripping? Decide for yourself.

It probably wouldn’t have mattered if Jason Garrett didn’t decide to kick a field goal on Dallas’s previous series.

The best of SI

MLB’s investigation into the Astros has expanded to encompass the 2017 postseason. ... MetLife Stadium was full of Raiders fans yesterday and they saw their team get whooped by the Jets. ... Tua Tagovailoa’s injury is having a ripple effect on quarterback situations across the NFL.

Around the sports world

Case Keenum had to run the final play of the Redskins’ win over the Lions because Dwayne Haskins was taking a selfie with a fan. ... A British strongman nearly bled to death after dropping weights on his penis. ... The Kings apparently chose not to draft Luka Doncic because Vlade Divac had beef with Doncic’s father.

Sell the team, Dan

Buffalo is quite a place

Vita Vea is the heaviest player to ever catch a touchdown pass

The holder had a better game than anyone else on the Giants

He made the right choice

This sequence was nuts

Am I the only one who thinks this guy sounds like ESPN’s Marty Smith?

Deontay Wilder walked to the ring looking like a video game character

Close enough

Really cool moment

Thanksgiving came early

Cricket is cool sometimes

This Coaches vs. Cancer spot is debuting tonight on FS1

Not sports

A doctor on a plane saved a man’s life by spending 37 minutes sucking urine from his bladder. ... Border patrol seized 154 pounds of illegal bologna coming in from Mexico. ... Somebody decided to butcher a deer inside a North Carolina nail salon.

Good dog

Easy mistake to make

A good song

