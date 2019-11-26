In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Deshaun Watson talks about the time he got paid, Joel Embiid lays an egg and more.

“This is crazy, man. I’m a millionaire now.”

Jake Roth/USA Today Sports

By elite NFL quarterback standards, Deshaun Watson’s rookie contract is a major bargain—only $13.8 million guaranteed over four years. He’ll make much, much more than that when he becomes a free agent in 2022 ($45-$50 million per year doesn’t sound crazy, the way QB salaries increase).

But that second payday probably won’t match the thrill of his first. After signing his rookie deal, Watson says he woke up in the middle of the night just to see that direct deposit hit his bank account.

“I was at the team rookie hotel and they were like, ‘Your first money is gonna hit the bank at 2 a.m.’,” Watson told The Boardroom. “We gotta get up at 6. So what I do, I set my alarm at 2:01. Woke up and I seen it in the bank account. It was just like, this is crazy man. I’m a millionaire now. I know taxes gotta come out, but still. I’ve never seen this much money in my life.”

It must be an incredible feeling to see that number in your account and realize you’re set for life. (I wouldn’t know.)

You know Watson had to be disappointed on draft day to slip to the Texans at No. 12, especially when the Bears took Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2. Trubisky’s draft slot meant he got paid literally double what Watson got. But in that moment in the middle of the night in the hotel when you instantly become a millionaire, that hurts a little less.

Joel Embiid scored ZERO points

Joel Embiid entered last night’s game against the Raptors averaging 22.8 points per game. This morning he’s averaging 21.0.

That’s because Embiid went out and dropped a fat zero in 32 minutes of action. He missed all 11 shots he took from the floor, plus three free throws.

He also had to hear it from Drake.

“I can’t have this type of production," Embiid said after the game. “I would have never thought I would be here talking about zero points in an NBA game, but it is what it is. Some nights you make shots, some nights you don’t. Some nights you’re hot, some nights you're cold.”

This guy is so fun

A timeout and like six seconds on the clock

He came really close to getting crushed by a 50-foot wave

The Heat crushed these

HBO is making a documentary about Nick Saban and Bill Belichick’s friendship

Or you could just read the 2018 SI story.

The Knicks are a joke

It’s a naked baseball

Five points in five minutes. College basketball can be ugly.

That Paul Bissonnette lacrosse thing was a publicity stunt but it was pretty funny

This man is 71 years old

The Twins are going back to baby blue

