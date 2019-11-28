This is the time of year to reflect on all the things you have to be thankful for in your life. Friends, family, good health, career prospects, a bountiful harvest and so on. People around the sports world have plenty to celebrate, too. Here’s what they should be thankful for this year.

Bengals fans

Aside from the one guy sleeping on his roof, Cincinnatians have to be grateful that their team is unrivaled as the worst in the NFL. The Dolphins, Redskins and Giants all have two wins, while the Bengals are the only team in the league with a goose egg in the win column. Chase Young might as well start looking at houses in Cincinnati.

LeBron James

Give Rich Paul an extra helping of mashed potatoes, LeBron. If he hadn’t signed Anthony Davis as a client you might still be paired with Tyson Chandler in the frontcourt.

Jacoby Brissett

Andrew Luck was thinking of his own health when he made the shocking decision to retire. Whatever the reason, his replacement Jacoby Brissett should be thrilled Luck cleared the path for him prove he’s got what it takes to be an NFL starter.

Major League Baseball

The suits on Park Avenue should send a cornucopia over to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich for breaking the Astros sign-stealing story and taking everyone’s attention off of the juiced-ball controversy.

Chase Young

Perhaps the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Ohio State’s Chase Young was sidelined for two games due to an NCAA compliance issue. Those games? Blowouts over Maryland and Rutgers that the Buckeyes won by a combined 94 points. Between bites of turkey this week, Young can rejoice over the fact that he’ll be able to suit up against Michigan on Saturday.

Dan Snyder

The Redskins owner should be glad people in DC have more to worry about these days than the sad state of his franchise. If NFL owners were able to be impeached by their fans, Snyder would have been run out of town long ago.

Thanksgiving cornucopia

