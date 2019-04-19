What is the Jeopardy Winning Streak Record?

James Holzhauer may have won his 10th straight game on Wednesday, but even he is not yet close to Jeopardy's longest winning streak in history.

Jeopardy contestant Ken Jennings won 74 straight games in 2004 and earned more than $2.5 million before losing to Nancy Zerg on Nov. 30 that year.

At the time, Jennings's extended winning streak gave the game show a huge ratings boost and turned the software engineer from Salt Lake City, Utah, into a household name.

Jennings was born in 1974 outside of Seattle, Washington and graduated from Brigham Young University in 2000, where he headed the school’s national quiz bowl team.

Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional gambler from Las Vegas, has won $697,787 on the show. He now holds the top four spots for the single-game winnings record, bringing in $131,127 during Wednesday's contest.