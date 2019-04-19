What is the Jeopardy Winning Streak Record?

Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images

This contestant won $2.5 million before his winning streak ended.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 19, 2019

James Holzhauer may have won his 10th straight game on Wednesday, but even he is not yet close to Jeopardy's longest winning streak in history.

Jeopardy contestant Ken Jennings won 74 straight games in 2004 and earned more than $2.5 million before losing to Nancy Zerg on Nov. 30 that year. 

At the time, Jennings's extended winning streak gave the game show a huge ratings boost and turned the software engineer from Salt Lake City, Utah, into a household name.

Jennings was born in 1974 outside of Seattle, Washington and graduated from Brigham Young University in 2000, where he headed the school’s national quiz bowl team.

Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional gambler from Las Vegas, has won $697,787 on the show. He now holds the top four spots for the single-game winnings record, bringing in $131,127 during Wednesday's contest.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message