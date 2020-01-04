In May, the Mets announced that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes suffered right ankle fractures in a "violent fall" on his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Fl. New details reported by the New York Post, however, say that Cespedes was injured on his ranch stepping into a hole after an interaction with a wild boar.

According to the Post, Cespedes keeps traps on his ranch to keep boar away, but one boar was removed from a trap and "either charged toward Cespedes or startled him, causing Cespedes to step into a hole." Cespedes reportedly told the team immediately of the injury, noting that he was trying to sidestep the animal.

At the time of the incident, he was already on the injured list recovering from surgeries on both feet that took place in 2018.

The Post notes that the Mets, at one point this season, were attempting to withhold Cespedes’s 2019 pay and were considering an attempt to make the remainder of his pact a non-guaranteed contract. But in late December, the outfielder's base salary for next year was cut to $6 million from its original $29.5 million as part of an amended contract with the team that avoided a grievance hearing, according to The Associated Press.

His salary rises to $11 million if he makes the Opening Day roster and his pay would rise again to $20 million if he has 650 plate appearances, among other incentives.

Cespedes agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract in Dec. 2016. But since signing that deal, he's played in only 119 games with 81 of those coming in 2017.

The Mets went 86-76 last season, finishing third in the NL East.