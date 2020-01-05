Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Senators center Colin White's soccer skills almost came in handy during Ottawa's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night.

With the Senators down a goal with one minute to go in the third period, White took a shot on goal that deflected straight up off the cross bar. After the puck hung in the air for several seconds, White eyed its descent and headbutted the puck into the back of the net.

After the Senators celebrated what would have been a game-tying score, the shot was immediately ruled a no-goal. It turns out that headbutt goals are not allowed in the NHL, but White gave it a shot anyway.

Ottawa went on to lose to Tampa Bay 5-3 and dropped to 16-21-5 on the season. White can still make his headbutt goal dreams come true, but he will have to trade his skates for a pair of cleats to do so.