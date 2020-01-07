In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: An unfortunate birthday surprise for a young hockey fan, Shaq compares himself and Kobe to today’s Lakers and more.

I hope this kid likes lunchmeat

Tania Levesque via CBC

One young Canadian hockey fan received an unwelcome birthday surprise when it came time to blow out the candles.

Tania Lévesque ordered a cake from a suburban Montreal bakery for her eight-year-old stepson Jacob and asked for it to include the logo of his favorite hockey team, as she has for the past three years now. When the bakery said it didn’t have a Maple Leafs logo on hand, Lévesque’s husband Mathieu Betrand told them to just Google it. Big mistake. That’s how Jacob ended up with a birthday cake covered by the logo of Maple Leaf Foods, a company that makes packaged meats.

Though the cake had the logo of company that makes hot dogs and baloney, it was still made of cake. All the kids enjoyed it, despite the mixup. All of them except for Jacob, that is.

“He didn’t even take a bite,” Lévesque told Toronto’s CTV News.

Jacob may have been crestfallen that he didn’t get his hockey cake but there is a happy ending. His story caught the eye of Maple Leaf Foods, which offered to send the family to a Maple Leafs game. The company gave them the option of seeing the team when it visits Montreal or making a trip to Toronto.

“I’m going to choose Toronto because the kids want to go there,” Lévesque told the CBC. “And also they gave us $300 of Maple Leaf Foods. The kids love baloney from Maple Leaf.”

Jerry Jones is gambling that Mike McCarthy evolved in his year away from the NFL. ... How will we know when the Patriots’ dynasty has ended? ... How will NFL teams evaluate Tua Tagovailoa as he recovers from hip surgery? ... Don’t laugh, it’s possible for the Warriors to build another super team next year.

Two former Bachelor contestants are accused of doing some shady stuff to win $1 million playing daily fantasy. ... Antonio Brown released a music video that’s mostly just closeup shots of women’s butts. ... A hockey game in England was delayed because a ref forgot his pants. ... These are the technological options MLB is exploring to make catcher-pitcher communication immune to sign stealing. ... Fox officiating expert Dean Blandino is going to be the XFL’s head of officiating.

An unidentified astronaut became the first diagnosed in space with a blood clot and treated by a doctor on earth. ... A sequel to Knives Out is in the works, focusing on Daniel Craig’s character. ... Somebody purposefully dumped a bunch of bed bugs in a Pennsylvania Walmart.

