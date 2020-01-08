1. The Social Assassin is back.

Larry David appeared on The Michael Kay Show in New York on Tuesday and shared a variety of thoughts when it came to the world of sports. Many people are focused on Larry, who has said he could be an offensive coordinator in the NFL, saying that he called then-Jets GM Mike Maccagnan before the 2018 draft to tell him to draft Lamar Jackson and that Maccagnan just laughed him off.

That should not be the big takeaway from the interview. Larry David being Larry David is what the focus should be on and we got vintage Larry when he explained why he is not a fan of Jets head coach Adam Gase. It's all about the hat for Larry. Here's what he said on the show:

"I can't take the hat. I can't take a coach wearing a hat constantly. It tells me there's something about him, he's not comfortable with himself. When I started doing stand up, I wasn't comfortable and I started putting a hat on because it gave me a different persona, a different character, because I was hiding. That's what he's doing. He's hiding. Either he's hiding baldness or there's something about his personality he's not comfortable with. But you can't trust a man who wears a hat. He's gotta take the hat off, he's gotta face the public, he's gotta be out there, GET RID OF THE HAT."

While Larry makes a compelling case, I think we all know what happened the last time we saw Gase without a hat.

2. Jeopardy! launched its "Greatest of All Time" tournament Tuesday night and it was filled with excitement and entertainment.

We saw James Holzhauer trash talk opponents Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter.

And we heard Alex Trebek drop a "Bitchin' mixtape" while reading a clue.

3. Good job by Stephen A. Smith calling out the NFL for turning the Rooney Rule into a complete joke.

4. Drew Brees appears on tonight's episode of Undercover Boss on CBS at 8pm ET. The Saints quarterback did his best Matthew McConaughey (his words) while checking on the New Orleans restaurant he co-owns.

5. I told you earlier in the week about the reaction from this tweet I had sent regarding Uncut Gems.

The buzz surrounding the ESPN/TNT gaffe continues with the directors, who are brothers, giving their take on it to TMZ.

"I love it," said Josh Safdie. "I think it just means that people hold the movie up to high standards because they expect reality."

Benny Safdie added, "If people are paying attention, I guess that's all it's about."

6. If you were a WWF fan who grew up in the '80s, you know how important the ice cream bars were to your childhood. They're making a comeback in a new format.

7. If you missed it over the New Year's Eve holiday, I taped a new edition of the SI Media Podcast. It was a short episode in which I broke down the 10 Worst Things That People Tweet and I spoke to my dad for a few minutes.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Nine years ago today, Jan. 8, 2011, Marshawn Lynch gave us one of the best runs in NFL history.

